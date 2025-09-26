Zara Larsson Basks In The Glow Of New Album Midnight Sun - Noise11.com

Swedish pop star Zara Larsson has released her long-awaited fourth studio album Midnight Sun, a ten-track journey that blends euphoric dance-pop with emotional honesty and the type of bold confidence that has made her one of the defining voices of modern pop.

Midnight Sun cements Larsson’s place as an artist who refuses to shy away from vulnerability while embracing the full spectrum of her personality. The record shows her at 27 both reflective and playful, ambitious yet uncertain, capturing the complex contradictions of being human.

“I wanted the whole album to feel like it’s a summer night that never ends,” Zara explains. “A part of my soul is a Swedish summer night. This record encompasses that-how life can be so beautiful it makes you cry.”

The album builds on Larsson’s earlier releases (So Good in 2017, Poster Girl in 2021 and 2024’s VENUS) but also circles back to her beginnings, echoing the carefree honesty of her earliest EPs. “Making this album brought me back to when I first started making music-just having fun and being honest,” she says.

Crafted with collaborators MNEK, Margo XS, Zhone and Helena Gao, Midnight Sun balances high-energy anthems with moments of introspection.

“Blue Moon” pulses with drum ‘n’ bass rhythms and celebrates eternal love.

“Hot & Sexy” collides electro, house, Y2K pop and hyperpop with a knowing wink, sampling Tiffany Pollard’s infamous Big Brother rant.

“Saturn’s Return” and “The Ambition” dive into themes of self-discovery, ambition and the pressures of modern success.

Larsson is currently wrapping up her stint as special guest on Tate McRae’s Miss Possessive tour in the US before launching her own Midnight Sun Tour across Europe in October. In 2026 she will headline her first full North American run, beginning in Portland in February and winding through major cities including Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Toronto, Atlanta, and Dallas.

The live shows promise to bring Midnight Sun to life in vivid detail, matching its euphoric highs with its reflective lows. With dates stretching from Munich to Stockholm before crossing the Atlantic, the tour underscores Larsson’s status as a truly global pop force.

Adding to the celebration, Zara has partnered with Lisa Frank, Inc. for a special Midnight Sun (Lisa Frank Edition) CD. The limited-run package reimagines her album artwork in a neon, aquatic world of nostalgic fantasy, paying homage to the memes and fan-driven creativity that shaped the album era.

With nearly two decades in the public eye, Larsson has grown from a teen sensation to an international chart-topper. Midnight Sun shows an artist who is not only comfortable in her skin but also ready to push pop music into new spaces.

“It just feels like me,” Zara says with a grin. “Knowing myself, this album is really, really me. And no one can do me the way I can.”

