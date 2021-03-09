 50 Rolling Stones Unreleased Tracks Leak Online - Noise11.com
The Rolling Stones perform at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on 5 November 2014. (AAP Image/Noise 11/Ros O’Gorman) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The Rolling Stones perform at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on 5 November 2014. (photo by Ros O’Gorman)

50 Rolling Stones Unreleased Tracks Leak Online

by Paul Cashmere on March 9, 2021

in News

50 unused songs by The Rolling Stones have popped up online.

The tracks are songs recorded but not included on releases from 1966 to 2002. The early unreleased version of ‘It’s Only Rock n Roll’ with David Bowie is included as is a Stones version of ‘Too Many Cooks’, later released as a solo song an a Jagger best of.

Art work for the 3 disc album titled ‘Filly Finished Studio Outtakes Volume 1-2-3’ was also included with the leak suggesting a commercial version may be on the way. The back cover of the artwork says “Special Limited Edition for the Rolling Stones Fan Club and stamped with a Tokyo, Japan address.

You can listen to the album (at least at time of publication you could) here.

The songlist is:

CD 1/VOLUME 1 (TIME 79:20)
1. NOBODY PERFECT, 1975
2. TROUBLE’S A COMING, 1972
3. DREAMS TO REMEMBER, 1983
4. DON’T LIE TO ME, 1972
5. FLI JIM, 1978
6. ELIZA LIPCHINK, 1983
7. DEEP LOVE, 1985
8. SHE’S DOING HER THING, 1967
9. PUTTY IN YOUR HANDS, 1962
10. DOG SHIT, 1983
11. 20 NIL ca 1991
12. TELL HER HOW IT IS, 1971
13. YOU BETTER STOP THAT, 1983
14. SCARLET, 1975
15. WALK WITH ME WENDY, 1974
16. NEVER MAKE YOU CRY, 1977
17. PART OF THE NIGHT, 1976
18. LOW DOWN, 1997

CD 2/VOLUME 2 (TIME 74:32)
1. IT’S A LIE, 1978
2. I CAN’T SEE NO ONE ELSE, 1985
3. NOT THE WAY TO GO, 1977
4. GIVING IT UP, 1989
5. HANDS OFF, 1986
6. BUILT THAT WAY, 1984
7. KEEP IT COOL, 1982
8. CAN’T FIND LOVE, 1983
9. YOU WIN AGAIN, 1977
10. BLOOD RED WINE, 1968
11. FAST TALKING SLOW WALKING, 1972
12. Cooking Up, 1982
13. EVERY TIME I BREAK HER HEART, 1977
14. DREAM ABOUT, 1992
15. FLIP THE SWITCH, 1998

CD 3/VOLUME 3 (TIME 78:17)
1. SANCTUARRY, 1994
2. DESPERATE MAN, 1973
3. PRAIRIE LOVE, ca 1993
4. LIVING THE HEART OF LOVE, 1974
5. STILL IN LOVE WITH YOU, 1982
6. I TRIED TO TALK HER INTO IT, 1982
7. MIGHT AS WELL GET JUICED, 1998
8. TOO MANY COOKS, 1973
9. CURTIS MEETS MONKEY, 1966
10. COVERED IN BRUISES, 1981
11. IVY LEAGUE, 1994
12. TOO TIGHT, 1998
13. CRISS CROSS, 1972
14. STRICTLY MEMPHIS, 1995
15. IT’S ONLY ROCK’N’ROLL, 1973
16. STUDIO JAMM SESSION (Extreme Western Grip), 2002
17. STUDIO JAM SESSION (Well Well), 2002

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

John Lennon Plastic Ono Band box set
John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band Box Set Details Revealed

John Lennon’s 1970 ‘John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band’ will be given a major upgrade.

5 days ago
Zak and Harry Nilsson
Zak Nilsson Loses His Battle With Cancer

Zak Nilsson, the son of the late singer songwriter Harry Nilsson, has lost his battle with colon cancer.

5 days ago
Chris Barber
Chris Barber Dead At 90

Chris Barber, was one of the 'Three Bs' – along with Acker Bilk and Kenny Ball - who are considered to have defined traditional British jazz and led the 'Trad' revival of the 1950s and 1960s – and he died "peacefully in his sleep" after suffering with dementia, his record label The Last Music Company confirmed in a tribute post on its website.

March 3, 2021
Bee Gees
Barry Gibb Signals Another Bee Gees Documentary

Barry Gibb has revealed fans of the Bee Gees can expect a biographical film within the next couple of years, which is set to follow the 2020 documentary, 'The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart'.

March 2, 2021
The Who. photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Who Signal Recording Days May Be Over

The Who may not make another album because they won’t make any money from it.

March 1, 2021
Paul McCartney
Paul McCartney To Publish New Book ‘The Lyrics 1956 to the Present’

Paul McCartney will publish a hard cover book of his lyrics in November. ‘The Lyrics 1956 to Present’ is two volumes and 154 McCartney song lyrics from all stages of his career.

February 25, 2021
Brian Cadd APIA Good Times Tour 2015
How The Band’s Music From Big Pink Opened The Mind Of Brian Cadd

The Band’s 1968 ‘Music From Big Pink’ was a life-changing recording for Australian singer songwriter Brian Cadd. After hearing an early preview of the album in London in early 1968 Brian’s songwriting changed forever.

February 24, 2021