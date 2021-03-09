50 Rolling Stones Unreleased Tracks Leak Online - Noise11.com

50 unused songs by The Rolling Stones have popped up online.

The tracks are songs recorded but not included on releases from 1966 to 2002. The early unreleased version of ‘It’s Only Rock n Roll’ with David Bowie is included as is a Stones version of ‘Too Many Cooks’, later released as a solo song an a Jagger best of.

Art work for the 3 disc album titled ‘Filly Finished Studio Outtakes Volume 1-2-3’ was also included with the leak suggesting a commercial version may be on the way. The back cover of the artwork says “Special Limited Edition for the Rolling Stones Fan Club and stamped with a Tokyo, Japan address.

You can listen to the album (at least at time of publication you could) here.

The songlist is:

CD 1/VOLUME 1 (TIME 79:20)

1. NOBODY PERFECT, 1975

2. TROUBLE’S A COMING, 1972

3. DREAMS TO REMEMBER, 1983

4. DON’T LIE TO ME, 1972

5. FLI JIM, 1978

6. ELIZA LIPCHINK, 1983

7. DEEP LOVE, 1985

8. SHE’S DOING HER THING, 1967

9. PUTTY IN YOUR HANDS, 1962

10. DOG SHIT, 1983

11. 20 NIL ca 1991

12. TELL HER HOW IT IS, 1971

13. YOU BETTER STOP THAT, 1983

14. SCARLET, 1975

15. WALK WITH ME WENDY, 1974

16. NEVER MAKE YOU CRY, 1977

17. PART OF THE NIGHT, 1976

18. LOW DOWN, 1997

CD 2/VOLUME 2 (TIME 74:32)

1. IT’S A LIE, 1978

2. I CAN’T SEE NO ONE ELSE, 1985

3. NOT THE WAY TO GO, 1977

4. GIVING IT UP, 1989

5. HANDS OFF, 1986

6. BUILT THAT WAY, 1984

7. KEEP IT COOL, 1982

8. CAN’T FIND LOVE, 1983

9. YOU WIN AGAIN, 1977

10. BLOOD RED WINE, 1968

11. FAST TALKING SLOW WALKING, 1972

12. Cooking Up, 1982

13. EVERY TIME I BREAK HER HEART, 1977

14. DREAM ABOUT, 1992

15. FLIP THE SWITCH, 1998

CD 3/VOLUME 3 (TIME 78:17)

1. SANCTUARRY, 1994

2. DESPERATE MAN, 1973

3. PRAIRIE LOVE, ca 1993

4. LIVING THE HEART OF LOVE, 1974

5. STILL IN LOVE WITH YOU, 1982

6. I TRIED TO TALK HER INTO IT, 1982

7. MIGHT AS WELL GET JUICED, 1998

8. TOO MANY COOKS, 1973

9. CURTIS MEETS MONKEY, 1966

10. COVERED IN BRUISES, 1981

11. IVY LEAGUE, 1994

12. TOO TIGHT, 1998

13. CRISS CROSS, 1972

14. STRICTLY MEMPHIS, 1995

15. IT’S ONLY ROCK’N’ROLL, 1973

16. STUDIO JAMM SESSION (Extreme Western Grip), 2002

17. STUDIO JAM SESSION (Well Well), 2002

