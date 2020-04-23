A New Rolling Stones Song Is Expected Tomorrow (Friday 24 April)

A new song by The Rolling Stones is expected to be released this Friday (24 April, 2020). According to the Stones forum the track will be called either ‘Living In A Ghost Town’ or ‘Every Day Feels Like Saturday’.

The last Rolling Stones studio album was the blues covers album ‘Blue & Lonesome’ in 2016.

You have to go back to 2005 for the last Rolling Stones album of originals ‘A Bigger Bang’.

The 2019 compilation ‘Honk’ featured unreleased live versions of previously released songs as have the live DVD’s ‘’Bridges to Buenos Aires’ (2019), ‘Bridges To Bremen’ (2019), ‘Voodoo Lounge Uncut’ (2018), ‘San Jose ’99’ (2018) and ‘Sticky Fingers Live at the Fonda Theatre’ (2017).

The 2012 compilation ‘GRRR’ featured the last two original studio recordings from the band ‘Doom and Gloom’ and ‘One More Shot’.

One Stones fan at the Stones forum ‘Its Only Rock and Roll’ has commented that the band recorded six or seven songs in 2019 and that this new song may be one from those sessions.

As this is a breaking story we will await further confirmation.

Mick Jagger, Ron Wood, Keith Richards and Charlie Watts performed ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’ during Global Citizen’s ‘One World: Together At Home’ last weekend 18 April.

