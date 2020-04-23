 A New Rolling Stones Song Is Expected Tomorrow (Friday 24 April) - Noise11.com
The Rolling Stones perform at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on 5 November 2014. (AAP Image/Noise 11/Ros O’Gorman) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The Rolling Stones perform at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on 5 November 2014. (photo by Ros O’Gorman)

A New Rolling Stones Song Is Expected Tomorrow (Friday 24 April)

by Paul Cashmere on April 23, 2020

in News

A new song by The Rolling Stones is expected to be released this Friday (24 April, 2020). According to the Stones forum the track will be called either ‘Living In A Ghost Town’ or ‘Every Day Feels Like Saturday’.

The last Rolling Stones studio album was the blues covers album ‘Blue & Lonesome’ in 2016.

You have to go back to 2005 for the last Rolling Stones album of originals ‘A Bigger Bang’.

The 2019 compilation ‘Honk’ featured unreleased live versions of previously released songs as have the live DVD’s ‘’Bridges to Buenos Aires’ (2019), ‘Bridges To Bremen’ (2019), ‘Voodoo Lounge Uncut’ (2018), ‘San Jose ’99’ (2018) and ‘Sticky Fingers Live at the Fonda Theatre’ (2017).

The 2012 compilation ‘GRRR’ featured the last two original studio recordings from the band ‘Doom and Gloom’ and ‘One More Shot’.

One Stones fan at the Stones forum ‘Its Only Rock and Roll’ has commented that the band recorded six or seven songs in 2019 and that this new song may be one from those sessions.

As this is a breaking story we will await further confirmation.

Mick Jagger, Ron Wood, Keith Richards and Charlie Watts performed ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’ during Global Citizen’s ‘One World: Together At Home’ last weekend 18 April.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Neil Finn photo by Ros O'Gorman
Neil Finn Avoids LA Traffic Offence With A Well Placed Fleetwood Mac Name-dropping

Neil Finns’ membership of Fleetwood Mac has helped him avoid a fine when pulled over by police in Los Angeles.

2 days ago
Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan Handwritten Lyrics Go Up For Sale

Bob Dylan's original manuscripts for 'The Times They Are A-Changin', 'Lay Lady Lay' and 'Subterranean Homesick Blues' are currently in the hands of a memorabilia company, and fans are now being offered the chance to bid for the handwritten lyrics.

2 days ago
Robert Plant presents Sensational Space Shifters photo by Ros O'Gorman
Robert Plant Makes A Generous Donation To Medical Workers

Robert Plant has made a "generous" donation towards frontline medical supplies during the coronavirus pandemic.

2 days ago
Tom Jones, Forum theatre Melbourne 2014, photo Ros O'Gorman
Tom Jones Tells Fans To Abide By Self Distancing Laws

Tom Jones has issued a rallying plea to his fans, calling on them to heed government advice and he's also thanked Britain's National Health Service for their efforts during the current crisis.

2 days ago
The Rolling Stones perform at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on 5 November 2014. (AAP Image/Noise 11/Ros O’Gorman) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
The Rolling Stones Perform ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’ For One World: #TogetherAtHome

The Rolling Stones may have just performed one song live this year. That song was ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’.

4 days ago
Tony Iommi, Black Sabbath, Noise11, 2013, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Tony Iommi Auctions Off His Possessions for NHS

Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi has raised a shitload of money auctioning his personal items for the UK health system NHS.

5 days ago
Bob Dylan I Contain Multitudes
Bob Dylan Releases Another New Song ‘I Contain Multitudes’

Bob Dylan has released his second new song in just weeks. ‘I Contain Multitudes’ has just popped out without notice and without any information.

6 days ago