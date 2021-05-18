 Alicia Keys Is Planning Songs In A Minor 20th Anniversary Performance - Noise11.com
Alicia Keys: Photo Ros O'Gorman

Alicia Keys: Photo Ros O'Gorman

Alicia Keys Is Planning Songs In A Minor 20th Anniversary Performance

by Music-News.com on May 19, 2021

in News

Alicia Keys will mark the 20th-anniversary of her break-out album, Songs in A Minor, by performing a medley of tracks at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday.

Keys’s 2001 debut earned her two prizes at the 2002 BBMAs, including Female Artist of the Year, as well as winning four awards at Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop prizegiving the same year. The record also won her five Grammys.

She’ll take to the stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday to play tracks from the album, which featured the smash hit, Fallin’, less than a year after she performed Love Looks Better at the delayed 2020 prizegiving, which took place in October.

Keys joins a list of performers that includes BTS, Duran Duran, Glass Animals, The Weeknd, and Pink, who will be honoured with the Icon Award. Drake will also be saluted as Billboard’s Artist of the Decade.

The show will be hosted by Nick Jonas.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

131208aliciakeys_0022rosogorman_14 131208aliciakeys_0025rosogorman_15 131208aliciakeys_0028rosogorman_16 131208aliciakeys_0070rosogorman_5 131208aliciakeys_0080rosogorman_13 131208aliciakeys_0126rosogorman_10

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Meanies
The Meanies Get Their Arses Back On The Road

The Meanies will finally get their arses back into gear for the ‘Better Late Than Never Desperate Measures’ tour to make up for the tour that couldn’t happen when the ‘Desperate Measures’ album was released.

8 hours ago
Sheryl Crow performs at Margaret Court Arena on Friday 6 April 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sheryl Crow Is Planning A Livestream

Sheryl Crow will host her first full livestream concert on June 18.

11 hours ago
Kurt Cobain, music news, noise11.com
Kurt Cobain Hair Sells For $14000

Six strands of Kurt Cobain's hair have sold at auction for over $14,000 (£9,900).

14 hours ago
Adam Thompson photo by Ros O'Gorman
Chocolate Starfish To Launch The Beautiful Addiction At Chapel Off Chapel

Chocolate Starfish will perform two shows at Melbourne’s Chapel Off Chapel for the launch of their new album ‘The Beautiful Addiction’.

23 hours ago
Paul Weller photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paul Weller Set For No 1 UK Album This Week

Paul Weller is leading the race for Number 1 on this week’s Official Albums Chart with Fat Pop.

1 day ago
Martha Wainwright
Martha Wainwright To Release First Album In Five Years

Martha Wainwright will release her first album in five years soon. ‘Love Will Be Reborn’ is coming in August.

2 days ago
Ratcat
Ratcat Blind Love Turns 30

Fuck me, Ratcat released their ‘Blind Love’ album in May 1991, 30 years ago.

5 days ago