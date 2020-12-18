 Announcement: ARIA, PPCA, Arts Council Reveal First Nations Grand Recipients - Noise11.com
Announcement: ARIA, PPCA, Arts Council Reveal First Nations Grand Recipients

by Announcement on December 18, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

The Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) in partnership with the Phonographic Performance Company of Australia (PPCA) and the Australia Council for the Arts today announced the grant recipients of the First Nations Sound Recording Partnership.

Five recipients have been chosen from all over Australia, and each will receive $18,500 towards the cost of creating a new sound recording, as well as access to managerial and industry support.

The five recipients are:

Jess Hitchcock (VIC)
Jess Hitchcock will co-write and record her second album Insight: an intimate collaboration with Australian pop icons Paul Kelly and Kate Miller-Heidke, alongside new collaborations with Alice Keath and Kier Nuttall. Jess will produce Insight with renowned pop producer John Castle in his Brunswick studio.

Miiesha Young (QLD)
Following on from her ARIA Award winning debut album Nyaaringu, Miiesha will record 2 EPs, a two part story exploring the challenging relationship with a loved one. Part 1 (Smoke) explores anger, sadness and hurt through chaotic production, while Part 2 (Mirrors) is reflective, stripped back and healing.

Luke Riches/The Struggling Kings (WA)
WA Music’s Indigenous Act of the Year The Struggling Kings will follow their debut EP Oceans with a new album, recorded under the mentorship of Shiny Joe Ryan of award winning, internationally acclaimed acts Pond and Tame Impala.

Daniel Wilfred (NT)
Daniel Wilfred will record Hand To Earth, a new collaboration with the Australian Art Orchestra, following on from two successful albums – Crossing Roper Bar volumes 1 and 2. The new songs will be ‘yuta manikay’ – songs that have been written in Wilfred’s language, Wägilak from Arnhem Land.

Dan Rankine aka trials (SA).
trials, a renowned producer and Ngarrindjeri man, is a member of ARIA Award winning A.B. Original. He will create a new work under his name that celebrates the spirit of collaboration between artists across disciplines.

Minister for Communications, Cyber Safety and the Arts, the Hon Paul Fletcher MP, said:

“This investment recognises the central role of Indigenous contemporary music performers. This partnership initiative, part of the Australian Government Indigenous Contemporary Music Program, supports professional industry-based opportunities that will assist the recipients in furthering their promising musical careers. Congratulations to the successful applicants.”

Dan Rosen, CEO of ARIA, said:

“I want to congratulate the recipients of the First Nations Sound Recording Partnership. I am thrilled to see that these musicians come from all over Australia, and are working in very different styles of music. It shows the depth and breadth of creativity and talent from our First Nations’ artists. ARIA and PPCA are proud to help provide funding and a platform for these new recordings and I cannot wait to hear the results.”

Patricia Adjei, Head of First Nations Arts & Culture at the Australia Council, said:

“We are delighted this dedicated investment in First Nations musicians will build the profile and careers of First Nations musicians, helping create pathways for the next generation of First Nations musicians.”

This funding has been provided through the Australian Government’s Indigenous Contemporary Music Program aimed at increasing development opportunities for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander musicians and bands. It is one of five programs under the $30.9 million Australian Music Industry Package announced in the 2019-20 Commonwealth Budget.

The grant partnership was promoted through ARIA, PPCA and Australia Council. Applications opened in August 2020 and 37 applications were lodged by the October 2020 closing date. The five recipients were chosen by a specially convened industry advisor panel.

