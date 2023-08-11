Australian Album Chart Report for 11 August 2023 - Noise11.com

Travis Scott holds for a second week at the top with his fourth album “Utopia”.

“Utopia” also debuted at the top this past week in The U.S.A. (his fourth there) and Canada (third #1) and remains the #1 Album in New Zealand again, with the set dropping to #2 in Ireland and #3 in England, plus the albums single “Meltdown” entered at #1 in Canada and #3 in The U.S., while the set is his first to hold for a second week in Australia (“Astroworld” only held for a single week in August 2018), and the set is the #8 Vinyl and #1 Hip Hop/R&B Album in the country.

With “Utopia” holding at #1 for another week it becomes only the fifth album for 2023 to gain a second successive week at the Albums summit, the others being “Harry’s House” for Harry Styles (March 6th & 13th), “- (subtract)” for Ed Sheeran (May 15th & 22nd), while the other two were for Taylor Swift with “Midnights” continuing it’s run from the end of 2022 (returned on Dec. 19th) for the first four week of 2023, while she also scored with “Speak Now (TsV)” (July 17th & 24th) {Morgan Wallen did score two weeks at #1 this year with “One Thing at a Time”, but they weren’t back-to-back weeks, he did so on March 27th and May 1st}.

The ‘Barbie’ soundtrack rises back up one spot to perch at #2 this week, while the album again has the #1 single in “What Was I Made for?” by Billie Eilish, plus the newly #3 peaking “Dance the Night” for Dua Lipa which swaps places with “Barbie World” for Nicki Minaj, down to #4. The album is also sitting at #2 in both New Zealand and Canada, while it at #4 in the U.S.A. and our #4 selling Vinyl this week too.

Of the five Top 10 entries again this week for Taylor Swift, three of them rise and two of the are stable, with one place moves back up for “Speak Now (TsV)” (4 to #3; No.1 Vinyl), “Midnights” (5 to #4; No.6 Vinyl, No.1 Country Album) and “1989” (6 to #5; No.3 Vinyl, No.1 Catalogue Album), with the “1989” set just announced for a redo-Taylor-style due in November of this year. Taylor’s “Lover” set and her “Reputation” are non-movers at #7 (also No.7 Vinyl) and #8 (No.13 Vinyl) respectively.

Last week’s No.2 entry for the fifth Post Malone album “AUSTIN” is the biggest drop within the Top 10 this week, down four places to #6, while it’s also the No.15 Vinyl this week, with a fourth and final non-mover within the Top 10 being Morgan Wallen and “One Thing at a Time” at #9. The only Top 10 and Top 50 new entry this week occurs at #10 as the fourth studio album for local country singer Fanny Lumsden called “Hey Dawn” debuts at No.10 (No.2 Vinyl), with the new set matching her other #10 entry for her third album “Fallow” (March 2020), while she first charted with her second album “Real Class Act” (HP-23, October 2017). (both the singles and album charts only have one new entry this week, and both of them occur at #10).

OUTSIDE THE TOP 10:

Normally I would deconstruct the chart section by section, but this week I’m changing things up as the chart has very minimal moves, with the two highest climbers only achieving five place rises, so let’s go through the rest of the Top 50 in groupings.

Taylor Swift remains at #11 for a third consecutive week with “folklore” (No.10 Vinyl, also on hold), while she also charts with “Red (TsV)” (21 to #23), “evermore” (on hold at #24) and finally “Fearless (TsV)” (33 to #32).

The only album departing the Top 10 this week is for The Weeknd with “The Highlights” (HP-2×5, WI10-103), down two spots to #12, while he is also charting with “Starboy” (14 to #16) and “After Hours” (43 to #42).

Luke Combs also gains three Top 50 entries this week, all within close proximity to each other, with his debut set “This One’s for You” the highest of the three (16 to #14), while his fourth set “Gettin’ Old” follows (18 to #17) and then his second issued album “What You See Ain’t Always What You Get” being one of the two five-place-jumps this week (26 to #21).

The second of ten ‘Best of’ collections within the Top 50 this week is the Post Malone “Diamond Collection” (17 to #19), followed by John Farnham’s “Greatest Hits” (19 to #20; No.16 Vinyl), which cracks half-a-year (26 weeks; accumulated) within the Top 100. Eminem sees his two best of sets at #22 (Curtain Call: The Hits) and #34 (Curtain Call 2), while the five remaining are for Elton John (22 to #25), Maroon 5 (25 to #27), Foo Fighters (29 to #30), Green Day (48 to #43) and Creedence Clearwater Revival (42 to #46).

Harry Styles dips with his two Top 50 entries, “Harry’s House” (13 to #15) and “Fine Line” (31 to #35), while current #1 singles chart holder Billie Eilish sees mini-rises for her two entries, “When We All Fall Asleep…” (34 to #33) and “Happier Than Ever” (50 to #47).

Lana Del Rey’s “Born to Die” rises again, up three to #41 (No.14 Vinyl), while there are three further soundtracks within the Top 50, ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse’ (40 to #44), Queen and their biopic ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ (on hold at #49) and the biggest falling album within the Top 50 this week is for John Farnham’s ‘Finding the Voice’ (37 to #50). Special mention must also go to the Coldplay set “Live in Buenos Aires”, which dips one spot to #48, but more so it racks up 208 weeks within the Top 100 (only 45 within the Top 50), which is equal to four years of charting (it began to chart on Dec. 17th. 2018) {maybe when they tour here later in the year it might finally be certified too}.

NO FURTHER NEW ENTRIES.

