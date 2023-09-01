Australian Album Chart Report 1 September 2023 - Noise11.com

The fifth album for Powderfinger “Vulture Street” returns to the chart at #1 this week as a deluxe 20th Anniversary Edition.

“Vulture Street” (Universal Australia) was the 467th #1 Album in Australia when it first debuted at #1 on July 14th, 2003, holding the top spot for three straight weeks (318th #1 for ARIA), becoming the 167th Album to debut at the top of the Australian charts, while it also became the second #1 Album for Universal and their first for this century (Aqua was the first in Jan. 1998).

The original album contained the singles “Sunsets”, (Baby I’ve Got You) On My Mind”, “Love Your Way” and “Since You’ve Been Gone”, with the set now expanded to a three CD fold-out, now with a Live set from 2004 and an acoustic set from 2003, while it’s also issued on Vinyl for the first time and lands at No.1 on the Vinyl Sales Chart this week. Powderfinger also increase their overall weeks at #1 to now ten in total from five #1 albums, placing them now equal 57th on the list for ‘Accumulated Weeks at No.1: Albums (1965 to 2023)’ alongside Silverchair and Kasey Chambers who’ve all achieved 10 weeks from five #1’s Albums.

With just over 100 sales between the top two albums this week, it could’ve been Zach Bryan’s week, but alas his fourth self-titled album debuts at #2, while it takes the top spot in New Zealand and our Country Album Charts, while also new entries in Ireland (#2) and England (#22), plus it also lands at #12 on the local Vinyl Sales Chart, with this latest album also becoming his first Top 10 entry here, plus his “American Heartbreak” set is sitting at #98 this week (HP-65). The new Album has also launched six songs from the set into the Top 100 Singles Chart this week, the highest of which is ” I Remember Everything” with Kasey Musgraves at #19, while in total he has eight Top 100 entries, as his #12 peaking “Something in the Orange” is 14 months into a chart-run and his January 2023 issued duet “Dawns” with Maggie Rogers gets pulled into the Top 100 at #97 (both not from his new album).

The Weeknd announced more November 2023 shows here this past week, which has kept his set “The Highlights” on hold at #3, while his 2016 album “Starboy” flies back up fourteen spots this week to land at #4 (No.1 Hip Hop/R&B Album), with the set last within the Top 10 on May 8th, it now logs a sixteenth week within the Top 10, while he also sees two Top 10 Singles Chart entries this week at #9 with “Popular” and #10 with “Die for You”. Another Album which has two Top 10 singles entries this week is the ‘Barbie’ soundtrack, which after a second week at #1 last week is down four places to #5 (No.11 Vinyl), the biggest decline within the Top 10 this week.

Eight of the Top 10 Albums are former #1 sets this week, with three of them belonging to Taylor Swift, with her “Midnights” set on hold at #6 for a third week (No.7 Vinyl), then her “1989” set is down one to #8 and her “Reputation” returns to the Top 10 by rising two places to #9 (No.13 Vinyl). The two remaining albums within the Top 10 are the North American #1’s this week, with Travis Scott and “Utopia” down two places to #7 and holding for a fourth week at the top in The U.S.A., while “One Thing at a Time” for Morgan Wallen is here on hold at #10, logging it’s half-year chart anniversary (26 weeks) and at #1 in Canada for a twentieth overall week.

TOP 20:

Luke Combs finished up his national tour this past week, and he has two Top 10 dropouts in the process, with “This One’s for You” (HP-7×3, WI10-9a) down three to #11 and “Gettin’ Old” (HP-2, WI10-9a) down five to #14, plus he has a third Top 20 entry in “What You See Ain’t Always What You Get” dropping four places to #20.

Taylor Swift has the third of four Top 10 departures, with her “Speak Now (TsV)” (HP-1×2, WI10-7) plummeting eleven places to land at #13 (No.5 Vinyl) and seeing it’s first week outside of the Top 10, while she also resides within the Top 20 with “Lover” on hold at #12 (No.10 Vinyl) and dips two spots to #16 with “folklore”. The Weeknd sees a ten place jump to #17 with his “After Hours” set, while a three-vinyl-set in ‘Geneva Blue’ was issued last week for the Tyler, the Creator album “Call Me if You Get Lost”, which brings it back into the chart at #15 (No.2 Vinyl, last within the Top 100 on May 8th, 2023).

TOP 30:

Olivia Rodrigo will be issuing her second album “GUTS” next Friday (Sept. 8th), while this week her debut set “SOUR” along with “Harry’s House” by Harry Styles are on hold at #21 and #22 respectively. While another act who are issuing an album next week are Fleetwood Mac who will release “Rumours Live”, but in the meantime their “Rumours” set is back up to #29, with the biggest decline within the Top 30 this week being a five place drop to #30 for “Red (TsV)” by Taylor Swift.

Four best of sets reside within this chart region, Post Malone (#23), Elton John (#24), Eminem (Call 1; #27) and Maroon 5 (#28), while The Weeknd’s most recent studio album “Dawn FM” scores a forty place rebound to #25 this week, his fourth of five Top 50 entries this week…

TOP 40:

…with his fifth and final entry being 2015’s “Beauty Behind the Madness”, which charges back up fifty-five spots to #38 this week. Foo Fighters’ “The Essential” is back up four to #31, with Eminem’s ‘Call 2′ back up to #40. Taylor’s “evermore” set drops three to #32, while Ed’s “divide” set is back up to #34. Hozier sees his new entry from last week “Unreal Unearth” hold at #1 this week in his native Ireland, while here it drops down twenty-three places to #36.

TOP 50:

The ninth and final Top 50 entry for Taylor Swift is her “Fearless (TsV)” album, which drops down five places to #43 (No.19 Vinyl), while the #1 Album from three weeks ago for G Flip and “Drummer” falls eleven spots to #45 (No.9 Vinyl). Other than a couple of small rises from Arctic Monkeys’ “AM” (#44) and Lewis Capaldi (51 to #49), there are three non-movers within the Top 50 for Creedence Clearwater Revival (#47), Katy Perry (#48) and Green Day’s GH’s (#50), while the fourth and final Top 10 dropout is last week’s highest new entry for Genesis Owusu and “STRUGGLER”, which departs from #4 (No.14 Vinyl this week).

FURTHER NEW ENTRY:

* #19 (LP#21) – Road – Alice Cooper (EarMusic) is the 21st Solo and 29th overall release for Alice Cooper (including Alice Cooper Band), plus his first new album in over two years, as he last charted in March of 2021 with “Detroit Stories” (HP-3), while overall this is his 24th Album Chart (14 Solo, 3 as Band, 3 Live, 4 Best of) entry since his 1972 fifth set “School’s Out” (HP-5) became his first.

HP = Highest Position

LW = Last Week

WI10 – Weeks in Top 10

*ARIA Chart info is based on sales for the week from the 26th to the 31st of August 2023

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

Gavin Ryan reports with thanks to Australian-Charts.com

