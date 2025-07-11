Oasis Share Official Live Recording of Slide Away - Noise11.com

Oasis have released an official recording of their performance of Slide Away at the opening night of the Oasis Live ’25 Tour.

Oasis kicked off their mammoth reunion tour – their first in 16 years – at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on July 4, and now fans can listen whenever they want to the live version of the Definitely Maybe cut, with Slide Away (Live in Cardiff, 4 July ’25) now available on all major streaming platforms.

Next up, Oasis will play five sold-out shows at Manchester’s Heaton Park, kicking off on Friday (11.07.25).

Meanwhile, a new study has claimed Oasis earned a whopping £7 million from Spotify streams of Wonderwall alone.

Research found that Wonderwall has earned £7,057,223 in streaming revenue, as of July 8, 2025.

Using the average payout of $0.004 per stream to come to this conclusion, and Wonderwall has been streamed 2.3 billion times.

Don’t Look Back in Anger is the second highest earner with over 1.1 billion streams, generating £3,247,265 in revenue.

Champagne Supernova and Stop Crying Your Heart Out are said to have earned them £1,449,431 and £1,378,028, respectively.

The Top 10 songs – also including Married With Children, Live Forever, Stand By Me, She’s Electric, Supersonic, and Slide Away – gave them a total of £16.8 million.

OASIS LIVE ’25 AUSTRALIAN DATES

Fri 31 Oct – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Sat 1 Nov – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Tue 4 Nov – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Fri 7 Nov – Accor Stadium, Sydney

Sat 8 Nov – Accor Stadium, Sydney

https://www.livenation.com.au/oasis-tickets-adp348

JULY 2025

Fri 4 Jul – Principality Stadium, Cardiff, UK (SOLD OUT)

Sat 5 Jul – Principality Stadium, Cardiff, UK (SOLD OUT)

Fri 11 Jul – Heaton Park, Manchester, UK (SOLD OUT)

Sat 12 Jul – Heaton Park, Manchester, UK (SOLD OUT)

Wed 16 Jul – Heaton Park, Manchester, UK (SOLD OUT)

Sat 19 Jul – Heaton Park, Manchester, UK (SOLD OUT)

Sun 20 Jul – Heaton Park, Manchester, UK (SOLD OUT)

Fri 25 Jul – Wembley Stadium, London, UK (SOLD OUT)

Sat 26 Jul – Wembley Stadium, London, UK (SOLD OUT)

Wed 30 Jul – Wembley Stadium, London, UK (SOLD OUT)

AUGUST 2025

Sat 2 Aug – Wembley Stadium, London, UK (SOLD OUT)

Sun 3 Aug – Wembley Stadium, London, UK (SOLD OUT)

Fri 8 Aug – Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, UK (SOLD OUT)

Sat 9 Aug – Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, UK (SOLD OUT)

Tue 12 Aug – Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, UK (SOLD OUT)

Sat 16 Aug – Croke Park, Dublin, IE (SOLD OUT)

Sun 17 Aug – Croke Park, Dublin, IE (SOLD OUT)

Sun 24 Aug – Rogers Stadium, Toronto, ON (SOLD OUT)

Mon 25 Aug – Rogers Stadium, Toronto, ON (SOLD OUT)

Thu 28 Aug – Soldier Field, Chicago, IL (SOLD OUT)

Sun 31 Aug – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ (SOLD OUT)

SEPTEMBER 2025

Mon 1 Sep – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ (SOLD OUT)

Sat 6 Sep – Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles, CA (SOLD OUT)

Sun 7 Sep – Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles, CA (SOLD OUT)

Fri 12 Sep – Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico City, MX (SOLD OUT)

Sat 13 Sep – Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico City, MX (SOLD OUT)

Sat 27 Sep – Wembley Stadium, London, UK (SOLD OUT)

Sun 28 Sep – Wembley Stadium, London, UK (SOLD OUT)

