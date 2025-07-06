Noel Gallagher Credits Bones For Getting Oasis Back Together - Noise11.com

Noel Gallagher has revealed that Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs is the one responsible for the current Oasis reunion tour.

Oasis ended a 16-year absence and made a triumphant return to the stage on Friday night at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium in front of more than 70,000 fans.

During the second show at the same venue on Saturday night, guitarist and songwriter Noel told the crowd the true reason that the Gallagher brothers were able to get back together was one of their mutual bandmates.

While introducing the rest of the band between songs, Noel referred to Bonehead, saying: “On guitar, if it wasn’t for him, none of this would have happened.”

Back in March, NME revealed that Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs would be part of the Oasis reunion, alongside Gem Archer, Andy Bell and Joey Waronker.

Arthurs played with the band on their first three albums, before departing in 1999 during the recording of Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants. He has played regularly with Liam Gallagher’s solo band in recent years.

Opening the second Cardiff show, Noel and Liam walked on stage hand in hand, as they had done the previous night, before bowing to each other. They then took their positions on opposite sides of the stage and launched into the opener, Hello.

NME gave the historic gig five stars in a review that read: “After a ’90s heyday and an often maligned post-millennium era, this is Oasis redesigned for the 21st century.”

https://www.livenation.com.au/oasis-tickets-adp348

JULY 2025

Fri 4 Jul – Principality Stadium, Cardiff, UK (SOLD OUT)

Sat 5 Jul – Principality Stadium, Cardiff, UK (SOLD OUT)

Fri 11 Jul – Heaton Park, Manchester, UK (SOLD OUT)

Sat 12 Jul – Heaton Park, Manchester, UK (SOLD OUT)

Wed 16 Jul – Heaton Park, Manchester, UK (SOLD OUT)

Sat 19 Jul – Heaton Park, Manchester, UK (SOLD OUT)

Sun 20 Jul – Heaton Park, Manchester, UK (SOLD OUT)

Fri 25 Jul – Wembley Stadium, London, UK (SOLD OUT)

Sat 26 Jul – Wembley Stadium, London, UK (SOLD OUT)

Wed 30 Jul – Wembley Stadium, London, UK (SOLD OUT)

AUGUST 2025

Sat 2 Aug – Wembley Stadium, London, UK (SOLD OUT)

Sun 3 Aug – Wembley Stadium, London, UK (SOLD OUT)

Fri 8 Aug – Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, UK (SOLD OUT)

Sat 9 Aug – Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, UK (SOLD OUT)

Tue 12 Aug – Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, UK (SOLD OUT)

Sat 16 Aug – Croke Park, Dublin, IE (SOLD OUT)

Sun 17 Aug – Croke Park, Dublin, IE (SOLD OUT)

Sun 24 Aug – Rogers Stadium, Toronto, ON (SOLD OUT)

Mon 25 Aug – Rogers Stadium, Toronto, ON (SOLD OUT)

Thu 28 Aug – Soldier Field, Chicago, IL (SOLD OUT)

Sun 31 Aug – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ (SOLD OUT)

SEPTEMBER 2025

Mon 1 Sep – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ (SOLD OUT)

Sat 6 Sep – Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles, CA (SOLD OUT)

Sun 7 Sep – Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles, CA (SOLD OUT)

Fri 12 Sep – Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico City, MX (SOLD OUT)

Sat 13 Sep – Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico City, MX (SOLD OUT)

Sat 27 Sep – Wembley Stadium, London, UK (SOLD OUT)

Sun 28 Sep – Wembley Stadium, London, UK (SOLD OUT)

