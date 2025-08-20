California Punk Icons Lagwagon Return to Australia & NZ in Early 2026 to Celebrate 30 Years of HOSS - Noise11.com

Australian and New Zealand punk fans are in for a treat: California punk stalwarts Lagwagon will return early next year for a marquee tour marking the 30th anniversary of their seminal 1995 album, HOSS. The band will perform the album in full—track-by-track—alongside fan favourites, reviving the raw energy and emotion that defined the ‘90s punk explosion.

The tour announcement arrives via a media release, spotlighting Lagwagon’s signature live intensity. Expect crowds to roar at every opening chord—from the punchy riffs of “Violins” to the bittersweet resonance of “Razor Burn”—as a new generation experiences the record that cemented Lagwagon’s place in punk lore.

Formed in Goleta, California, in 1990 from the remnants of local speed-metal act Section VIII, Lagwagon quickly carved out a niche in the skate-punk and melodic hardcore scene. Originally named Section 8, they changed their name to Lagwagon—reportedly suggested by Fat Mike of NOFX—after a song about their unreliable tour van.

They became the first band signed to Fat Wreck Chords, releasing their debut album Duh in 1992. The recording was famously done in just four days—raw, unpolished, and absolutely reflective of their live sound. Their follow-up, Trashed(1994), featured a video for “Island of Shame” and arrived amid mainstream punk breakthroughs from contemporaries like Green Day, The Offspring, and Rancid—bands with whom Lagwagon shared the scene but steadfastly refused major-label offers.

Discography

• Duh (1992)

• Trashed (1994)

• Hoss (1995)

• Double Plaidinum (1997)

• Let’s Talk About Feelings (1998)

• Blaze (2003)

• Resolve (2005)

• Hang (2014)

• Railer (2019)

Lagwagon were instrumental in shaping the mid-’90s melodic hardcore/skate-punk mystique fostered by Fat Wreck Chords and Epitaph Records. Alongside labelmates such as NOFX, Strung Out, and No Use for a Name, they helped define a sound that blended frenzied speed with unexpected melody and emotional earnestness.

While mainstream punk was being reshaped by huge names like Green Day and Rancid, Lagwagon retained an underground credibility, delivering sharper lyrics, complex guitar work, and a DIY ethos that resonated deeply within the skate and punk communities. Their refusal to sell out, combined with consistent, heartfelt songwriting, made them touchstones for authenticity.

HOSS (Released: November 21, 1995)

• Producer: Ryan Greene

• Significance: Last album to feature drummer Derrick Plourde and guitarist Shawn Dewey, both of whom departed post-release.

• Album Cover: Features Dan Blocker as “Hoss” Cartwright from Bonanza—a tongue-in-cheek nod to classic Western iconography.

Track Listing:

1. Kids Don’t Like To Share

2. Violins

3. Name Dropping

4. Bombs Away

5. Move The Car

6. Sleep

7. Sick

8. Rifle

9. Weak

10. Black Eyes

11. Bro Dependent

12. Razor Burn

13. Shaving Your Head

14. Ride The Snake

