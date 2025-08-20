 California Punk Icons Lagwagon Return to Australia & NZ in Early 2026 to Celebrate 30 Years of HOSS - Noise11.com
Lagwagon photo supplied SBM

Lagwagon photo supplied SBM

California Punk Icons Lagwagon Return to Australia & NZ in Early 2026 to Celebrate 30 Years of HOSS

by Noise11.com on August 21, 2025

in News

Australian and New Zealand punk fans are in for a treat: California punk stalwarts Lagwagon will return early next year for a marquee tour marking the 30th anniversary of their seminal 1995 album, HOSS. The band will perform the album in full—track-by-track—alongside fan favourites, reviving the raw energy and emotion that defined the ‘90s punk explosion.

The tour announcement arrives via a media release, spotlighting Lagwagon’s signature live intensity. Expect crowds to roar at every opening chord—from the punchy riffs of “Violins” to the bittersweet resonance of “Razor Burn”—as a new generation experiences the record that cemented Lagwagon’s place in punk lore.

Formed in Goleta, California, in 1990 from the remnants of local speed-metal act Section VIII, Lagwagon quickly carved out a niche in the skate-punk and melodic hardcore scene. Originally named Section 8, they changed their name to Lagwagon—reportedly suggested by Fat Mike of NOFX—after a song about their unreliable tour van.

They became the first band signed to Fat Wreck Chords, releasing their debut album Duh in 1992. The recording was famously done in just four days—raw, unpolished, and absolutely reflective of their live sound. Their follow-up, Trashed(1994), featured a video for “Island of Shame” and arrived amid mainstream punk breakthroughs from contemporaries like Green Day, The Offspring, and Rancid—bands with whom Lagwagon shared the scene but steadfastly refused major-label offers.

Discography
• Duh (1992)
• Trashed (1994)
• Hoss (1995)
• Double Plaidinum (1997)
• Let’s Talk About Feelings (1998)
• Blaze (2003)
• Resolve (2005)
• Hang (2014)
• Railer (2019)

Lagwagon were instrumental in shaping the mid-’90s melodic hardcore/skate-punk mystique fostered by Fat Wreck Chords and Epitaph Records. Alongside labelmates such as NOFX, Strung Out, and No Use for a Name, they helped define a sound that blended frenzied speed with unexpected melody and emotional earnestness.

While mainstream punk was being reshaped by huge names like Green Day and Rancid, Lagwagon retained an underground credibility, delivering sharper lyrics, complex guitar work, and a DIY ethos that resonated deeply within the skate and punk communities. Their refusal to sell out, combined with consistent, heartfelt songwriting, made them touchstones for authenticity.

HOSS (Released: November 21, 1995)
• Producer: Ryan Greene
• Significance: Last album to feature drummer Derrick Plourde and guitarist Shawn Dewey, both of whom departed post-release.
• Album Cover: Features Dan Blocker as “Hoss” Cartwright from Bonanza—a tongue-in-cheek nod to classic Western iconography.

Track Listing:
1. Kids Don’t Like To Share
2. Violins
3. Name Dropping
4. Bombs Away
5. Move The Car
6. Sleep
7. Sick
8. Rifle
9. Weak
10. Black Eyes
11. Bro Dependent
12. Razor Burn
13. Shaving Your Head
14. Ride The Snake

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
 
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
 


 
Noise11.com
 
Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social
 
Noise11 on Instagram
 
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Staffan Ofwerman Lost and Found
Staffan Öfwerman of Roxette Fame to Release Long-Lost Solo Album ‘Lost and Found’

Staffan Öfwerman, best remembered as the energetic keyboardist, percussionist, and backing vocalist for Roxette during their world-conquering years, will release his long-awaited debut solo album Lost and Found (restored, remixed, reborn) on September 5, 2025 through ManoverMusic.

2 days ago
Romeo + Juliet Melbourne
Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet With Live Choir and Orchestra Is Coming to Melbourne

After more than a decade of sold-out seasons in London, Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet is about to receive its first Australian staging in a bold, live-orchestrated performance at Melbourne’s Astor Theatre from September 23 to 28.

2 days ago
Keith Urban, Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne 2014 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Keith Urban and Tamworth Festival Unite for Rising Talent and Charity Too

Four-time Grammy winner Keith Urban and the Tamworth Country Music Festival have unveiled the “Keith Urban Rising Star Scholarship,” an initiative primed to propel Australia’s next crop of country artists into the Nashville spotlight. The scholarship promises a career-changing journey, live performances, songwriting, industry meetings, and even two days recording at Urban’s own Nashville studio, The Sound (formerly the iconic Tracking Room).

2 days ago
Oasis photo by Simon Emmett
The Oasis House Where Definitely Maybe Was Born Goes on Sale for $2.64 Million

When Oasis decamped to a remote recording studio on the Cornish coast in 1994, the Gallagher brothers and their bandmates could scarcely have imagined that the house in which they cut their teeth would one day go on the market as a rock ’n’ roll landmark. Yet three decades later, the property known as Sawmills Studio in Golant, Cornwall, the house where Oasis recorded their game-changing debut Definitely Maybe, is being offered for sale at $2.64 million (£1.95 million).

3 days ago
Dog Trumpet Under Water
Every Mental As Anything Song Pete and Reg Wrote Plus A New Dog Trumpet Track

Reg Mombassa and Peter O’Doherty have pretty much tied their Mental As Anything album output (especially counting the double album Medicated Spirits as two records).

7 days ago
John Bishop
John Bishop Celebrates 25 Years of Comedy with New Australian Tour

On 2 October 2000, John Bishop stood nervously in front of a small audience at the Frog and Bucket comedy club in Manchester. By day, he worked in the pharmaceutical industry; by night, on this occasion, he took a chance that would transform his life. As he grasped the microphone for the very first time, he didn’t know it then—but the moment marked the beginning of a 25-year journey that would see him become one of the UK’s most loved comedians.

August 13, 2025
Garbage debut
Garbage Debut Album ‘Garbage’ Turns 30

When Garbage released their self-titled debut album in August 1995, the alternative rock landscape was already shifting. Grunge was waning, Britpop was peaking in the UK, and electronic music was beginning to infiltrate rock’s DNA. Into this transitional moment stepped Garbage, a genre-blurring project that fused rock guitars, trip-hop beats, industrial noise, and pop hooks into something sleek yet menacing.

August 13, 2025