Oasis Kick Off First Show Since 2009 in Wales #SETLIST - Noise11.com

Oasis have performed the first show on the Oasis Live 25 world tour in Cardiff, Wales.

It was 16 years since their previous show 22 August 2009 when the band came to an abrupt end after performing at the V Festival in the UK. Oasis performed at the V Festival, Weston Park, Staffordshire and then cancelled their next two shows. Six days later, Noel Gallagher released a statement saying he had left Oasis.

The first setlist for the tour has some rarities. The single ‘Whatever’ had not been played since 1996. ‘Stand By Me’ was last played in 2001. ‘Hello’, ‘Some Might Say’, ‘Cast No Shadow’ and ‘D’You Know What I Mean’ had not featured at an Oasis show since 2002.

Of the seven Oasis studio albums, three albums were not included. They were ‘Standing On The Shoulder of Giants’, ‘Don’t Believe The Truth’ and ‘Dig Out Your Soul’.

Singles from those three albums that were UK hits were:

Go Let It Out

Who Feels Love

Sunday Morning Call – from Standing On The Shoulder of Giants

Lyla

The Importance of Being Idle

Let There Be Love – from Don’t Believe The Truth

The Shock of Lightning

I’m Outta Time

Falling Down – from Dig Out Your Soul

Two songs from the collection of non-album B-Sides album ‘The Masterplan’ were in the set, as was the single only non-album track ‘Whatever’.

Comparing the first 2025 setlist to the last 2009 setlist, ‘Standing On The Shoulder of Giants’ and ‘Don’t Believe The Truth’ were also missing in action at the show 16 years ago.

Oasis setlist 4 July 2025, Cardiff Wales

Hello (from What’s The Story Morning Glory, 1995)

Acquiesce (from The Masterplan, 1998)

Morning Glory (from What’s The Story Morning Glory, 1995)

Some Might Say (from What’s The Story Morning Glory, 1995)

Bring It On Down (from Definitely Maybe, 1994)

Cigarettes & Alcohol (from Definitely Maybe, 1994)

Fade Away (from The Masterplan, 1998)

Supersonic (from Definitely Maybe, 1994)

Roll With It (from What’s The Story Morning Glory, 1995)

Talk Tonight (from The Masterplan, 1998)

Half the World Away (from The Masterplan, 1998)

Little by Little (from Heathen Chemistry, 2002)

D’You Know What I Mean? (from Be Here Now, 1997)

Stand by Me (from Be Here Now, 1997)

Cast No Shadow (from What’s The Story Morning Glory, 1995)

Slide Away (from Definitely Maybe, 1994)

Whatever (single, 1994)

Live Forever (from Definitely Maybe, 1994)

Rock ‘n’ Roll Star (from Definitely Maybe, 1994)

Encore:

The Masterplan (from The Masterplan, 1998)

Don’t Look Back in Anger (from What’s The Story Morning Glory, 1995)

Wonderwall (from What’s The Story Morning Glory, 1995)

Champagne Supernova (from What’s The Story Morning Glory, 1995)

Oasis setlist 22 August 2009, Weston Park V Festival UK

Rock ‘n’ Roll Star (from Definitely Maybe, 1994)

Lyla (from Don’t Believe The Truth, 2005)

The Shock of the Lightning (from Dig Out Your Soul, 2008)

Cigarettes & Alcohol (from Definitely Maybe, 1994)

Roll With It (from What’s The Story Morning Glory, 1995)

Waiting for the Rapture (from Dig Out Your Soul, 2008)

The Masterplan (from The Masterplan, 1998)

Songbird (from Heathen Chemistry, 2002)

Slide Away (from Definitely Maybe, 1994)

Morning Glory (from What’s The Story Morning Glory, 1995)

My Big Mouth (from Be Here Now, 1997)

Half the World Away (from The Masterplan, 1998)

I’m Outta Time (from Dig Out Your Soul, 2008)

Wonderwall (from What’s The Story Morning Glory, 1995)

Supersonic (from Definitely Maybe, 1994)

Live Forever (from Definitely Maybe, 1994)

Encore:

Don’t Look Back in Anger (from What’s The Story Morning Glory, 1995)

Champagne Supernova (from What’s The Story Morning Glory, 1995)

I Am the Walrus (The Beatles cover) (from The Masterplan, 1998)



