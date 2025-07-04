Usher Cancels All 12 Australian Tour Dates - Noise11.com

Usher has cancelled his 12 Australian concerts in November and December.

Usher was playing six shows at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena and six at Sydney’s SuperDome. The sold-out tour has been cancelled without explanation.

Usher last toured Australia in 2018 for R&B Fridayz. These shows are part of the Past Present Future world tour.

Live Nation advised ticket holders:

USHER’S Past Present Future Tour Cancelled

The promoter of USHER’s Australian Tour regrets to advise that the scheduled shows to take place in November/ December, will no longer be proceeding. REFUND PROCESS

All tickets purchased (including refundable ticket purchases, if relevant) will be automatically refunded in full to the original payment method used. Customers do not need to take any action.

Customers who purchased tickets at a Ticketek Agency or using Ticketek Gift Vouchers, have been contacted to the email address of their Ticketek account to request additional information so we can process your refund.

Customers should allow approximately 30 business days for the refund to appear in their account.

