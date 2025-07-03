 Dave Grohl Honors Taylor Hawkins on 30th Anniversary of Foo Fighters Album - Noise11.com
Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Dave Grohl Honors Taylor Hawkins on 30th Anniversary of Foo Fighters Album

by Music-News.com on July 4, 2025

in News

Dave Grohl has paid tribute to Taylor Hawkins while marking the 30th anniversary of the Foo Fighters’ self-titled debut album.

In a heartfelt letter to fans shared on the Foo Fighters’ website on Wednesday, the frontman reflected on the formation of the rock group and the release of their first album back in July 1995.

“Over the years, we’ve had moments of unbridled joy, and moments of devastating heartbreak. Moments of beautiful victory, and moments of painful defeat,” he wrote. “We have mended broken bones and broken hearts. But we have followed this road together, with each other, for each other, no matter what. Because in life, you just can’t go it alone.”

Grohl went on to honour late drummer Hawkins, who died while on tour in Bogotá, Colombia at the age of 50 in March 2022.

The Foo Fighters played two tribute concerts in his memory later that year.

“And… Taylor. Your name is spoken every day, sometimes with tears, sometimes with a smile, but you are still in everything we do, everywhere we go, forever,” the 56-year-old continued. “The enormity of your beautiful soul is only rivalled by the infinite longing we feel in your absence. We all miss you beyond words. Foo Fighters will forever include Taylor Hawkins in every note that we play, until we do finally reach our destination.”

The current Foo Fighters line-up consists of Grohl, bassist Nate Mendel, guitarists Pat Smear and Chris Shifflett, and keyboardist Rami Jaffee.

And to conclude his note, the rocker praised the contribution of former members, such as guitarist Franz Stahl, and drummers William Goldsmith and Josh Freese.

“It should go without saying that without the boundless energy of William Goldsmith, the seasoned wisdom of Franz Stahl, and the thunderous wizardry of Josh Freese, this story would be incomplete, so we extend our heartfelt gratitude for the time, music, and memories that we shared with each of them over the years. Thank you, gentlemen,” he added.

The Foo Fighters also dropped a new single, Today’s Song, this week.

Their next show is scheduled to take place in Jakarta, Indonesia on 2 October.

music-news.com

