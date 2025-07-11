 The Rasmus Are Back With A New Song and Aussie Tour Announcement - Noise11.com
The Rasmus photo by Venla Shalin

The Rasmus photo by Venla Shalin

The Rasmus Are Back With A New Song and Aussie Tour Announcement

by Paul Cashmere on July 11, 2025

in News

The Rasmus have an album on the way, ‘Weirdo’ in September, a new song ‘Love Is A Bitch’ and an Aussie tour for 2026.

‘Weirdo’ is the 11th album for Finland’s The Rasmus. About ‘Love Is A Bitch’, “‘This song was always a wildcard,” says singer Ylönen. “It never fit with the rest of the songs. Still, we thought it was a fun song to play and I’m glad we decided to put it on the album. Lyrically, it’s about someone who’s treating you like shit but is too good in bed to let go.”

The last album for The Rasmus was ‘Rise’ in 2022. Pretty much everything The Rasmus has released in Finland has been a Top 10 hit. Their first number one was ‘F-F-F-Falling’ in 2001.

As for ‘Weirdo’, Ylönen explains the power behind being a “weirdo.” “In this society I’ve always felt that I’ve had to prove myself for being the way I am or doing the things I do. I’ve always felt like an outsider not fitting the norm. I’ve been called a weirdo, misfit and a freak. That used to make me angry—but not anymore. It’s become my source of strength and confidence. I’ve realized the power of it. All the people I find exciting and inspiring are somehow strange. We, the Weirdos, unite and feed off people’s judging attitudes. The fact is they’re just afraid of us. Afraid of our capability to create new and change the future. Are you a Weirdo? Join us…”

‘Weirdo’ is out September 112, 2025.

TRACKLISTING
1. Creatures of Chaos
2. Break These Chains
3. Rest in Pieces
4. Dead Ringer
5. Weirdo
6. Banksy
7. Love Is a Bitch
8. You Want It All
9. Bad Things
10. I’m Coming for Yo

The Rasmus – Touring Australia January 2026
Fri, Jan 30: The Triffid, Brisbane
Sat, Jan 31: Manning Bar, Sydney
Sun, Feb 1: Max Watts, Melbourne

Pre Sale: Mon, July 14 @ 9.00am
On Sale: Thurs, July 17 @ 9.00am
Tickets from
thephoenix.au

