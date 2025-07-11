The Rasmus Are Back With A New Song and Aussie Tour Announcement - Noise11.com

The Rasmus have an album on the way, ‘Weirdo’ in September, a new song ‘Love Is A Bitch’ and an Aussie tour for 2026.

‘Weirdo’ is the 11th album for Finland’s The Rasmus. About ‘Love Is A Bitch’, “‘This song was always a wildcard,” says singer Ylönen. “It never fit with the rest of the songs. Still, we thought it was a fun song to play and I’m glad we decided to put it on the album. Lyrically, it’s about someone who’s treating you like shit but is too good in bed to let go.”

The last album for The Rasmus was ‘Rise’ in 2022. Pretty much everything The Rasmus has released in Finland has been a Top 10 hit. Their first number one was ‘F-F-F-Falling’ in 2001.

As for ‘Weirdo’, Ylönen explains the power behind being a “weirdo.” “In this society I’ve always felt that I’ve had to prove myself for being the way I am or doing the things I do. I’ve always felt like an outsider not fitting the norm. I’ve been called a weirdo, misfit and a freak. That used to make me angry—but not anymore. It’s become my source of strength and confidence. I’ve realized the power of it. All the people I find exciting and inspiring are somehow strange. We, the Weirdos, unite and feed off people’s judging attitudes. The fact is they’re just afraid of us. Afraid of our capability to create new and change the future. Are you a Weirdo? Join us…”

‘Weirdo’ is out September 112, 2025.

TRACKLISTING

1. Creatures of Chaos

2. Break These Chains

3. Rest in Pieces

4. Dead Ringer

5. Weirdo

6. Banksy

7. Love Is a Bitch

8. You Want It All

9. Bad Things

10. I’m Coming for Yo

The Rasmus – Touring Australia January 2026

Fri, Jan 30: The Triffid, Brisbane

Sat, Jan 31: Manning Bar, Sydney

Sun, Feb 1: Max Watts, Melbourne

Pre Sale: Mon, July 14 @ 9.00am

On Sale: Thurs, July 17 @ 9.00am

Tickets from

thephoenix.au

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here



Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE





Like this: Like Loading...