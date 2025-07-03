 Russell Hitchcock of Air Supply Solo Album ‘Take Time’ To Be Reissued - Noise11.com
Russell Hitchcock of Air Supply Solo Album ‘Take Time’ To Be Reissued

by Paul Cashmere on July 3, 2025

in News

Russell Hitchcock’s second solo album ‘Take Time’ will have a limited reissue through MelodicRock Classics.

‘Take Time’ was recorded in 1994 but remained unreleased until 2011. This reissue has been remastered by JK Northup.

Russell worked with bass player/producer Don Cromwell on the record. Cromwell wrote songs for ‘Air Supply’, the eighth album for Air Supply in 1985.

MRC CEO Andrew McNeice: “This is simply an exquisite release featuring some sublime songwriting. Russell and Don have created one of the finest soft-rock albums I’ve ever heard. While ballads dominate the landscape, the memorable hooks and vocals of these songs keep me coming back time and time again. Thrilled to have finally secured a release of this mix, having first heard it some 20 years ago, standing in the offices of MTM Music in Munich. This deserves to be heard by all. The lead track ‘Never Say Never’ is one of my favourite AOR anthems ever”.

Says Andrew, “This was recorded in the mid-90s and released independently in a cardboard sleeve in 2006 as a different middle of the road mix. This is the original AOR mix from 94, never before released plus one bonus track – an Air Supply demo from 84.”

Track Listing:
01. Never Say Never
02. I’ll Be Good To You
03. Eyes Of Love
04. Find My Way Out Of You
05. All These Years
06. Take Time
07. Beside Myself
08. Every Young Man’s Dream
09. Broken Hearted Love
10. Only Time Will Heal A Broken Heart
11. I Can’t Stay Away (Bonus Track)

WebLinks: www.melodicrock.com / www.melodicrockclassics.com

Russell will tour Australia with Air Supply in September:

Tuesday 9th September – State Theatre, Sydney
Thursday 11th September – Sydney Opera House, Sydney
Friday 12th September – Palais Theatre, Melbourne
Saturday 13th September – Melbourne Town Hall, Melbourne
Sunday 14th September – BCEC Concert Hall, Brisbane

