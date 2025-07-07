 Lamb of God Release Surprise Black Sabbath Cover After Back To The Beginning Concert - Noise11.com
Lamb of God Release Surprise Black Sabbath Cover After Back To The Beginning Concert

by Music-News.com on July 7, 2025

in News

GRAMMY-nominated metal titans Lamb of God have delivered a surprise to fans today with the unannounced release of their studio cover of Black Sabbath’s iconic “Children of the Grave.” The track is now available across all digital platforms via Epic Records.

This release comes hot on the heels of Lamb of God’s powerful live debut of the song last night at BACK TO THE BEGINNING, the heavily anticipated final show for Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath at Villa Park in Birmingham, UK. The historic evening saw Lamb of God join a pantheon of rock and metal legends, including Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Tool, and recent tourmates Mastodon, celebrating Ozzy and Sabbath’s monumental legacy before the Birmingham icons took their final bow.

Lead guitarist Mark Morton commented on the significance of the moment, stating, “Lamb of God being invited to perform with Black Sabbath at their final show is one of the greatest honors of our career.” He elaborated on their choice of cover, highlighting “Children of the Grave” as “a protest song with lyrics that are as relevant today as they were in 1971.” Morton expressed immense gratitude to Black Sabbath, acknowledging their role in inventing heavy metal and creating a genre that brings “immeasurable joy to fans all over the world.”

The influential hard rock band is currently in the final stages of completing their 10th studio album, which will follow their critically acclaimed 2022 release, Omens. That album notably achieved the band’s sixth consecutive Top 15 debut on the Billboard 200, alongside securing #1 on the Top Hard Rock Albums Chart.

Lamb of God continues to prove their formidable presence in the live arena, having recently completed sold-out headlining tours across North America and Europe, supported Pantera, and co-headlined a successful tour with Mastodon. With more news on their upcoming album expected, Lamb of God remains a celebrated and influential force, steadfastly upholding the integrity of heavy metal.

