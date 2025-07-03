 Sean Combs Charged With Prostitution But Escapes Racketeering - Noise11.com
Sean Combs Charged With Prostitution But Escapes Racketeering

by Paul Cashmere on July 3, 2025

in News

Rapper, entrepreneur Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been found guilty on charges of Prostitution but has avoid the more serious charges of Racketeering and Sex Trafficking.

Combs was found guilty of the following crimes:

Count 3: Transporting individuals including but not limited to Cassie Ventura to engage in prostitution – a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. Guilty.

Count 5: Transporting individuals including but not limited to “Jane” to engage in prostitution – a maximum of 10 years in prison. Guilty.

He has avoided the charges of:

Count 1: Racketeering conspiracy – up to life in prison. Not guilty.

Count 2: Sex-trafficking of Cassie Ventura – a minimum of 15 years and maximum of life in prison. Not guilty.

Count 4: Sex-trafficking of “Jane” – a minimum of 15 years and maximum of life in prison. “Jane” is a placeholder name used in the US and some other legal systems when the identity of a person is withheld, as was the case in the Combs trial and with one of the women who accused him. Not guilty.

While Counts 3 and 5 carry a maximum of 10 years in prison each, as a “first offender” it is expected the judge will give Combs the minimum sentence, likely two years on each … so he will still receive a prison sentence.

Combs has been held at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, since his arrest on 16 September 2024. That time could be used as credit in a further jail sentence which could have Combs out and back working within three years maximum. Sentencing is expected on October 3, 2025.

Combs lawyers requested Bail so that Combs could return to his home in Miami until the sentence was announced. The Judge Arun Subramanian refused the request.

Combs trail took place over eight weeks. 34 witnesses testified.

