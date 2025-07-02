 Oasis Expand '(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?' For 30th Anniversary - Noise11.com
Oasis Whats The Story Morning Glory

Oasis Expand ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?’ For 30th Anniversary

by Paul Cashmere on July 2, 2025

in News

Oasis have an expanded edition of ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?’ on the way to mark the 30th anniversary of the release.

‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory’, the second Oasis album, was released on 2 October 1995. It would go on to sell over 23 million copies worldwide.

Noel Gallagher produced ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory’ with Owen Morris, who engineered the first album ‘Definitely Maybe’. Morris went on to produce The Verve ‘A Northern Soul’ and Ash ‘1977’. He remastered the first three Oasis albums for the 20th anniversaries.

UK hits from ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory’ were ‘Some Might Say’ (no 1), ‘Roll With It’ (no 2), ‘Wonderwall’ (no 2), Don’t Look Back In Anger’ (no 1).

In Australia ‘Morning Glory’ reached no 25, ‘Wonderwall’ was a no. 1 ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ reached 19 and ‘Champagne Supernova’ peaked at 26.

The new unplugged versions were produced and mixed by Noel Gallagher and Callum Marinho from the original master recordings at Noel’s studio, Lone Star Sound, in London.

Check out Acquiesce (Unplugged):

(What’s The Story) Morning Glory? Tracklist:
1. Hello
2. Roll With It
3. Wonderwall
4. Don’t Look Back In Anger
5. Hey Now!
6. [Untitled]
7. Some Might Say
8. Cast No Shadow
9. She’s Electric
10. Morning Glory
11. [Untitled]
12. Champagne Supernova

Additional Tracks:
2. Cast No Shadow (Unplugged)
3. Morning Glory (Unplugged)
4. Wonderwall (Unplugged)
5. Acquiesce (Unplugged)
6. Champagne Supernova (Unplugged)

The new edition of the album will be released on 3 October 2025.

Oasis will perform the first show of the Oasis Live 25 tour on 4 July in Cardiff, Wales.

OASIS LIVE ’25: AUSTRALIAN DATES

With special guests Ball Park Music

Fri 31 Oct – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne*
Sat 1 Nov – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne*
Tue 4 Nov – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne*
Fri 7 Nov – Accor Stadium, Sydney*
Sat 8 Nov – Accor Stadium, Sydney*

*LIMITED PRODUCTION HOLD TICKETS JUST RELEASED

