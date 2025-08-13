 Brent Hinds Parts Ways with Mastodon And It’s Anything But Amicable - Noise11.com
Mastodon - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Mastodon - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Brent Hinds Parts Ways with Mastodon And It’s Anything But Amicable

by Labelle Hayes on August 13, 2025

in News

In a move that stunned the metal world, Brent Hinds, co-founder, lead guitarist, and one of the defining voices of Mastodon, has officially parted ways with the band.

While the March 7 announcement framed the split as mutual after 25 monumental years, recent developments indicate a bitter parting rather than a peaceful farewell.
Initially, Mastodon released a statement:

“Friends and Fans, After 25 monumental years together, Mastodon and Brent Hinds have mutually decided to part ways. We’re deeply proud of … the music and history we’ve shared, and we wish him nothing but success and happiness in his future endeavors. … All 2025 touring plans will remain intact.”

Guitarist Bill Kelliher later offered a poignant analogy in interviews, describing the split as something akin to a marriage where people simply grow apart. He spoke fondly of their achievements, Grammys, tours with Metallica and Tool, and hinted that the time had come to pursue new directions.

Yet a sharply contrasting tone emerged in June when Hinds publicly commented under a Mastodon Instagram post. To a fan lamenting his absence, Hinds replied:
“I won’t miss being in a shit band with horrible humans.”

In August, he went further, claiming on Instagram that he was kicked out, not a mutual choice, and launched scathing attacks at his ex-bandmates:
“They kicked me out of the band for embarrassing them for being who I am… I’ve never met three people that were so full of themselves. It’s disgusting.”

These statements have shattered any illusion of a cordial split, suggesting the exit was as turbulent as it was public.

Born in Helena, Alabama, in 1974, William Brent Hinds moved to Atlanta and soon became a fixture of the local music scene. Early projects included The Blood Vessels,
Four Hour Fogger (with future Mastodon bassist Troy Sanders), and The Last of the Blue Eyed Devils. Known for his bluegrass background and eclectic range, Hinds blended Southern twang, punk, improvisation, and even banjo into his evolving style.

In 2000, Hinds co-founded Mastodon with Sanders, Brann Dailor, and Bill Kelliher after meeting through Atlanta’s underground metal scene. Mastodon emerged with a uniquely multifaceted sound—sludge, prog, alternative, stoner—and Hinds’s guitar playing and vocal contributions (often singing alongside Sanders and Dailor) were central to their identity.

Over the next two decades, Hinds featured on every Mastodon studio album—from Remission (2002) through Hushed and Grim (2021). Stylistically, he infused the band’s heavy riffs with melodic, psychedelic, and Southern rock elements, pushing the group into experimental territory while anchoring their savage edge.

Apart from Mastodon, Hinds was equally prolific. He fronts surfabilly outfit Fiend Without a Face, and has performed with West End Motel, Giraffe Tongue Orchestra, and Legend of the Seagullmen—showcasing his affinity for genre-hopping and boundary-pushing experimentation.

As the band continues with touring fill-ins like Ben Eller and new collaborator Nick Johnston (confirmed to have writing and recording roles), the future will test whether Mastodon can thrive without Hinds’s distinctive voice and vision.

Meanwhile, for Hinds, this final public split offers a dramatically different path forward, one coloured by raw emotion, rebellion, and his long-standing desire to distance himself from heavy metal’s conventions.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
 
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
 


 
Noise11.com
 
Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social
 
Noise11 on Instagram
 
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Snoop Dogg photo by Ros O'Gorman
Snoop Dogg to Headline 2025 AFL Grand Final Pre-Game Entertainment

The AFL has confirmed that hip-hop legend and cultural icon Snoop Dogg will headline the Telstra Pre-Game Entertainment at the 2025 Toyota AFL Grand Final at the MCG, marking his first-ever live performance at the iconic venue.

1 day ago
Linkin Park 2024 photo from Warner Music
Linkin Park Fans Embrace The New Line-up and Album After Emily Armstrong’s First 12 Months

It has almost been 12 month since Linkin Park announced their new singer. Emily Armstrong was revealed to be the new sing er in September 2024.

1 day ago
Adalita Named Australian Musician’s Musician of the Month

Former Magic Dirt, now Bleak Squad member and most often out solo Aussie artist Adalita has been named Musician of the Month by Australian Musician for August 2025.

3 days ago
Deftones Private Music
Deftones’ Tenth Studio Album ‘Private Music’ Is About To Drop

Deftones 10th album ‘Private Music’ is set to release on 22 August 2025 via Reprise/Warner Records, marking the band's first new album in nearly five years since Ohms.

4 days ago
Busta Rhymes, music news, noise11.com
Busta Rhymes Denies Assault Allegations as Former Assistant Files Federal Lawsuit

In early August 2025, Dashiel Gables, also known as Divine and formerly employed by hip-hop legend Busta Rhymes, filed a federal lawsuit in the Eastern District of New York. Gables alleges that in January he was physically assaulted by Busta Rhymes during a confrontation in the lobby of the rapper’s Brooklyn residence, and that he endured wage violations and a hostile, abusive working environment.

4 days ago
Ben Folds photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ben Folds And A Piano Australian Tour Dates Revealed

Ben Folds will perform his ‘Ben Folds and a Piano’ tour for Australia in February and March 2026.

5 days ago
Regurgitator 2025
Regurgitator Rack Up The Singles For The ‘Jukeboxxin’ Tour

Brisbane’s Regurgitator have released over 50 singles. Think about it. If you were to list all of the Regurgitator singles by A side and B side there are enough songs for Regurgitator to have a Regurgitator Hottest 100 of just Regurgitator songs.

6 days ago