Linkin Park Fans Embrace The New Line-up and Album After Emily Armstrong’s First 12 Months - Noise11.com

It has almost been 12 month since Linkin Park announced their new singer. Emily Armstrong was revealed to be the new sing er in September 2024.

When Linkin Park dropped From Zero in 2024, their first album since the tragic passing of Chester Bennington in 2017, it marked the end of a long silence and opened a new chapter in their story.

The new line-up, featuring Emily Armstrong (formerly of Dead Sara) as co-vocalist alongside Mike Shinoda, the release of ‘From Zero’ and subsequent world tour have triggered a wave of emotional, enthusiastic, and at times conflicted fan reaction.

Critics broadly welcomed the album. Reviews described From Zero as “a decent effort that contains all the band’s hallmarks” and “a clear reminder of why Linkin Park reached the heights they did.” Some hailed it as “rock’s biggest comeback album in recent history,” while others pointed out it doesn’t surpass their classic heyday, but still stands as a re-energized return to business.

Public reactions captured the same warmth: The Guardian boasted that the album “pays off handsomely” with its sonic risks, a sentiment echoed across Rolling and Forbes. The latter noted Armstrong’s electrifying delivery on standout tracks like “The Emptiness Machine,” “Heavy Is the Crown,” and “Two Faced,” calling her a maybe even perfect fit for LP.

Online fan communities have warmly embraced From Zero. On Reddit, one fan likened the new songs to the band’s formative era:

“It feels like the old LP! … Even if it was not Chester, it feels like the LP I fell in love with…”

Others celebrated the emotional weight of the album:

“From Zero, has genuinely become one of the most important albums in my life… my daughter thinks [Emily’s] the coolest girl in the world.”

Several users even placed From Zero among their all-time favourites:

“From Zero is my 3rd favourite Linkin Park album?” —“Not surprised tbh, I think it’s probably top 3 for most long-time LP fans”

“Crazy to say, but From Zero is their best album IMO.”

And for many, it continues to resonate long after release:

“Loved it then love it now … songs sound & feel like they were ripped straight off of Hybrid Theory/Meteora, just with a different singer.”

The introduction of Emily Armstrong and drummer Colin Brittain was initially met with a mixture of cautious excitement, introspection, and a few snags.

Loudwire captured the general tone as “generally positive,” with fans acknowledging the magnitude of replacing Chester Bennington, while many praised Armstrong as a great fit without trying to replace the legendary voice.

A typical fan sentiment:

“Chester won’t be forgotten… pleased to see they’ve moved on with what I feel is a great fit!”.

A few voices expressed concern:

“Maybe she’s trying too hard to be raspy…” — “I am mixed … being Chester’s replacement are some REAL big shoes to fill…”.

Critics recognized not only Armstrong’s talent, but the significance of a female frontwoman in rock:

• The Guardian said her presence makes Linkin Park sound more contemporary, blending pop and grit in fresh ways.

• Atwood Magazine celebrated her vocal prowess and the much-needed representation in the genre.

Meanwhile, an interview with The Guardian explored the early backlash she faced, rooted in sexism and external controversy, but concluded that her authenticity and the music have largely shifted fan favour in her direction.

The supporting From Zero World Tour (2024–2026) has become a global celebration. It’s their first major outing since 2017, and already includes sold-out shows across continents, with Australia’s leg in March 2026 among the most anticipated.

Sell-outs and added dates, like a second Spanish show after 30,000 tickets went in minutes, underline the demand for this new era.

Viewed From Zero as a successful resurrection—nostalgic yet evolved, powerful but not derivative. While a few tracks drew critiques for inconsistency, reviews praised Armstrong’s vocal energy and the album’s range.

A swell of positive reactions, both emotional and appreciative, dominate online forums. Many equate the album’s spirit with the band’s classic eras while recognizing it as something new. For some, it’s up there with their favourite LP works.

Armstrong’s debut was initially met with cautious optimism, transitioning into broad acceptance. Her authenticity, vocal strength, and respectful approach to LP’s legacy have swayed skepticism.

The tour’s enthusiastic reception, culminating in near-instant sellouts, confirms that fans are ready to embrace this new chapter with Armstrong leading the charge.

Linkin Park with the 2025 lineup Mike Shinoda, Dave “Phoenix” Farrell, Joe Hahn, Emily Armstrong, and Colin Brittain, will bring their ‘From Zero’ world tour to Australia in 2026.

“Getting back out on the road has been incredible,” says Mike Shinoda. “The fans’ support is overwhelming, and we’re ready to bring this energy to Australia. FROM ZERO is a new chapter for us, and we’re so excited to share it with everyone on a bigger scale.”

FROM ZERO WORLD TOUR

AUSTRALIA 2026

Tuesday March 3 Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane

Sunday March 8 Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Saturday March 14 Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

General tickets on sale Friday August 22 at 11am

