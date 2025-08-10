Adalita Named Australian Musician’s Musician of the Month - Noise11.com

Former Magic Dirt, now Bleak Squad member and most often out solo Aussie artist Adalita has been named Musician of the Month by Australian Musician for August 2025.

You don’t need to add a surname when mentioning Adalita. For true Australian musician fans, the name Adalita is identification enough.

As co-founder, singer and guitarist of Magic Dirt, Adalita is also a respected solo artist and collaborator in rock-tribute theatre shows such as The Rolling Stones Revue with Tex Perkins, Tim Rogers and Phil Jamieson or the Give Peace A Chance John Lennon Tribute with Diesel, Steve Kilbey and Isabella Mandredi.

For 2025, Adalita is launching a new project, Bleak Squad, a four-piece ensemble featuring Mick Harvey, Mick Turner, and Marty Brown, alongside herself. Their debut album, Strange Love, is due on 22 August 2025, and live performances are planned.

The Australian Musician interview revisits her celebrated career highlights:

o Launching her solo career following the passing of Magic Dirt co-founder Dean Turner.

o Her self-titled debut solo album (2011) and its critical acclaim, including awards like Best Independent Release and shortlistings for the Australian Music Prize.

o Her follow-up album All Day Venus (2013) earning her recognition including Best Female at the Music Victoria Awards.

o Magic Dirt’s reformation in 2018 and continued influence.

o Her continuing creative journey, which spans mentoring, film scoring, acting, photography, and collaborations.

Adalita remains prolific and multifaceted. As well as the tribute shows she released her third solo album (Inland) in 2022.

With Bleak Squad, ‘Strange Love’ brings a moody, noir-rock sound characterized by brooding guitars, organ drones, and atmospheric vocals swapping between Adalita and Harvey. The recording process was natural and jam-based, many tracks are second takes from the initial studio session. Live shows are highly anticipated, with the band feeling simultaneously exciting and surreal to her.

After two warm-up shows in Quennscliff and Meeniyan in Victoria Bleak Squad will play a stack more dates. Check here for details.

Watch Greg Phillips’s interview with Adalita for Australian Musician:

