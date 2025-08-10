 Adalita Named Australian Musician’s Musician of the Month - Noise11.com

Adalita at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl on the Midnight Oil The Great Circle Tour 2017 Monday 6 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Adalita Named Australian Musician’s Musician of the Month

by Paul Cashmere on August 10, 2025

in News

Former Magic Dirt, now Bleak Squad member and most often out solo Aussie artist Adalita has been named Musician of the Month by Australian Musician for August 2025.

You don’t need to add a surname when mentioning Adalita. For true Australian musician fans, the name Adalita is identification enough.
As co-founder, singer and guitarist of Magic Dirt, Adalita is also a respected solo artist and collaborator in rock-tribute theatre shows such as The Rolling Stones Revue with Tex Perkins, Tim Rogers and Phil Jamieson or the Give Peace A Chance John Lennon Tribute with Diesel, Steve Kilbey and Isabella Mandredi.

For 2025, Adalita is launching a new project, Bleak Squad, a four-piece ensemble featuring Mick Harvey, Mick Turner, and Marty Brown, alongside herself. Their debut album, Strange Love, is due on 22 August 2025, and live performances are planned.

The Australian Musician interview revisits her celebrated career highlights:

o Launching her solo career following the passing of Magic Dirt co-founder Dean Turner.

o Her self-titled debut solo album (2011) and its critical acclaim, including awards like Best Independent Release and shortlistings for the Australian Music Prize.

o Her follow-up album All Day Venus (2013) earning her recognition including Best Female at the Music Victoria Awards.

o Magic Dirt’s reformation in 2018 and continued influence.

o Her continuing creative journey, which spans mentoring, film scoring, acting, photography, and collaborations.

Adalita remains prolific and multifaceted. As well as the tribute shows she released her third solo album (Inland) in 2022.

With Bleak Squad, ‘Strange Love’ brings a moody, noir-rock sound characterized by brooding guitars, organ drones, and atmospheric vocals swapping between Adalita and Harvey. The recording process was natural and jam-based, many tracks are second takes from the initial studio session. Live shows are highly anticipated, with the band feeling simultaneously exciting and surreal to her.

After two warm-up shows in Quennscliff and Meeniyan in Victoria Bleak Squad will play a stack more dates. Check here for details.

Watch Greg Phillips’s interview with Adalita for Australian Musician:

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
 
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
 


 
Noise11.com
 
Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social
 
Noise11 on Instagram
 
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Deftones Private Music
Deftones’ Tenth Studio Album ‘Private Music’ Is About To Drop

Deftones 10th album ‘Private Music’ is set to release on 22 August 2025 via Reprise/Warner Records, marking the band's first new album in nearly five years since Ohms.

19 hours ago
Busta Rhymes, music news, noise11.com
Busta Rhymes Denies Assault Allegations as Former Assistant Files Federal Lawsuit

In early August 2025, Dashiel Gables, also known as Divine and formerly employed by hip-hop legend Busta Rhymes, filed a federal lawsuit in the Eastern District of New York. Gables alleges that in January he was physically assaulted by Busta Rhymes during a confrontation in the lobby of the rapper’s Brooklyn residence, and that he endured wage violations and a hostile, abusive working environment.

1 day ago
Ben Folds photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ben Folds And A Piano Australian Tour Dates Revealed

Ben Folds will perform his ‘Ben Folds and a Piano’ tour for Australia in February and March 2026.

2 days ago
Regurgitator 2025
Regurgitator Rack Up The Singles For The ‘Jukeboxxin’ Tour

Brisbane’s Regurgitator have released over 50 singles. Think about it. If you were to list all of the Regurgitator singles by A side and B side there are enough songs for Regurgitator to have a Regurgitator Hottest 100 of just Regurgitator songs.

3 days ago
CKY
CKY To Make Good Aussie Dates In January 2026

CKY will finally make it to Australia following the cancellation of their double header with Alien Ant Farm that was to take place in February of this year.

4 days ago
Paul Dempsey by Ashley Ludkin
Paul Dempsey To Release Solo Album ‘Shotgun Karaoke Vol. II’

Paul Dempsey’s next solo album will be extension to his second solo album ‘Shotgun Karaoke’, released in 2013.

4 days ago
Davey Lane Noise11 interview
Davey Lane Borrows An Album Cover Idea From Rod Stewart

When Davey Lane started thinking of album cover ideas for his fourth solo album ‘Finally, A Party Record’, he looked no further than Rod Stewart’s ‘Atlantic Crossing’.

5 days ago