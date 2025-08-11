Snoop Dogg to Headline 2025 AFL Grand Final Pre-Game Entertainment - Noise11.com

The AFL has confirmed that hip-hop legend and cultural icon Snoop Dogg will headline the Telstra Pre-Game Entertainment at the 2025 Toyota AFL Grand Final at the MCG, marking his first-ever live performance at the iconic venue.

With a career spanning over three decades, Snoop Dogg is one of the most recognisable figures in global music and entertainment. From West Coast anthems like Gin and Juice to chart-topping hits such as Drop It Like It’s Hot, Beautiful, and Young, Wild & Free, Snoop has soundtracked generations with his signature laid-back charisma and genre-defining style.

AFL CEO Andrew Dillon said securing Snoop was a major coup for the game’s biggest day. “The Toyota AFL Grand Final is the biggest event on the Australian sporting calendar — and this year, it just got a whole lot bigger,” Dillon said. “Snoop is a pioneer, a performer, and a true entertainer. He’s played to packed stadiums worldwide — but we think 100,000 fans at the MCG might just be his most iconic crowd yet.”

Snoop Dogg himself expressed excitement at the chance to perform for Australian fans on such a stage. “It’s an absolute honour to be hitting the stage at the AFL Grand Final — it’s one of the biggest events on the Aussie calendar,” he said. “Can’t wait to bring the energy and celebrate with the fans. Let’s make it unforgettable.”

The performance will be produced by Mushroom Group, led by CEO Matt Gudinski, who promised a show to set a new benchmark for live entertainment at sporting events. “Following unforgettable performances from Katy Perry, Robbie Williams, and The Killers, this year the AFL is taking it to the next level,” Gudinski said. “Snoop Dogg is a global icon and we’re working closely with his team to create an unforgettable spectacle. We’ll also be including incredible Australian artists in the pre-game showcase — more on that soon.”

Further announcements on the full entertainment line-up will be revealed closer to the big day — but one thing’s certain: when Snoop Dogg hits the stage, Grand Final Day will never be the same.

Few artists in music history have managed to maintain cultural relevance across three decades quite like Snoop Dogg. Born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. on October 20, 1971, in Long Beach, California, Snoop’s journey from the streets of Southern California to becoming one of the most recognisable figures in global entertainment is a story of reinvention, resilience, and relentless creativity.

Snoop Dogg’s path to stardom began in the early 1990s when his homemade rap tapes caught the attention of Dr. Dre, then fresh from his departure from N.W.A. Dre enlisted the young rapper for his groundbreaking 1992 solo debut, The Chronic, introducing the world to Snoop’s smooth, melodic flow and laid-back delivery. His appearances on singles like “Nuthin’ but a ‘G’ Thang” instantly marked him as a new voice in hip-hop.

The following year, Snoop released his debut album Doggystyle (1993) on Death Row Records. Produced by Dr. Dre, the album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, selling over 800,000 copies in its first week — a then-record for a debut album. Featuring hits like “Gin and Juice” and “Who Am I? (What’s My Name?),” Doggystyle was a defining moment in G-Funk, blending funk-inspired beats with tales of West Coast street life.

The mid-’90s saw Snoop navigating both artistic success and personal challenges. His 1996 follow-up, Tha Doggfather, came amid the turbulence of Death Row Records’ legal troubles and the death of Tupac Shakur. While not as critically acclaimed as his debut, the album still achieved multi-platinum status and cemented his staying power.

By 1998, Snoop parted ways with Death Row and signed to Master P’s No Limit Records. This era saw him exploring new sonic territory with albums like Da Game Is to Be Sold, Not to Be Told (1998) and No Limit Top Dogg (1999), proving his adaptability beyond the G-Funk sound.

The 2000s brought renewed commercial success. His 2004 album R&G (Rhythm & Gangsta): The Masterpiece spawned “Drop It Like It’s Hot” featuring Pharrell Williams — a minimalist, hypnotic track that became Snoop’s first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1. He also embraced crossover collaborations, working with pop and R&B acts, expanding his audience beyond hip-hop’s core fans.

During this decade, Snoop began experimenting with his public persona, becoming a charismatic media presence. He ventured into television with reality shows like Snoop Dogg’s Father Hood and made regular guest appearances in films and series.

In 2012, Snoop surprised fans by announcing a spiritual and musical transformation. Under the name “Snoop Lion,” he released Reincarnated, a reggae album inspired by a trip to Jamaica and his embrace of Rastafarian culture. While some critics viewed the shift as a novelty, it demonstrated Snoop’s willingness to reinvent himself and explore different creative avenues.

He later returned to his Snoop Dogg moniker, releasing albums such as Bush (2015), produced by Pharrell, and Coolaid (2016), which brought him back to his West Coast rap roots. His prolific output continued with gospel (Bible of Love, 2018) and funk (7 Days of Funk, 2013, with Dâm-Funk) projects.

In recent years, Snoop Dogg has become a fixture in both music and pop culture without ever needing to chase trends. He’s collaborated with younger artists like Wiz Khalifa, Kendrick Lamar, and BTS, performed at the Super Bowl LVI halftime show alongside Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and 50 Cent, and remained active on the touring circuit.

Snoop’s musical legacy now includes over 20 studio albums, countless collaborations, and a catalogue that has influenced generations of artists. His style — a blend of charisma, humour, street sensibility, and unmistakable vocal delivery — has ensured his place as one of hip-hop’s most enduring figures.

While music made Snoop Dogg a household name, his business ventures have turned him into a global brand. His approach to entrepreneurship mirrors his music career — versatile, adaptive, and always willing to take risks.

Snoop has long been comfortable in front of the camera. Beyond acting roles in films like Training Day (2001), Starsky & Hutch (2004), and voice work in animated features, he has produced and hosted several TV projects. His variety show Snoop Dogg’s Father Hood (2007–2009) offered a humorous glimpse into his family life, while his cooking show with Martha Stewart, Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party, became an unlikely cultural hit, blending celebrity guests, humour, and shared recipes.

Perhaps no business venture is more synonymous with Snoop than cannabis. He co-founded Leafs By Snoop in 2015, a premium line of cannabis products and accessories. He is also a partner in Casa Verde Capital, a venture capital firm specialising in cannabis industry investments, making him a key figure in the legal cannabis boom.

Snoop has invested in multiple tech start-ups, including Reddit, Robinhood, and Klarna. He has embraced emerging platforms early, using social media and streaming to maintain a direct connection with fans. His NFT and Web3 activities, including the creation of virtual “Snoopverse” spaces, have positioned him as a forward-thinking figure in the digital entertainment economy.

Food, Drinks, and Lifestyle Products

Snoop has released his own cookbook, From Crook to Cook, offering recipes that combine comfort food with his unique personality. In 2022, he launched Snoop Cereal in partnership with Master P’s Broadus Foods, targeting underserved communities with affordable breakfast products. He’s also partnered with 19 Crimes Wines to release a range of wines, including “Snoop Cali Red” and “Snoop Cali Rosé,” which have been commercial successes.

Sports and Esports

Snoop is passionate about youth sports and founded the Snoop Youth Football League, which has nurtured numerous athletes who later advanced to professional careers. He also owns an esports organisation, the Gangsta Gaming League, tapping into the lucrative and fast-growing competitive gaming sector.

Cultural Impact and Legacy

What sets Snoop Dogg apart from other music icons is his ability to remain culturally relevant without losing authenticity. Whether collaborating with top-tier artists, voicing animated characters, selling wine, or headlining global sporting events, Snoop has navigated changes in the entertainment landscape with ease.

His brand transcends music — it’s rooted in personality. Snoop has turned his laid-back wit, distinctive voice, and approachable charm into a multi-platform empire. His career embodies a rare combination of street credibility and mainstream appeal, allowing him to be embraced by hip-hop purists, pop audiences, and corporate partners alike.

At the heart of it all, Snoop remains a working musician. Even with his extensive ventures, he continues to record, perform, and mentor young talent, reinforcing his status as a cultural bridge between generations.

From the release of Doggystyle in 1993 to headlining massive global events like the AFL Grand Final, Snoop Dogg’s journey is a testament to adaptability, entrepreneurial vision, and a deep connection with fans. Whether he’s in the studio, on stage, on screen, or in the boardroom, Snoop continues to embody the ethos of his most famous catchphrase: “Fo shizzle” — always moving forward, always on brand, and always unmistakably himself.

