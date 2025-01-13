Not One Australian Song Released In 2024 Made The ARIA Top 100 of 2024 - Noise11.com

The ARIA end of year chart has been revealed and it is another embarrassment for Australian artists. Not one Australian song released in 2024 made the Top 100. Just three Australian artists made the ARIA Top 100 albums for 2024. They were Cold Chisel, The Kid Laroi and INXS.

Two of those albums, Cold Chisel ’50 Years – The Best Of’ and INXS ‘The Very Best’ were Best Of’s featuring songs, many of which were over 40 years old.

ARIA Top 100 of 2024

The Chisel album was the only Australian album to make the Top 50, at number 44. The Kid Laroi ‘The First Time’ came in at number 67 and INXS ‘The Very Best’ was at number 81.

The Kid Laroi ‘The First Time’ is mostly an American made recording with mostly non-Australian producers and songwriters.

In the Australian Albums chart after Chisel, The Kid Laroi and INXS, the albums that failed to make the ARIA Top 100 but were in the Australian Artists Top 10 were many releases from years ago.

Tame Impala ‘Currents’, released in 2015, was at number four.

Vance Joy ‘Dream Your Life Away’, released in 2014, was a number six.

The Kid Laroi ‘F*ck Love’, released in 2020, was at number seven.

‘Ego: The Michael Gudinski Story’ was released in 2023 but featured music from mainly the 70s and 80s.

The Wiggles ‘Hot Potatoes The Best of The Wiggles’ was released in 2010.

The ONLY Australian album released in 2024 in the ARIA Australian Albums of 2024 was Amyl & The Sniffers ‘Cartoon Darkness’ at number 10.

Australian albums released in 2024 that failed to make the ARIA Top 100 Albums of 2024 included ‘Kylie Minogue ‘Tension II’, Tones & I ‘Beautiful Ordinary’, Lime Cordiale ‘Enough of the Sweet Talk’, Missy Higgins ‘The Second Act’, Amy Shark ‘Sunday Sadness’, Dean Lewis ‘The Epilogue’, Nick Cave ‘Wild Dog’, Rufus du Sol ‘Inhale/Exhale’ and Keith Urban ‘High’.

This begs the question ‘why are there no new Australian Made albums in the ARIA end of year chart? Its not the first time we’ve asked this question. It has not changed since 2024 and that has not changed since 2023. But let’s go back even further when in January 2018 I wrote “2017 was a terrible year for Australian artists in Australia with not one song or album making the ARIA Top 10.”

Nothing has changed. The Australian music industry is all about fashion parades at awards shows and cares little about the music.

The Australian music industry is at crisis point. It has been at crisis point for a decade yet an Australian music industry dominated by three multinational corporations doesn’t seem to care about Australian artist development.

RADIO IS NOT THE PROBLEM. This week’s radio airplay chart has four Australian songs in the Top 20. 4 out of 20 by radio sure beats 3 out of 100 from ARIA.

On the ARIA Top 100 singles chart of 2024 not one Australian song of 2024 made the Top 100.

The first Australian presence comes in at number 24 with an 11-year old song by Vance Joy ‘Riptide’.

Cyril with a cover of the 46-year old ‘Stumblin’ In’ (released 2023) came in at number 29.

Dom Dolla ‘Saving Up’ (released 2023) was at number 50. The Kid Laroi ‘Nights Like This’ (released 2023) was at number 84, and ‘Stay’ (released 2021) The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber??? (why is this even classed as Australian) was at number 96.

The ARIA chart system has failed Australian artists since its adoption of streaming figures as “sales”. The ARIA chart data is poisoned by international playlist data with no Australian consumer decision needed to count. But I’ve hit my head against a wall for years on that. It is what it is and as long as three multinationals control one Australian industry association then nothing will change.

