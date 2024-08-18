 The Artists Missy Higgins Skipped Over For The ARIA Hall of Fame - Noise11.com
Missy Higgins AWITG on Sunday 19 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

The Artists Missy Higgins Skipped Over For The ARIA Hall of Fame

by Paul Cashmere on August 18, 2024

Missy Higgins released her debut album ‘The Sound of White’ in 2004 and yes it was huge. It was a number one album that year and she had two more number one albums in a row. A position in the ARIA Hall of Fame is warranted. But for FFS ARIA, how about these artists first:

Jon English, Redgum, Ted Mulry, The Bee Gees, Mondo Rock, Kev Carmody, You Am I, Moving Pictures, Deborah Conway, Do-Re-Mi, Ben Lee, The Whitlams, John Butler Trio, Goanna, Kevin Borich, Chain, Pseudo Echo, James Reyne, Spiderbait, 1927, The Atlantics, Choirboys, Rick Springfield, The Vines, Zoot, Mi-Sex, Sports, Stephen Cummings, Kate Ceberano, I’m Talking, Wendy Matthews, Hush, Stevie Wright, Ian Moss, Don Walker, Troy Cassar-Daley, Black Sorrows, Diesel, Vika & Linda Bull, Boom Crash Opera, Wa Wa Nee, Noiseworks, Southern Sons, Ratcat, The Screaming Jets, The Avalanches, Grinspoon, Frente, Rockmelons, Rick Price, Peter Andre, Tiddas, The Badloves, Eskimo Joe, The Cruel Sea, Tex Perkins, Beasts of Bourbon, Katie Noonan, Silverchair, CDB, Ed Kuepper, Christie Anu, Savage Garden, Darren Hayes, The Presets, Delta Goodrem, Ol 55, The Living End, Natalie Imbruglia, Regurgitator, Something for Kate, No Fixed Address, The Superjesus, Frenzal Rhomb, Killing Heidi, Taxiride, Vanessa Amorosi, Magic Dirt, Powderfinger, The Waifs, Custard, TISM, Dave Graney & The Coral Snakes and Real Life.

The list of Australian artists who should be but not in the ARIA Hall of Fame is a long list. I addressed the issue in 2023 when Jet flew right over all of the above. ARIA has done nothing to rectify the insult to heritage Aussie acts.

It is a pretty simple fix. Add five acts a year … like how it used to be done.

Instead, the industry body controlled primarily by the three multination corporation Warner, Song and Universal, has done more damage to the Australian music industry over the past 10 years than ever before.

The ARIA Chart is a farce. ARIA includes data from international playlists with no Australian content in its formula. ARIA allows songs not chosen by listeners deep down into playlists to score points on the chart. It is no wonder when we look at the end of year charts year upon year that Australian acts are smothered by the impact of the three multinationals marketing their international acts.

ARIA is a machine for the majors and the majors are all international corporations. Nothing will change.

