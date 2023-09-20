Jet To Be Inducted Into ARIA Hall of Fame Ahead of … - Noise11.com

Jet will be inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2023 and so they should … eventually … but not just yet.

Jet’s debut album ‘Get Born’ was released in 2003 and it was big … 8 times Platinum big. It sold 1.7 million in America, 4 million worldwide and four Top 40 hits. That is impressive, especially with the international success. But so many other acts before Jet have been swept under the carpet by ARIA.

Savage Garden, Rick Springfield and Silverchair before them have not been inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame despite equal or more international success.

ARIA has a long list of artists before Jet who have been overlooked:

Jon English, Redgum, Ted Mulry, Mondo Rock, You Am I, Moving Pictures, Kevin Borich, Chain, Pseudo Echo, James Reyne, Spiderbait, 1927, Choirboys, Rick Springfield, Zoot, Mi-Sex, Sports and Stephen Cummings, Kate Ceberano and I’m Talking, Wendy Matthews, Hush, Stevie Wright, Ian Moss, Troy Cassar-Daley, Black Sorrows, Diesel, Vika & Linda Bull, Boom Crash Opera, Wa Wa Nee, Noiseworks, Southern Sons, Ratcat, The Screaming Jets, Frente, Rockmelons, Rick Price, Peter Andre, The Badloves, Silverchair, CDB, Savage Garden and Darren Hayes, Delta Goodrem, The Living End, Natalie Imbruglia, Regurgitator, Killing Heidi, Taxiride, Vanesa Amorosi, Powderfinger and Real Life.

In 2021 and 2022 no-one was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame. Archie Roach was the last Inductee in 2020 and Human Nature the year before. Even Rolf Harris made the cut in 2008 but then was dropped following his criminal conviction for sex offences.

The ARIA Hall of Fame started in 1988 with the first inductees Joan Sutherland, Johnny O’Keefe, Slim Dusty, Col Joye, Vanda & Young, AC/DC.

Again, Jet do deserve a place in the ARIA Hall of Fame, but so many others should be given the honour before them.

