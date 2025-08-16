Canada's Bearings Clock Up A Decade of Motion, Reflection, and Pop-Punk Mastery - Noise11.com

Bearings from Ottawa, Canada are starting to gain momentum on the other side of the planet.

Over the past decade, Ottawa-formed pop-rock band Bearings have been in near-constant motion. From their earliest days playing small local venues to touring internationally with some of the biggest names in modern pop-punk, the quartet have forged a reputation for infectious melodies, driving rhythms, and heartfelt lyrics that resonate with fans around the world. What began as a shared passion among four friends has grown into a career defined by both relentless touring and a body of work that captures the highs, lows, and in-between moments of life on the road.

Bearings burst onto the scene in 2017 with their debut EP, Nothing Here Is Permanent. The release quickly captured attention for its polished pop-rock sensibilities, crisp hooks, and lyrical maturity that belied the band’s relative newness. The EP set the stage for what would become a signature Bearings sound: buoyant tempos, crystalline melodies, and a knack for storytelling that makes each song feel immediately personal.

Following their debut, Bearings wasted no time cementing their presence on the international pop-punk stage.

2018 – Blue in the Dark: Their first full-length album, released via Pure Noise Records, showcased a band growing more confident in their identity. Tracks were punchy yet nuanced, blending high-energy pop-punk with lyrical introspection. The release coincided with extensive touring, taking them across North America and beyond with acts like Neck Deep, State Champs, Less Than Jake, and Set It Off.

2020 – Hello, It’s You: Bearings’ sophomore album further solidified their reputation for connecting with audiences through honest songwriting and tight musicianship. It featured anthemic choruses, soaring guitars, and an emotional depth that reflected the personal experiences of vocalist Dougie Cousins, guitarist Ryan Culligan, bassist Collin Hanes, and drummer Mike McKerracher.

2023 – The Best Part About Being Human: Their third album marked a maturation of the band’s sound. With its blend of raw energy and contemplative moments, it mirrored the life of a band constantly on the move while wrestling with the challenges and uncertainties that come with growth.

Touring has always been at the heart of Bearings’ identity. From cramped green rooms to adrenaline-fueled live sets, the band thrives on the immediate connection forged with fans singing back every word. That interaction has been a driving force behind their music, fueling creativity and keeping the group grounded amidst the whirlwind of the past decade.

All this movement and momentum comes with its own weight, a theme Bearings confront head-on on their fourth full-length album, Comfort Company. Unlike their previous work, which often emphasized forward motion and high-octane energy, this record turns inward. It’s a meditation on growing older in a world that never stops spinning, inspired by long nights on the highway, quiet moments backstage, and the reflective pauses between heart-racing live shows.

“A lot of the lyrics on the record are about being unsure of where you’re at, wanting to maybe move on to something else,” Cousins explains. “Maybe it’s a full-time job, maybe it’s the next step in life or an actual change of scenery. Metaphorically, it just felt like the catalyst for looking ahead to something else.”

The album’s 10 songs reflect the band’s grappling with uncertainty and self-discovery. Cousins, Culligan, Hanes, and McKerracher offer listeners an intimate look into their evolving perspectives on purpose, place, and identity.

In making Comfort Company, Bearings returned to Room 21 in Toronto, the same studio where they recorded Nothing Here Is Permanent and Blue in the Dark. Working once again with producer Kyle Marchant (Silverstein, nothing,nowhere.), the familiar setting created a full-circle moment, allowing the band to reconnect with the spirit that first brought them together while reflecting on how far they’ve come.

“On the last album, we really wanted to hone in on a consistent pop-punk sound through the record,” Culligan says. “We wanted to carry that over on this one but also bring a bit more rawness back into things and not have as many synths or extra sounds. Let’s have the four of us just play our instruments and be Bearings again.”

True to their word, Comfort Company is a testament to Bearings’ unspoken musical chemistry. The title track opens the album with the ferocity and nostalgic energy reminiscent of Warped Tour parking lot days. The first single, Quick Release, blends droning vocals and guitars with an earworm pop-punk chorus that simultaneously pushes sonic boundaries.

Guest appearances and collaborations elevate the record further. Float Away features Derek DiScanio of State Champs, while tracks like Freaking Me Out and Feel Less explore existential tension and the emotional numbness that comes with aging. Album closer Let Me Hate Myself sees Cousins, Culligan, and Hanes sharing ascending vocal lines, culminating in a triumphant reflection of their shared journey.

Bearings’ longevity and continued evolution are rooted in the same thing that has sustained them since day one: their songs and the fans who embrace them. Live shows remain a central part of their identity, with the band thriving on the energy and immediacy of each performance. The road, the connection with listeners, and the act of making music remain both their calling and their compass.

As they look to the future, Bearings continue to embrace perpetual motion. Comfort Company not only represents their most honest musical statement to date but also underscores that, for Bearings, movement is more than a metaphor — it’s a way of life.

Bearings Timeline and Discography

2017 – Nothing Here Is Permanent (EP): Debut EP introducing the band’s signature pop-rock sound.

2018 – Blue in the Dark: First full-length album; energetic pop-punk with lyrical depth.

2020 – Hello, It’s You: Sophomore album exploring emotional resonance and mature songwriting.

2023 – The Best Part About Being Human: Third album showcasing growth, reflection, and sonic experimentation.

2025 – Comfort Company: Fourth full-length; inward-looking exploration of aging, uncertainty, and life on the road.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here



Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE





Like this: Like Loading...