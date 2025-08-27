 Hockey Dad Announce The Clip EP With New Single ‘All Hat No Cattle’ - Noise11.com
Hockey Dad photo by Charles Hardy

Hockey Dad photo by Charles Hardy

Hockey Dad Announce The Clip EP With New Single ‘All Hat No Cattle’

by Noise11.com on August 27, 2025

in News

Australian surf-rock duo Hockey Dad have unveiled their brand-new single All Hat No Cattle today, alongside the announcement of their forthcoming EP The Clip, which will be released independently on 12 September.

The release marks the first time the band have gone fully independent since their early beginnings, signalling a new chapter for the duo who have steadily carved out a place as one of Australia’s most successful modern rock exports.

Following 2024’s carefully crafted full-length album Rebuild Repeat, Hockey Dad’s new EP The Clip finds Zach Stephenson (vocals/guitar) and Billy Fleming (drums) tapping back into the DIY ethos that first defined them. Across six tracks, the EP blends the raw energy of their formative years with the polished songwriting that has carried them through three critically acclaimed studio albums.

The lead single All Hat No Cattle is a sharp, driving slice of indie-rock swagger that balances playful satire with personal reflection. “It’s just one of those sayings that when you hear it you have to write a song about it,” the band explained. Inspired by a larger-than-life cowboy spotted at a service station, the track plays on themes of identity and authenticity. “Other than a portrait of this fake cowboy, the lyrics might be a dig at myself. I became such a fan of country music throughout the last five or so years. Being a boy from Australia it feels like it’s not in my lane. I’m the fake cowboy who hasn’t worked a day in his life out there on the land.”

Musically, the song harks back to Hockey Dad’s skate-punk beginnings, weaving in surf-tinged guitar riffs and pounding percussion that recall their earlier releases Brain Candy (2020) and Blend Inn (2018), while still feeling forward-looking.

Hockey Dad formed in 2013 in the Wollongong suburb of Windang, New South Wales, where childhood best friends Stephenson and Fleming turned their love of surf, skate, and garage rock into a grassroots project. Taking cues from bands like Blink-182 and The Vines, their sound quickly struck a chord with Australian audiences, fuelled by a heavy touring schedule and support from triple j.

The duo first gained traction with their 2014 debut EP Dreamin’, a raw lo-fi release that hinted at their knack for melody beneath the grit. From there, Hockey Dad’s profile grew rapidly, leading to international tours and critical acclaim.

Hockey Dad Discography
Dreamin’ (EP, 2014)
Boronia (Album, 2016) – Their debut album named after the street they grew up on, featuring early favourites like Can’t Have Them.
Blend Inn (Album, 2018) – Recorded in Seattle with producer John Goodmanson, this album expanded their sonic palette and earned widespread international attention.
Brain Candy (Album, 2020) – A more ambitious collection that included hits such as I Missed Out and charted strongly in Australia.
Rebuild Repeat (Album, 2024) – A mature, reflective record showcasing the band’s evolution and resilience.
The Clip (EP, 2025) – Due September 12, returning the band to an independent release structure.

Hockey Dad’s sound, sharp, summery melodies paired with fuzz-driven riffs, has earned them comparisons to both classic surf rock and contemporary indie-punk outfits.

The duo’s music has now amassed over 100 million streams worldwide, while their live reputation has seen them share stages with Third Eye Blind, Taking Back Sunday, Mt. Joy, and Ultra Q. They’ve also made festival appearances across Australia, North America, and Europe, cementing their reputation as one of Australia’s most exportable rock acts.

Their studio collaborators have included John Goodmanson (Death Cab for Cutie, Sleater-Kinney, Blonde Redhead) and Alex Burnett of Sparkadia (DJ Snake, Flight Facilities), ensuring their music continues to straddle DIY grit and international polish.

The Clip EP represents not only a creative return to Hockey Dad’s independent roots but also a reaffirmation of their bond as musicians who have grown together since childhood.

With All Hat No Cattle already setting the tone, fans can expect a release that fuses nostalgia with a fresh creative spark.

As the band puts it themselves, “Maintaining that DIY spirit has always been important. The Clip is about reflecting on where we’ve been but also trying not to overthink where we’re going. It’s just about making the songs we love to play.”

With five albums and EPs under their belt, millions of streams, and an ever-expanding global fanbase, Hockey Dad’s latest chapter promises to be one of their most exciting yet.

Hockey Dad – The Clip EP
Out September 12, 2025 (Independent)

Lead single All Hat No Cattle is available now to stream and purchase.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
 
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
 


 
Noise11.com
 
Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social
 
Noise11 on Instagram
 
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Mo'Ju at Hamer Hall With The MSO photo by Craate Creative
Mo’Ju To Release Double J Live At The Wireless With Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

ARIA-nominated songwriter and storyteller Mo’Ju will release a landmark live album, Mo’Ju with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra (Double J Live at the Wireless), on Friday September 26 via ABC Music. Recorded at Melbourne’s Hamer Hall in 2023, the project captures Mo’Ju’s songs reimagined with the grandeur of a full symphony orchestra, cementing another milestone in a career defined by bold reinvention.

21 minutes ago
Thornhill photo suppled DAL
Thornhill Announce Bodies Australian Headline Tour 2026

Melbourne heavy innovators Thornhill will return to home soil in 2026 for their biggest headline tour yet, celebrating their acclaimed 2025 album Bodies with a run of national shows in February. Joining them will be rising American star Amira Elfeky, Japanese genre-breakers Paledusk, and Melbourne’s own Heavensgate.

59 minutes ago
Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X Arrested in Bizarre Incident: Facing Felony Charges in LA Outburst

Grammy-winning artist Lil Nas X, born Montero Lamar Hill, has found himself in serious legal trouble following a shocking early-morning arrest in Los Angeles.

1 day ago
Black Country New Road
Black Country New Road Bring Their Resurgent Sound Down Under in 2026

British experimental-rock band Black Country, New Road have unveiled a new chapter and it's headed straight for Australia and New Zealand. Riding high on the acclaim surrounding their bold reinvention in Forever Howlong, the band will launch a limited yet highly anticipated run across six cities in February–March 2026.

1 day ago
Six60, music news, noise11.com
SIX60 To Headline Sydney Opera House Steps In Landmark Summer Show

New Zealand’s Six60 are preparing to etch their name into Australian music history with a once-in-a-lifetime show on the iconic Sydney Opera House Steps. On Thursday 11 December 2025, the group will bring their stadium-sized sound to an intimate outdoor setting in the heart of Sydney Harbour, promising fans a night to remember.

2 days ago
The Pretty Reckless
The Pretty Reckless Deliver a Dark New Chapter with “For I Am Death” Heralding Their Next Album

The Pretty Reckless are back with a shiver-inducing new single, For I Am Death, a hauntingly powerful teaser of what lies ahead for the chart-topping band.

2 days ago
Dayseeker
Dayseeker Release New Single “Shapeshift” and Announce Creature In The Black Night Album

Southern California post-hardcore band Dayseeker have unveiled their new single Shapeshift, along with a visualizer, ahead of the release of their sixth studio album Creature In The Black Night, due 24 October via Spinefarm.

2 days ago