Black Country New Road Bring Their Resurgent Sound Down Under in 2026 - Noise11.com

British experimental-rock band Black Country, New Road have unveiled a new chapter and it’s headed straight for Australia and New Zealand. Riding high on the acclaim surrounding their bold reinvention in Forever Howlong, the band will launch a limited yet highly anticipated run across six cities in February–March 2026.

Formed in Cambridge in 2018, Black Country, New Road emerged from a shifting lineup that coalesced around Tyler Hyde, Lewis Evans, Georgia Ellery, May Kershaw, Charlie Wayne, and Isaac Wood, later joined by guitarist Luke Mark in 2019. Initially part of the vibrant South London “Windmill Scene,” the band’s early singles—most notably “Athens, France” and “Sunglasses”—gave a startling glimpse into their genre-bending fusion of post-punk, free-jazz, klezmer, and math-rock.

Their debut album For the First Time dropped in February 2021, earning critical adoration, a Mercury Prize nomination, and a No. 4 spot on the UK Albums Chart. A year later, their follow-up, Ants From Up There, arrived amid turmoil: frontman Isaac Wood left just four days before its release, citing mental-health struggles. Undeterred, remaining members shared vocals and continued evolving with remarkable cinematic flair, delivering an album that soared to No. 3 in the UK and received widespread acclaim.

In December 2022, the band debuted entirely new, unreleased material during three nights at London’s Bush Hall. Those performances were captured in the evocative Live at Bush Hall concert film and live album, released in early 2023.

On 4 April 2025, Black Country, New Road launched Forever Howlong, their third studio album, and their first entirely post-Wood studio effort. Produced by James Ford and released on Ninja Tune, this record ushers the band into a gentler, whimsically English terrain of antics, introspection, and intricate instrumentation.

Critics have celebrated the album’s pastoral charm, characterizing it as lush, communal, and daringly playful—full of recorder ensembles, banjo, woodwind textures, and collective vocals distributed among Tyler Hyde, Georgia Ellery, and May Kershaw. It’s an album steeped in narrative—tracks like “Besties,” “For the Cold Country,” and “Happy Birthday” spin stories that blend whimsical imagery with resonant emotional undertones. The record reflects a band resilient in the face of upheaval, willing to take creative risks and explore new artistic terrain.

Discography

Black Country, New Road’s catalogue is small but already regarded as one of the most exciting in modern British music:

“Athens, France” (2019) – debut single that introduced their unique sound.

“Sunglasses” (2019) – the follow-up single that cemented their reputation.

For the First Time (2021) – their debut album, critically acclaimed and nominated for the Mercury Prize, peaking at No. 4 in the UK.

Ants From Up There (2022) – their second album, released just as Isaac Wood departed, reaching No. 3 in the UK and hailed as one of the standout albums of the decade.

Live at Bush Hall (2023) – a live album and film, capturing three London shows with entirely new material.

Forever Howlong (2025) – their third studio album, a lush, collaborative work that redefined their sound and future direction.

Fan-Favourite Songs

Based on streaming and fan reception, standout tracks include:

The Place Where He Inserted the Blade

Concorde

Chaos Space Marine

Good Will Hunting

Track X

Sunglasses

Athens, France

Basketball Shoes

These songs represent both the Isaac Wood-fronted early era and the collaborative post-Wood years, showcasing the band’s remarkable stylistic range.

Australian and New Zealand Tour 2026

Presented by Handsome Tours

Sunday, 22 February 2026 — Perth Festival, Perth

Tuesday, 24 February 2026 — Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Thursday, 26 February 2026 — Palace Foreshore, Melbourne

Saturday, 28 February 2026 — The Tivoli, Brisbane

Tuesday, 3 March 2026 — Powerstation, Auckland

Wednesday, 4 March 2026 — Meow Nui, Wellington

On sale: Friday, 29 August 2025 at 10 AM local time via handsometours.com.

