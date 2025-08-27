Thornhill Announce Bodies Australian Headline Tour 2026 - Noise11.com

Melbourne heavy innovators Thornhill will return to home soil in 2026 for their biggest headline tour yet, celebrating their acclaimed 2025 album Bodies with a run of national shows in February. Joining them will be rising American star Amira Elfeky, Japanese genre-breakers Paledusk, and Melbourne’s own Heavensgate.

The Bodies Australian Headline Tour will kick off at Brisbane’s Tivoli on 21 February 2026, before hitting Sydney, Perth and Adelaide, and finishing with a career milestone show at Melbourne’s Forum Theatre on 27 February.

“This our first Australia headline run since the album dropped, and we’ve put everything into making it something memorable,” the band said in a statement. “These are the biggest shows we’ve played on our own, and we’ve curated a lineup that feels really special to us.

Fans can expect a whole new energy and a night that really captures where Thornhill is at right now.”

Released in 2025, Bodies has already become a career-defining record for Thornhill. Debuting at #4 on the ARIA Top Albums Chart, #2 on the ARIA Australian Albums Chart, and #3 on the ARIA Top Vinyl Albums Chart, the album was also named triple j’s Feature Album. Internationally, Kerrang! praised its “lascivious sense of charisma,” cementing Thornhill’s position as one of the most adventurous heavy bands in the world.

Ahead of its release, the band sold out three intimate album preview shows in Australia, underlining the anticipation around the record. The album has since powered Thornhill through a sold-out U.S. tour supporting Sleep Token in late 2025, and will be followed by a headlining European tour before their return to Australia.

Formed in Melbourne in 2015, Thornhill quickly gained a reputation for blurring the lines between metalcore, alternative, and modern rock. Their debut EP 13 (2016) introduced them as a formidable new act, but it was their 2018 EP Butterfly that solidified their profile, landing them support slots with heavyweights including Parkway Drive and Northlane.

Their debut full-length album The Dark Pool (2019) broke them into the mainstream, earning a triple j Feature Album nod and widespread critical acclaim. With its soaring atmospheres and dynamic intensity, The Dark Pool appeared on multiple “Best of the Year” lists.

In 2022, Thornhill levelled up again with their sophomore record Heroine, a cinematic and experimental outing that drew influence from alt-rock and shoegaze while retaining their heavy roots. The album debuted at #3 on the ARIA Albums Chart and #1 on the ARIA Australian Albums Chart, later receiving an ARIA Award nomination for Best Hard

Now with Bodies (2025), Thornhill have fully embraced evolution. The album showcases a band unafraid to reimagine their identity, and its success has been reflected not just in sales and critical acclaim but in the rapid growth of their international audience.

Joining Thornhill on their 2026 Australian tour will be a global lineup:

Amira Elfeky (USA): Making her Australian debut, Elfeky has been dubbed “one of the pillars of the next generation of heavy rock” (Ones To Watch). With over 1.1 million monthly Spotify listeners and an acclaimed EP Surrender, she blends ethereal melody with nu-metal grit. Recently she supported Bring Me The Horizon across North America alongside Motionless In White and The Plot In You.

Paledusk (Japan): Known for their futuristic fusion of metalcore, industrial, nu-metal, and EDM, Paledusk are a live force of nature. Australian fans last saw them at Good Things Festival 2022, and later supporting Crossfaith and Ocean Grove. Their latest single “HUGS” has crossed into anime culture, featuring on the soundtrack of new series Gachiakuta.

Heavensgate (AUS): Melbourne’s Heavensgate bring uncompromising heaviness with a hardcore edge. Signed to Pure Noise Records in collaboration with Greyscale, the band recently dropped their blistering single Oblivion. They’ve already shared stages with While She Sleeps and August Burns Red, and are set to join We Came As Romans on an international run later this year.

Thornhill Discography

13 (EP, 2016)

Butterfly (EP, 2018)

The Dark Pool (Album, 2019)

Heroine (Album, 2022)

Bodies (Album, 2025)

THORNHILL – BODIES AUSTRALIAN HEADLINE TOUR 2026

With special guests Amira Elfeky (USA), Paledusk (JPN) & Heavensgate

Sat 21 Feb – The Tivoli, Brisbane (Lic AA)

Sun 22 Feb – Enmore Theatre, Sydney (Lic AA)

Tue 24 Feb – Astor Theatre, Perth (Lic AA)

Thu 26 Feb – The Gov, Adelaide (Lic AA)

Fri 27 Feb – Forum Theatre, Melbourne (18+)

Pre-sale tickets: Monday 1 September, 5pm AEST

General tickets: Wednesday 3 September, 11am local time

Tickets: destroyalllines.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here



Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE





Like this: Like Loading...