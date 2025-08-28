HUNNY Breaks Free with “i can see my house from here” as Jason Yarger Steers Solo on New Album SPIRIT! - Noise11.com

In what marks a pivotal rebirth for Los Angeles’ shapeshifting indie-pop cohort HUNNY, frontman Jason Yarger has officially cast the band in a new light, pulling every lever himself on the forthcoming full-length, SPIRIT!. Released September 26 via Epitaph, the 15-track record is anchored by its playful lead single, “i can see my house from here,” a near-five-minute riff-driven gem brimming with sincerity and improvisational verve.

Yarger reflects on the single: “The riff is really gross but really nice at the same time … I basically wrote it in five minutes on a flight,” adding that those relaxed, original demo vocals remain intact in the first verse, unfiltered and genuine. It’s a bold statement of intent: no more compromises, just Yarger’s instincts unfettered and allowed to roam free.

Indeed, SPIRIT! is the most unanchored HUNNY project to date, not in genre so much as in spirit. Co-produced with former bassist Kevin Grimmett, with drummer Joey Anderson also contributing to the sessions, the album bubbles over with the hooky post-punk, radiant synths, and shout-along choruses that fans have come to expect, but now leans into abstraction, whimsy, and audacity. Yarger wrote and recorded nearly the entirety of SPIRIT! in his LA home studio, drawing inspiration from quirky observations, from airport nuns with iPads to existential telemarketer meltdowns, and the freedom of parenthood.

“I’m happily married with a child… there’s not too much tortured stuff for me to write about anymore,” he admits. “I love that songs I’ve written have resonated with people, but I also loved the opportunity to just be a silly guy and tell some weird stories on this album.”

HUNNY formed in 2014 in Newbury Park, California, when a group of friends came together from the surrounding Los Angeles scene. Their first demo, “Honey Blonde,” appeared online in mid-2014 and quickly gained traction. A year later, the band made their breakthrough with “Cry For Me,” a single that spread rapidly and introduced their infectious blend of indie-pop hooks and post-punk bite.

Their debut EP Pain / Ache / Loving followed in October 2015, with tracks that showcased their flair for combining raw urgency with glossy pop polish. As the band’s profile grew, so too did their output, releasing singles including “Vowels (and the Importance of Being Me)” and “Colder Parts.”

2017 saw the release of Windows I, followed by Windows II in 2018, which cemented their reputation as one of California’s rising indie outfits. Later that year they signed with Epitaph Records, a partnership that elevated them onto the global stage.

In July 2019, HUNNY released their debut album Yes. Yes. Yes. Yes. Yes., produced by Carlos de la Garza. The record drew heavily from the shimmering textures of 80s new wave and the glossy melancholy of 90s alt-pop. Written during a tumultuous period marked by California wildfires, the album struck a balance between vulnerability and unrelenting energy.

Their second album, New Planet Heaven, arrived in 2023. It was a product of the pandemic era, built on nostalgia, warmth, and the imperfections of home recording. Songs captured not just performances but atmospheres, complete with natural sound flourishes that underscored the album’s intimacy.

By 2025, HUNNY had transitioned into a solo project, with Yarger carrying the name forward while former members stepped away.

Discography

EPs

Pain / Ache / Loving (2015)

Windows I (2017)

Windows II (2018)

Homesick (2022)

Studio Albums

Yes. Yes. Yes. Yes. Yes. (2019)

New Planet Heaven (2023)

SPIRIT! (2025)

Selected Singles

“Cry For Me” (2015)

“Vowels (and the Importance of Being Me)” (2016)

“Colder Parts” (2016)

“Sports with Strangers” (2021)

“Xbox Luvr” (2021)

“Daydreams / Heartbreaks” (2021)

“Homesick” (2022)

“Action → Reaction” (2023)

“Big Star” (2023)

“Solo” (2023)

“Fortress” (2023, with Love Under The Sun)

“i can see my house from here” (2025)

SPIRIT! Tracklisting

1. title track

2. POV ur dead and i’m checking my hair in ur sunglasses

3. white boy

4. tired of u

5. spam calls

6. all of a suddenly

7. somebody else

8. horse w/ curse (airplane song)

9. i can see my house from here

10. waterfalls

11. catalina

12. xing guard

13. sidewaze

14. paintball

