Jessie J Cancels US Shows, Postpones European Tour Amid Cancer Treatment - Noise11.com

Jessie J has cancelled her upcoming U.S. tour dates and postponed her European tour after confirming she requires a second breast cancer-related surgery later this year.

Jessie J first revealed her early-stage breast cancer diagnosis in June, undergoing a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery shortly after. Although initial tests showed no further spread of the disease, Jessie has since told fans that another operation is required.

Speaking to her 14 million Instagram followers, Jessie explained that the procedure is “nothing too serious” but must be completed before the end of 2025. The timing clashes directly with her scheduled concerts, forcing the cancellation of her U.S. shows and the rescheduling of her European dates.

Her U.K. and European concerts, originally slated for October, will now move to April 2026. Dates include stops in London, Glasgow, Manchester, Amsterdam, Paris, Brussels and Cologne. Fans with U.S. tickets will automatically receive refunds.

Jessie J admitted she feels “frustrated and sad” but insisted the decision is the right one for her long-term health. “I need to be better, I need to be healed, and this is the right decision to make,” she said.

The singer has promised fans that while the delay is disappointing, she remains committed to returning to the stage as soon as possible once she has recovered.

Jessie J has been candid about her diagnosis and treatment, continuing to share her health journey openly with fans. She also revealed that reconstructive surgery is part of her recovery process, noting there is still “lots of healing to go.”

Supporters across the globe have rallied behind her with messages of encouragement, reinforcing that while the shows will wait, Jessie’s health must come first.

