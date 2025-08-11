Condolences To Lime Cordiale Brothers Louis and Oliver Leimbach On The Passing of Their Father Bill - Noise11.com

Louis and Oliver Leimbach of Lime Cordiale have released an affection statement announcing that their father, filmmaker Bill Leimbach has passed away.

In a statement Louis and Oliver posted:

Our dad, Bill, died peacefully at home during golden hour on Tuesday, August 5th, surrounded by family.

Not many people can say they had a dad like Bill. He was a filmmaker, a grandpa, a husband, a Yank-turned-Aussie, and a huge presence.

We wouldn’t be where we are without him. He pushed the band onto the stage and managed us in the early days, telling us we needed to gig every night if we wanted to get anywhere.

He grew up in San Diego — a surfer, a cheerleader (seriously), and once even stole Bob Dylan’s boots from the front of the stage at a college show. When he was conscripted to fight in Vietnam, he fled to South America. They caught him eventually — so he faked insanity and got institutionalised. When they let him out, he left the States for good.

He went to film school in London and had our sisters, Carli and Tania. But after his first trip to Australia — where he thought he’d died and gone to heaven — he moved the family across the world.

Later, he met our mum and our music teacher, Karen who helped shape us into the musicians we are today. From then on, she composed the music for most of Dad’s films.

As a filmmaker, he became an explorer and anthropologist. He lived with isolated cannibals in PNG, stayed with the Xingu Peoples in the Amazon with the film earning him an Oscar nom. He followed David Gulpilil to Hollywood, documented the first Balinese surfers, reenacted the First Fleet, made docos on WWI, Waltzing Matilda, racing camels, Aussie gambling, and the music of Polynesia and Southeast Asia. He even made the show Russell Coight took the piss out of.

He had too many stories to hear them all. He pushed us hard — but almost in the same breath, told us to take a fucking break. He knew how to turn a holiday into a tax deduction.

Dad never grew up. He was a cheeky bugger with an infectious giggle, always trying to shock you with something inappropriate.

You’d hardly ever see him without our merch on. Our biggest supporter.

He was our best mate, and it was always our goal to impress him.

We’ll miss you, Dad.