Camp Cope To Release Final Sydney Opera House Show On Vinyl And Bandcamp - Noise11.com

Melbourne’s beloved power-emo trio Camp Cope have announced the launch of their final live performance on vinyl and digital formats – a fitting farewell to one of Australia’s most fiercely independent bands.

Camp Cope — Live at Sydney Opera House drops October 17, released by Poison City Records (Australia) and Run For Cover Records (international). A limited-run vinyl pressing captures their emotional send-off at the Opera House Concert Hall, and the full show will be available digitally, exclusively via Bandcamp.

The lineup features Georgia Maq, Kelly-Dawn Hellmrich and Sarah “Thomo” Thompson, joined by unofficial fourth member Jennifer Aslett (San Cisco, Julia Jacklin), delivering tracks from across their three studio albums (Camp Cope, How To Socialise & Make Friends, Running with the Hurricane) and their split 7″ with Cayetana.

Watch Camp Cope perform “Blue” live at the Sydney Opera House:

Watch the 10-minute version of “The Opener” from that night:

This extended version of The Opener is profoundly moving — Georgia Maq opens with fresh verses before erupting into the song’s iconic refrain.

Georgia Maq, now based in Los Angeles and preparing to release her solo EP God’s Favourite on September 4, reflects, “This release is special because it’s a record of the very last time we were in a room together. Kelly and Thomo changed me and the three of us will always be Camp Cope.”

Kelly-Dawn Hellmrich, whose debut book has been picked up by Penguin Random House, adds: “There was a time they said we’d ruined our careers for being too loud… Then we sold out the Concert Hall… I’m so grateful this album exists as a forever record of the night we all loudly filled one of the greatest rooms in the country.”

Drummer Sarah “Thomo” Thompson — who also managed the band and continues to support indie music via her role at Poison City Records — emphasises the importance of going independent. “Major streaming platforms… have never and will never care about artists… this one is for you, not for the industry.”

Formed in Melbourne in 2015, Camp Cope quickly emerged as a vital voice in the indie-rock scene. Their self-titled debut (2016) showcased their powerful emotional rawness, earning critical acclaim and a top-40 ARIA chart position. Yet it was How to Socialise & Make Friends (2018) that cemented their legacy, drawing praise for its honesty and social commentary from NPR, The New Yorker, and The Guardian.

The band were outspoken advocates — spearheading the #ItTakesOne campaign against sexual harassment at gig venues and challenging festival gender imbalance at events like Falls Festival Their final album, Running with the Hurricane (2022), debuted at #11 on the ARIA Chart and #1 on the Vinyl Chart — and featured across global “Best of the Year” lists.

Their final show at the Sydney Opera House in October 2023 was a moving culmination — showcasing their music, activism, and unwavering bond one last time.

Tracklist

Vinyl Edition (includes a 15-track digital download):

Side A

1. Done

2. Blue

3. Jet Fuel Can’t Melt Steel Beams

4. The Screaming Planet (feat. Julia Jacklin)

5. Lost: Season One

Side B

1. How to Socialise & Make Friends

2. Sing Your Heart Out

3. Running with the Hurricane

4. The Opener (10 Minute Version)

Digital Edition

1. Done

2. Blue

3. Stove Lighter

4. Jet Fuel Can’t Melt Steel Beams

5. The Mountain

6. The Screaming Planet (feat. Julia Jacklin)

7. Caroline

8. Lost: Season One

9. Anna

10. How to Socialise & Make Friends

11. Keep Growing

12. Jealous

13. Sing Your Heart Out

14. Running with the Hurricane

15. The Opener (10 Minute Version)

Adding to this legacy, Kelly-Dawn Hellmrich is set to publish her debut book mid-2026 through Penguin Random House Australia, following a world-rights acquisition. Described as a blend of cultural commentary, personal reflection and interviews with Australia’s most influential female and gender-diverse musicians, the book tackles topics including creative process, sexual harassment, gender inequality, motherhood, body image and representation — underscoring Hellmrich’s ongoing commitment to uplifting visionary voices in music.

