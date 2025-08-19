 Camp Cope To Release Final Sydney Opera House Show On Vinyl And Bandcamp - Noise11.com
Camp Cope photo by Genna Alexopoulos

Camp Cope photo by Genna Alexopoulos

Camp Cope To Release Final Sydney Opera House Show On Vinyl And Bandcamp

by Paul Cashmere on August 19, 2025

in News

Melbourne’s beloved power-emo trio Camp Cope have announced the launch of their final live performance on vinyl and digital formats – a fitting farewell to one of Australia’s most fiercely independent bands.

Camp Cope — Live at Sydney Opera House drops October 17, released by Poison City Records (Australia) and Run For Cover Records (international). A limited-run vinyl pressing captures their emotional send-off at the Opera House Concert Hall, and the full show will be available digitally, exclusively via Bandcamp.

The lineup features Georgia Maq, Kelly-Dawn Hellmrich and Sarah “Thomo” Thompson, joined by unofficial fourth member Jennifer Aslett (San Cisco, Julia Jacklin), delivering tracks from across their three studio albums (Camp Cope, How To Socialise & Make Friends, Running with the Hurricane) and their split 7″ with Cayetana.

Watch Camp Cope perform “Blue” live at the Sydney Opera House:

Watch the 10-minute version of “The Opener” from that night:

This extended version of The Opener is profoundly moving — Georgia Maq opens with fresh verses before erupting into the song’s iconic refrain.
Georgia Maq, now based in Los Angeles and preparing to release her solo EP God’s Favourite on September 4, reflects, “This release is special because it’s a record of the very last time we were in a room together. Kelly and Thomo changed me and the three of us will always be Camp Cope.”

Kelly-Dawn Hellmrich, whose debut book has been picked up by Penguin Random House, adds: “There was a time they said we’d ruined our careers for being too loud… Then we sold out the Concert Hall… I’m so grateful this album exists as a forever record of the night we all loudly filled one of the greatest rooms in the country.”

Drummer Sarah “Thomo” Thompson — who also managed the band and continues to support indie music via her role at Poison City Records — emphasises the importance of going independent. “Major streaming platforms… have never and will never care about artists… this one is for you, not for the industry.”

Formed in Melbourne in 2015, Camp Cope quickly emerged as a vital voice in the indie-rock scene. Their self-titled debut (2016) showcased their powerful emotional rawness, earning critical acclaim and a top-40 ARIA chart position. Yet it was How to Socialise & Make Friends (2018) that cemented their legacy, drawing praise for its honesty and social commentary from NPR, The New Yorker, and The Guardian.

The band were outspoken advocates — spearheading the #ItTakesOne campaign against sexual harassment at gig venues and challenging festival gender imbalance at events like Falls Festival Their final album, Running with the Hurricane (2022), debuted at #11 on the ARIA Chart and #1 on the Vinyl Chart — and featured across global “Best of the Year” lists.

Their final show at the Sydney Opera House in October 2023 was a moving culmination — showcasing their music, activism, and unwavering bond one last time.

Tracklist
Vinyl Edition (includes a 15-track digital download):

Side A
1. Done
2. Blue
3. Jet Fuel Can’t Melt Steel Beams
4. The Screaming Planet (feat. Julia Jacklin)
5. Lost: Season One

Side B
1. How to Socialise & Make Friends
2. Sing Your Heart Out
3. Running with the Hurricane
4. The Opener (10 Minute Version)

Digital Edition
1. Done
2. Blue
3. Stove Lighter
4. Jet Fuel Can’t Melt Steel Beams
5. The Mountain
6. The Screaming Planet (feat. Julia Jacklin)
7. Caroline
8. Lost: Season One
9. Anna
10. How to Socialise & Make Friends
11. Keep Growing
12. Jealous
13. Sing Your Heart Out
14. Running with the Hurricane
15. The Opener (10 Minute Version)

Adding to this legacy, Kelly-Dawn Hellmrich is set to publish her debut book mid-2026 through Penguin Random House Australia, following a world-rights acquisition. Described as a blend of cultural commentary, personal reflection and interviews with Australia’s most influential female and gender-diverse musicians, the book tackles topics including creative process, sexual harassment, gender inequality, motherhood, body image and representation — underscoring Hellmrich’s ongoing commitment to uplifting visionary voices in music.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
 
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
 


 
Noise11.com
 
Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social
 
Noise11 on Instagram
 
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Twenty One Pilots
Twenty One Pilots Drop New Single ‘Drum Show’ Ahead of Breach Album

GRAMMY-winning duo Twenty One Pilots have released their new single Drum Show, the second track from their forthcoming album Breach, out 12 September 2025 through Atlantic Records. The track arrives with an equally powerful video shot in the band’s hometown of Columbus, Ohio, directed by longtime collaborator Mark Eshleman.

4 hours ago
Bearings photo by Wyatt-Clough
Canada’s Bearings Clock Up A Decade of Motion, Reflection, and Pop-Punk Mastery

Bearings from Ottawa, Canada are starting to gain momentum on the other side of the planet.

3 days ago
Bad Omens 2025 - Bryan Kirks
Bad Omens Premiere ‘Specter’ Video – Their First New Music Since 2022

Richmond, Virginia’s Bad Omens have released ‘Specter’, their first new music since ‘The Death of Peace and Mind’ album from 2022.

August 11, 2025
Bill Leimbach photo from the Lime Cordiale Instagram
Condolences To Lime Cordiale Brothers Louis and Oliver Leimbach On The Passing of Their Father Bill

Louis and Oliver Leimbach of Lime Cordiale have released an affection statement announcing that their father, filmmaker Bill Leimbach has passed away.

August 11, 2025
Yungblud Idols
Yungblud Plays Surprise Gig On London’s Denmark Street

UK alt-rock artist Yungblud was a surprise inclusion on the streets of London this week.

August 9, 2025
Jelly Roll by Eric Ryan Anderson supplied Live Nation
Jelly Roll To Tour Australia and New Zealand for the First Time In October

Jelly Roll will venture down under for this first tour of Australia and New Zealand. Special guests on the tour are Shaboozey and Drew Baldridge.

August 8, 2025
Ed Sheeran A Little More
Rupert Grint Is Back In Ed Sheeran’s New Music Video “A Little More”

Ed Sheeran has dropped a quirky and emotionally charged music video for his single "A Little More" featuring a return appearance from Harry Potter star Rupert Grint. Rupert Grint reprises his obsessive fan character from Lego House. The video includes Sheeran in a wedding dress with the song underscored by sharp lyrics about betrayal.

August 8, 2025