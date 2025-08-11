Bad Omens Premiere ‘Specter’ Video – Their First New Music Since 2022 - Noise11.com

Richmond, Virginia’s Bad Omens have released ‘Specter’, their first new music since ‘The Death of Peace and Mind’ album from 2022.

After a 2025 Festival run on Summerfest, Welcome to Rockville, Rock Fest and upcoming headlining slots at Louder Than Life and Aftershock.

The video for ‘Specter’ was directed by Bad Omens singer Noah Sebastian & Nico and features actor Ryan Hurst (known for Sons of Anarchy and Remember the Titans).

The band has not revealed if ‘Specter’ is the start of a fourth Bad Omens albums.

When Bad Omens emerged from Richmond, Virginia in 2015, few could have predicted how quickly they would become one of the most talked-about forces in modern metalcore. Built around the vision of vocalist, songwriter, and producer Noah Sebastian, the band’s inception was as much about artistic identity as it was about raw musical skill. Alongside guitarist Joakim “Jolly” Karlsson, bassist Nicholas Ruffilo, and later drummer Nick Folio, Sebastian set out to create music that was heavy, emotive, and meticulously produced, the kind of records that could hold their own alongside the biggest names in the genre.

Virginia’s capital city might not be the first place people associate with metalcore innovation, but Richmond has long had a fertile underground music scene. Sebastian had previously been involved with other projects, yet felt creatively restricted. Bad Omens was his outlet for complete artistic control, particularly in songwriting and production. The group began developing their identity with a cinematic approach, heavy breakdowns paired with ambient soundscapes and lyrical themes that explored loss, faith, and inner turmoil.

Their demos caught the attention of Sumerian Records, a label known for cultivating genre-bending acts like Asking Alexandria and Periphery. Signing to Sumerian in 2015, the band immediately set to work on their debut album with producer Will Putney, a figure synonymous with polished yet crushing metalcore productions.

Released in August 2016, Bad Omens was an ambitious first outing. Tracks like “Glass Houses” and “The Worst in Me” showcased Sebastian’s dual ability to deliver brutal screams and soaring clean vocals. The album’s mix of djent-inspired riffs, orchestral flourishes, and emotional depth set them apart from many of their peers.

Critics noted that while their sound carried similarities to early Bring Me The Horizon and Architects, there was a precision and moodiness unique to Bad Omens.

The record’s reception was strong enough to land them tours with major acts, including Parkway Drive, Born of Osiris, and Asking Alexandria. For a debut, it was a statement: Bad Omens were not content to linger on the fringes, they were aiming high.

The band’s sophomore album, Finding God Before God Finds Me, arrived in August 2019 and marked a clear evolution. While still rooted in heavy music, the record embraced more accessible song structures and melodies, opening doors to rock radio and broader audiences.

Singles like “Dethrone” retained their ferocity, but songs such as “Never Know” and “Limits” leaned into alternative rock territory, highlighting Sebastian’s versatility as a vocalist. Thematically, the album explored morality, personal transformation, and struggles with faith — subjects that resonated deeply with fans.

The release also coincided with the band’s rise as a formidable live act. Their relentless touring schedule saw them sharing stages with Killswitch Engage, Of Mice & Men, and Underoath, winning over crowds who may not have been familiar with them before the first song of the set.

If the first two albums established Bad Omens as a respected name within the heavy music community, their third record launched them into a whole new echelon. Released in February 2022, The Death of Peace of Mind was a sonic leap forward, darker, more atmospheric, and willing to blur genre boundaries.

The album fused metalcore with elements of synthwave, R&B-inspired vocal phrasing, and cinematic sound design. The title track was a slow-burning, moody anthem that captivated listeners beyond the traditional metalcore scene. But it was the single “Just Pretend” that became a cultural moment. Initially a steady streaming performer, the track exploded on TikTok months after release, leading to hundreds of millions of streams across platforms.

Critics praised the album for its ambition and meticulous production. Sebastian, who handled much of the production himself, was lauded for pushing the band’s sound into uncharted territory without losing their heaviness. The record debuted strongly on the Billboard charts and earned them headline tour opportunities in North America, Europe, and Australia.

Bad Omens’ live reputation grew alongside their discography. Their shows became known for a balance of raw energy and emotional immersion, with setlists moving seamlessly from crushing breakdowns to haunting ballads. The band also cultivated a dedicated fanbase by engaging directly online, often sharing insights into their songwriting process and interacting with fans on social media.

2022 and 2023 were landmark touring years, with many dates selling out months in advance. They appeared at major festivals like Welcome to Rockville, Download Festival, and Blue Ridge Rock Festival, sharing bills with genre giants. Their meticulous stage production — from lighting to sound dynamics — reinforced the cinematic qualities of their albums.

One of Bad Omens’ defining traits is their unwillingness to be pigeonholed. While firmly part of the metalcore lineage, their music incorporates alternative, electronic, and even pop sensibilities. Sebastian has often spoken about wanting to make records that stand up to mainstream pop productions in terms of sonic quality, even when dealing with aggressive musical foundations.

Their lyrical approach blends personal introspection with abstract imagery, giving listeners multiple layers to unpack. Whether exploring heartbreak, mental health, or existential questions, Bad Omens frame their narratives in a way that invites emotional investment.

By 2025, Bad Omens had solidified their status as one of the most influential modern metalcore bands. They’ve headlined their own tours, supported acts like Bring Me The Horizon, and been nominated for multiple industry awards. With streaming numbers in the hundreds of millions and a rapidly expanding global audience, they’ve managed to cross from niche success into genuine mainstream awareness, without compromising their artistic vision.

Looking ahead, the band continues to tease new material, with Sebastian hinting at even more genre experimentation. If history is any guide, their next chapter will likely surprise both fans and critics, continuing their trajectory of constant reinvention.

From Richmond rehearsal spaces to sold-out international tours, Bad Omens’ journey is a testament to persistence, adaptability, and an uncompromising vision.

They’ve navigated the delicate balance of satisfying a core heavy music audience while expanding into mainstream consciousness — a feat that few metalcore bands have achieved.

Their recorded history tells the story of a band in constant evolution:

• 2016’s Bad Omens introduced them as a polished yet emotionally raw new force.

• 2019’s Finding God Before God Finds Me broadened their melodic range and audience reach.

• 2022’s The Death of Peace of Mind redefined their sound and cemented their place as innovators.

In less than a decade, Bad Omens have gone from local upstarts to international headliners. And as their fanbase continues to grow, it’s clear they’re not just part of the current wave of metalcore, they’re helping shape where it’s headed next.

