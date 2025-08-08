Yungblud Plays Surprise Gig On London's Denmark Street - Noise11.com

UK alt-rock artist Yungblud was a surprise inclusion on the streets of London this week.

It began like any ordinary August evening on Denmark Street, the whispers of guitar strings, the hum of neon signs, and the faint echo of music history stirring through the cobbles. But as twilight melted into night on 7 August 2025, something extraordinary unfolded.

Fans milling outside the newly opened “Beautifully Romanticised Accidentally Traumatised” venue, Yungblud’s fresh store and music venue, suddenly recognized a familiar shadow stepping onto an impromptu outdoor stage. Yungblud (Dominic Harrison) appeared. Instinctive cheers erupted like fireworks.

Draped in nothing but a daring Union Jack kilt, Yungblud roared into life. His voice cracked the London air with a visceral rendition of “The Funeral”, followed by the fierce pulse of “strawberry lipstick”. The street seemed to vibrate, a living beast awakened. Without pause, he launched into an incendiary pair from his chart-topping album Idols: “Zombie”, followed by “Lovesick Lullaby”, each chorus ringing out like defiance against conformity.

The crowd, a sea of adrenaline-drunk youth, shouted back every line, collected in a moment of raw, shared belonging. Through his performance, Yungblud didn’t just open a venue; he laid a flag for a generation that claimed space for themselves in a world increasingly screen-stuck and impersonal. He urged them, wordless yet resoundingly: “Keep Denmark Street alive. Keep British fucking music alive.”

As the final chords of “Lovesick Lullaby” faded, Yungblud waved, a wild grin radiating across his face. The street glowed—not just with stage lights, but with the possibility of community. That night, Denmark Street wasn’t just a historic address—it was reborn as a sanctuary for music rebels and truth-seekers.

Yungblud performed:

Lovesick Lullaby (from Idols, 2025)

The Funeral (from Yungblud, 2022)

Strawberry Lipstick (from Weird!, 2020)

Zombie (from Idols, 2025)

Dominic Richard Harrison, better known as Yungblud, was born on 5 August 1997 in Doncaster, South Yorkshire Rising from turbulent adolescence and acting beginnings, he launched his music career in 2017 with the release of “King Charles” and his self-titled EP, followed by the critically acclaimed debut album 21st Century Liability in 2018.

He continued to merge raw emotion with genre-blurring sounds: the album Weird! (2020), and the self-titled Yungblud album (2022), both soaring to number 1 in the UK charts. In 2025, he unveiled his most ambitious project yet—Idols, released on 20 June 2025, featuring singles like “Hello Heaven, Hello,” “Lovesick Lullaby,” and “Zombie”. That summer, he also staged his Bludfest festival at Milton Keynes Bowl, a movement-building celebration of music, identity, and community.

From Doncaster to Denmark Street, Yungblud continues to blaze, rallying fans not just for music, but for belonging and rebellion.

Yungblud ‘Idols’ was released in June.

‘Idols’ full tracklisting:

Hello Heaven, Hello

Idols Pt. I

Lovesick Lullaby

Zombie

The Greatest Parade

Change

Monday Murder

Ghosts

Fire

War

Idols Pt. II

Supermoon

