Twenty One Pilots Drop New Single ‘Drum Show’ Ahead of Breach Album - Noise11.com

GRAMMY-winning duo Twenty One Pilots have released their new single Drum Show, the second track from their forthcoming album Breach, out 12 September 2025 through Atlantic Records. The track arrives with an equally powerful video shot in the band’s hometown of Columbus, Ohio, directed by longtime collaborator Mark Eshleman.

The release follows on from The Contract, which became the biggest song debut of the band’s career and currently sits at #1 on Billboard’s Alternative Airplay chart, making it their 12th career #1 on the format. The Contract has also scored a nomination for Best Rock at the 2025 MTV VMAs.

Earlier today, Drum Show premiered on BBC Radio 1 as the station’s “hottest record,” with Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun giving fans insight into the story and concept behind Breach.

Breach marks the band’s seventh studio album and promises to expand the intricate world of lore that has run through their discography since Blurryface. The record will be released in three exclusive collector’s box sets – the Dark Clancy Edition, Nova Bishop Edition, and Torchbearer Edition – each featuring unique packaging and bonus items such as posters, booklets, stickers, and a bandana.

The album will be supported by a massive North American stadium and amphitheatre run, The Clancy Tour: Breach 2025, kicking off 18 September at Cincinnati’s TQL Stadium (already sold out) and closing with two nights at Los Angeles’ BMO Stadium.

A History of Twenty One Pilots

Formed in Columbus, Ohio in 2009, Twenty One Pilots began as a three-piece led by Tyler Joseph before settling into the iconic duo of Joseph and drummer Josh Dun in 2011. Their breakthrough came with the major label debut Vessel (2013), which began a steady climb in popularity through relentless touring and genre-defying singles.

The band’s global explosion arrived with 2015’s Blurryface, driven by the hits Stressed Out and Ride. Stressed Out went on to win the GRAMMY Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, cementing the duo as one of the biggest rock acts of the decade.

Known for blending rock, hip hop, pop, and electronic elements, Twenty One Pilots have cultivated a fiercely loyal fanbase who decode the narratives woven through their albums. The characters of Clancy, Nico, and the Dema universe have made each release more than just an album, but a storytelling experience.

Twenty One Pilots Discography

Twenty One Pilots (2009)

Regional at Best (2011)

Vessel (2013)

Blurryface (2015)

Trench (2018)

Scaled and Icy (2021)

Breach (2025)

Breach Tracklist

City Walls

RAWFEAR

Drum Show

Garbage

The Contract

Downstairs

Robot Voices

Center Mass

Cottonwood

One Way

Days Lie Dormant

Tally

Intentions

