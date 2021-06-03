 Apia Good Times Rescheduled To August - Noise11.com
Brian Cadd APIA Good Times Tour 2015

Brian Cadd APIA Good Times Tour 2015 photo by Ros O'Gorman

Apia Good Times Rescheduled To August

by Paul Cashmere on June 3, 2021

in News

Apia Good Times has rescheduled dates to August following the latest lockdowns in Victoria.

The Victoria, New South Wales and Australian Capital Territory dates will run across 22 August to 1 September but the Tasmania dates have been cancelled.

Apia Good Times features Brian Cadd, Deborah Conway, Joe Camilleri, John Paul Young, Kate Ceberano, Leo Sayer, Vika & Linda and Wendy Matthews.

The 2021 show are now:

22 August, Costa Hall GPAC, Geelong
23 August, Palais Theatre, St Kilda
29 August, Thirroul, Anita’s Theatre
30 August, Newcastle, Civic Theatre
31 August, Sydney, Enmore Theare
1 September, Canberra, Canberra Theatre

Cancelled
11 June, Launceston
12 June, Hobart

https://apiagoodtimes.com.au/#/

