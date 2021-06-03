Apia Good Times Rescheduled To August - Noise11.com

Apia Good Times has rescheduled dates to August following the latest lockdowns in Victoria.

The Victoria, New South Wales and Australian Capital Territory dates will run across 22 August to 1 September but the Tasmania dates have been cancelled.

Apia Good Times features Brian Cadd, Deborah Conway, Joe Camilleri, John Paul Young, Kate Ceberano, Leo Sayer, Vika & Linda and Wendy Matthews.

The 2021 show are now:

22 August, Costa Hall GPAC, Geelong

23 August, Palais Theatre, St Kilda

29 August, Thirroul, Anita’s Theatre

30 August, Newcastle, Civic Theatre

31 August, Sydney, Enmore Theare

1 September, Canberra, Canberra Theatre

Cancelled

11 June, Launceston

12 June, Hobart

https://apiagoodtimes.com.au/#/

