Aretha Franklin's Niece Loves The Respect Trailer - Noise11.com

by Music-News.com on July 1, 2020

Aretha Franklin’s niece has gushed over Jennifer Hudson’s portrayal of the late singer in Respect, the forthcoming biopic of Franklin’s life.

The film adaptation has caused controversy among some members of Franklin’s family, including her youngest son Kecalf, who insisted he and his siblings didn’t support the film in a tweet back in January.

However, one person who’s already a big fan of the movie is Franklin’s niece Brigitte, who has tweeted a link to the teaser trailer and wrote alongside it: “A must see movie!!! IAMJHUD (Jennifer Hudson) did an excellent job portraying my aunt!”

While Hudson hasn’t responded publicly to the tweet, she did share it to her Instagram Stories.

The trailer for the upcoming film dropped during the virtual BET Awards on Sunday night, during which the former American Idol star performed Franklin’s Young, Gifted and Black.

In the teaser for the movie, Jennifer can be heard performing her take on Aretha’s Respect, overlayed with scenes from the film showing the young singer working to make it in the music industry, as well as demanding ‘respect’ from those she was working with – telling one executive to call her Miss Franklin.

Respect is due for release in December.

