Australian Albums: Music From The Home Front Spends Second Week At No 1

“Music from the Home Front”, the compilation of local talent raising money for frontline COVID-19 workers, remains the No.1 album in Australia for a second week.

By remaining in the top spot again this week the album becomes the fifth set for 2020 to log two weeks at the top, no album has spent three or more weeks as yet. The other thing the compilation does by staying for a second week, it becomes the longest running Various Artists set at the top since the 25th of September 2000 album “Music from the Opening Ceremony Games of the 27th Olympiad” for the Sydney Olympics almost 20 years ago, that album spent three consecutive weeks at the top.

Holding at No.2 for a second week is the Bob Dylan set “Rough and Rowdy Ways”, followed by a three place rise to No.3 for the second Harry Styles album “Fine Line”, logging its 29th week within the Top 10. The highest new entry of the week occurs at No.4 with the first ever entry and third studio album for Texas three-piece band Khruangbin (Krung-Bin) called “Mordechai”, with the album also coming in at No.7 in England too.

Spending her 64th week inside the Top 10 is Billie Eilish with “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”, which is back up two places to No.5, followed by a two place drop to No.6 for the Lady Gaga set “Chromatica”. The second and final Top 10 debut this week is the new No.1 album in England and third overall studio album for sister trio HAIM called “Women in Music Pt.III” which enters at No.7 here to become their third Top 10 placing after “Days are Gone” (LP#1, HP-2, Oct., 2013) and “Something to Tell You” (LP#2, HP-4, July 2017).

After 36 weeks within the Top 10 the third Post Malone album “Hollywood’s Bleeding” is spending a TENTH consecutive week at No.8 this week, after which is a six place slide to No.9 for last weeks new entry for Ocean Alley and “Lonely Diamond”, followed by a one place rise to No.10 for the second Dua Lipa album “Future Nostalgia” and a thirteenth week within the Top 10.

UP:

Luke Combs rebounds four places with both of his albums “What You See is What You Get” (15 to No.11) and “This One’s for You” (20 to No.16), the returning fifth week Canadian No.1 album for The Weeknd and “After Hours” is back up two to No.12, with the Elton John collection “Diamonds” rising back up five to No.13. Ed’s two Top 20 entries also rise back up in “No.6 Project” (16 to No.14) and his third set “÷ (Divide)” (19 to No.15). Rising back up into the Top 20 are “Lover” for Taylor Swift (21 to No.17) and the Lewis Capaldi debut set (22 to No.19).

BTS have a newly repackaged album due on July 15th called “Map of the Soul: 7 ~ The Journey~” with the original version this week back up six spots to No.21, while the Queen biopic ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ rebounds seven spots to No.23 plus their “Greatest Hits” set leaps back up twenty-two places to No.35, with further rising collections being for Maroon 5 (37 to No.28), Cold Chisel (43 to No.32), INXS (47 to No.42) and Eminem (46 to No.45) while he also is back up with his latest album “Music to Be Murdered by”, up fourteen to No.44.

Both Dua Lipa albums rise this week, with her self-titled first set back up seven to No.25, plus Halsey sees her third set “Manic” rebound twelve places to No.26. After five weeks in the lower fifty chart section the second mixtape for New York hip-hop rapper Pop Smoke (born Bashar Barakah Jackson) leaps up thirty places to land at a new peak of No.33 this week.

DOWN:

There are three albums leaving the Top 10 this week, all falling hard; first of which is “Sunlight” (HP-2, WI10-2) by Spacey Jane down eighteen spots to No.27, last week’s new entry for Lamb of God in their self-titled set (HP-5, WI10-1) which plummets forty-one spots to No.46, while the No.1 album from three weeks ago in the Vika & Linda compilation “Akilotoa (1994-2006)” (HP-1×1, WI10-2) as it tumbles forty spots to land at No.50.

The only falling album within the Top 20 is the compilation “Artists Unite for Fire Fight”, down seven to No.20, after which the next falling album is the latest for Norah Jonas and “Pick Me Up Off the Floor”, dropping six places to No.31, while Dean Lewis is down six also, to No.39 with “A Place We Knew”. Kygo’s “Golden Hour” declines twelve places to No.43 and the first Post Malone set “Stoney” rolls down eight spots to No.49.

FURTHER NEW ENTRIES:

* #18 (LP#2) – Our Two Skins by Gordi is the pseudonym for local artist Sophie Payten from Sydney, who enters two places higher than her debut set “Reservoir” achieved in early September of 2017.

* #30 (LP#3) – Amends by Grey Daze is the group that Linkin Park’s former frontman Chester Bennington belonged to prior to 1997, with this album featuring first time issued recordings of the bands career (1993 to 1997), and Chester passed away in 2017 (July 20th), with the band supposedly getting back together just prior to his death.

* #40 (LP#1) – The True Story of BananaGun by BananaGun is the debut album for the Australian group which formed back in 2016 around multi instrumentalist Nick Van Bakel.

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Gavin Ryan reports with thanks to Australian-Charts.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments