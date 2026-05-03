ARIA Hall Of Fame 2026 Inductees Signal Progress, But Heritage Gap Remains - Noise11 Music News

Gurrumul, Jenny Morris, Kate Ceberano, Spiderbait, The Living End And Vika & Linda Headline ARIA Hall Of Fame 2026 Intake As Industry Eyes Long Overdue Recognition For Heritage Acts

by Paul Cashmere

The Australian Recording Industry Association has announced six new inductees into the ARIA Hall Of Fame for 2026, with Gurrumul, Jenny Morris, Kate Ceberano, Spiderbait, The Living End and Vika & Linda to be honoured at a standalone ceremony on 11 June at Carriageworks in Sydney.

This year’s expanded intake represents a broader cross-section of Australian music but ‘the elephant in the room’ is still the backlog of talent and success ARIA is still yet to recognise. At least ARIA is finally making inroads to recognise artists whose careers have delivered across multiple decades.

The significance sits in what this list includes and what it still omits. For an awards system that began in 1987 and introduced the Hall Of Fame in 1988, the accumulation of unrecognised legacy acts has been a recurring point of debate. The 2026 class addresses part of that backlog but leaves a substantial catalogue of Australian artists still outside the honour.

Among the inductees, Gurrumul’s inclusion carries particular cultural weigh although his 2008 debut album Gurrumul is not yet 20 years old. Across his career, he received 22 ARIA nominations and 10 wins, alongside 16 National Indigenous Music Awards, with performances for world leaders and royalty underscoring his international reach. His induction formalises a legacy that has continued to expand since his passing in 2017. However, his award coming less than 20 years after his debut seems rushed compared to artists like Jon English and Rick Springsteen who remain unawarded more than 50 years after their first records.

Jenny Morris’ career spans performance, songwriting and industry leadership. From her early work with QED and INXS through to solo albums Body And Soul and Shiver, her catalogue maps the evolution of Australian pop in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Her advocacy work through APRA and music therapy initiatives extends her influence beyond recorded output, placing her among the industry’s key institutional figures.

Kate Ceberano’s inclusion reflects one of the most sustained careers in Australian music. From I’m Talking’s Bear Witness in 1984 through to a catalogue of 31 albums, she has maintained chart presence across five consecutive decades, a benchmark achieved by only a handful of Australian artists. Her crossover between pop, jazz, theatre and television has made her one of the country’s most recognisable performers.

Spiderbait’s trajectory from Finley to global streaming audiences illustrates the long tail of Australian alternative music. Their 1996 album Ivy & The Big Apples remains a cornerstone release, delivering Buy Me A Pony, the first Australian track to top the Triple J Hottest 100. Their continued international listenership demonstrates the durability of the 1990s alternative wave.

The Living End’s 1998 self-titled debut is one of the highest-selling Australian rock albums, with Second Solution / Prisoner Of Society defining the late-1990s punk revival locally. Their sustained chart performance and touring history position them as one of the country’s most consistent rock exports over three decades.

Vika & Linda’s journey from The Black Sorrows to a four-decade career as a duo highlights the role of vocal tradition in Australian music. Their 1994 debut and the 2020 chart-topping compilation Akilota reflect both longevity and renewed relevance, while their collaborations with artists such as Paul Kelly and Archie Roach place them at the centre of the country’s songwriting community.

The broader context, however, remains unresolved. The Hall Of Fame has historically oscillated between annual inductions and periods of inactivity, including years where no artists were added. That inconsistency has contributed to a growing list of heritage acts whose influence predates many current inductees. Names such as the forementioned Jon English and Rick Springfield as well as Redgum, Mondo Rock, Goanna, The Whitlams, Powderfinger, Silverchair and Savage Garden continue to be cited within industry circles as omissions that require correction.

There is also structural scrutiny around how the modern ARIA framework measures success and legacy. The increasing dominance of global repertoire in chart metrics has altered the visibility of Australian artists, raising questions about how domestic achievement is benchmarked against international consumption patterns. While the Hall Of Fame operates independently of weekly charts, the broader ecosystem informs perception and prioritisation.

The 2026 intake suggests ARIA is recalibrating. By inducting six acts in one year, the organisation moves closer to addressing the historical backlog, echoing earlier eras when multiple artists were added annually. Whether this becomes a sustained approach will determine how quickly the remaining gaps are filled.

For now, the class of 2026 stands as both recognition and reminder. Recognition of careers that have shaped Australian music across generations, and a reminder that the full story of that music is still being written into the Hall Of Fame.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)