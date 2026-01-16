 Meg Mac Announces Fourth Album ‘It's My Party' And National Theatre Tour - Noise11.com
Meg Mac photo by Maclay Heriot

Meg Mac photo by Maclay Heriot

Meg Mac Announces Fourth Album ‘It’s My Party’ And National Theatre Tour

by Paul Cashmere on January 16, 2026

in Live,New Music,News

ARIA No.1 artist Meg Mac has revealed details of her fourth studio album, It’s My Party, set for release on February 20, 2026. The Australian singer-songwriter also prepares to embark on a national theatre tour in support of the record.

Written and recorded between London and Los Angeles, It’s My Party marks a striking new chapter in Meg Mac’s career, reflecting a shift towards creative freedom, collaboration and play. Produced by acclaimed UK producer Bullion, known for his work with Carly Rae Jepsen and Ben Howard, the album moves beyond strict concept and embraces instinctive, expansive songwriting.

“I thought I had this whole album planned out – I was going for this dark, witchy vibe and I was SO serious,” Meg said. “Then honestly, not one thing went to plan and I was forced to let go for once in my life.” That sense of release has become central to the album’s emotional core. “I’ve spent most of my career being stressed, but somehow I stopped trying to control it all and found the magic in collaboration, being open and not worrying so much.”

The partnership with Bullion proved transformative. “I’m forever grateful to Bullion. Our paths crossed in London and he taught me to follow creativity and fun, and not to worry – and I love what we’ve made together,” she added.

The record features singles such as He Said No, Tune I’ll Be Singing Till I’m Dead, Sometimes, and the recently released Outdone. The latter is a moody, atmospheric track with electronic undertones that highlights Meg’s distinctive voice while exploring darker textures. Across the album, she balances emotional honesty with compelling pop sensibilities, delivering some of her most open and joyful work to date.

To celebrate the album’s release, Meg Mac will take It’s My Party on the road with a national theatre tour, following three sold-out shows at Belvoir Street Theatre late last year. The tour follows a series of unannounced pop-up performances at bars around Australia, often announced less than 12 hours in advance. These intimate shows underscored the enduring demand for her live performances and offered fans rare access to her stripped-back sound.

The forthcoming theatre tour has been developed with award-winning director and lighting designer Alexander Berlage, presenting a live experience that blends music, storytelling and theatricality. Audiences will hear songs from the new album alongside highlights from Meg Mac’s acclaimed back catalogue, in venues designed to bring every seat close to the stage.

Meg Mac ‘It’s My Party’ National Theatre Tour Dates
February 27, Sydney, York Theatre
March 14, Melbourne, Merlyn Theatre
March 20, Brisbane, Powerhouse Theatre
March 28, Perth, Octagon Theatre
April 1, Adelaide, Dunston Playhouse

Tickets go on general sale Friday, January 23, 2026.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Jack White Collected Lyrics
Jack White Releases Landmark Anthology With Collected Lyrics And Writings

Jack White has officially unveiled Jack White Collected Lyrics and Selected Writing Volume 1, a comprehensive anthology that spans the full breadth of his career, from his seminal work with The White Stripes to The Raconteurs, The Dead Weather, and his solo recordings. Available now at Third Man Records storefronts, thirdmanbooks.com, and book retailers across the United States, the UK edition is set for release on February 2.

3 days ago
Jason Aldean photo by Brian Higbee
Jason Aldean Announces New Album Songs About Us With Surprise Tracks

Country music superstar Jason Aldean has announced his highly anticipated new studio album, Songs About Us, set for release on April 24, 2026. The announcement was accompanied by the release of three surprise tracks, “Help You Remember,” “Hard To Love You” and “Lovin' Me Too Long,” giving fans an early taste of the album's signature storytelling and unmistakable sound.

4 days ago
The Kid Laroi Before I Forget
The Kid LAROI Returns With Full-Length Album Before I Forget

Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum global superstar The Kid LAROI has unveiled his first full-length album in two years, Before I Forget, marking a defining moment in the 22-year-old's career. Known for his genre-blending approach and emotive songwriting, LAROI's latest work presents an intimate portrait of vulnerability, introspection, and creative confidence.

January 9, 2026
Morrissey, Festival Hall, Melbourne, Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Morrissey Reveals Tracklisting For New Album ‘You’re Right, It’s Time’ Following Sire Records Signing

Morrissey has shared the tracklisting for a new album on his official website, alongside the Sire Records logo, signalling a fresh chapter for the former Smiths frontman after years of record label limbo.

December 27, 2025
Langhorne Slim portrait by Kate LaMendola, promotional artwork for The Dreamin’ Kind album
Langhorne Slim Recasts “Rock N Roll” With Lockeland Strings As The Dreamin’ Kind Nears Release

Langhorne Slim has released a reimagined version of his recent single “Rock N Roll”, recorded with Nashville based collective Lockeland Strings. The new arrangement reframes the song through strings, expanding its emotional range without diluting its core intent. Lockeland Strings works as a community arts organisation, partnering with artists to reinterpret existing songs alongside orchestral players. For Slim, the collaboration adds depth and contrast to a track already central to his current creative chapter.

December 18, 2025
Boy & Bear performing live on stage at sunset
Boy & Bear Unveil Sixth Album Tripping Over Time, Announce Major 2026 Tour

Boy & Bear have released their sixth studio album, Tripping Over Time, a record that navigates memory, maturity and melodic craft. The independent album spans 11 tracks, and it foregrounds the band's knack for sunlit indie pop and intimate storytelling. The focus track, Ancestors, is a hushed centrepiece, pairing pastoral reflection with emotional clarity.

December 12, 2025
21 Savage What Happened To The Streets album artwork by Slawn
21 Savage Confirms New Album What Happened To The Streets? Is About To Drop

21 Savage will release his new album, What Happened To The Streets?, this Friday, December 12, drawing together a major visual collaboration with British Nigerian artist Slawn and a high-profile reveal during Miami Art Basel. The project marks the latest chapter in a career that has shifted from regional mixtape acclaim to Grammy-winning global status.

December 10, 2025