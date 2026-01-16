Meg Mac Announces Fourth Album ‘It's My Party' And National Theatre Tour - Noise11.com

ARIA No.1 artist Meg Mac has revealed details of her fourth studio album, It’s My Party, set for release on February 20, 2026. The Australian singer-songwriter also prepares to embark on a national theatre tour in support of the record.

Written and recorded between London and Los Angeles, It’s My Party marks a striking new chapter in Meg Mac’s career, reflecting a shift towards creative freedom, collaboration and play. Produced by acclaimed UK producer Bullion, known for his work with Carly Rae Jepsen and Ben Howard, the album moves beyond strict concept and embraces instinctive, expansive songwriting.

“I thought I had this whole album planned out – I was going for this dark, witchy vibe and I was SO serious,” Meg said. “Then honestly, not one thing went to plan and I was forced to let go for once in my life.” That sense of release has become central to the album’s emotional core. “I’ve spent most of my career being stressed, but somehow I stopped trying to control it all and found the magic in collaboration, being open and not worrying so much.”

The partnership with Bullion proved transformative. “I’m forever grateful to Bullion. Our paths crossed in London and he taught me to follow creativity and fun, and not to worry – and I love what we’ve made together,” she added.

The record features singles such as He Said No, Tune I’ll Be Singing Till I’m Dead, Sometimes, and the recently released Outdone. The latter is a moody, atmospheric track with electronic undertones that highlights Meg’s distinctive voice while exploring darker textures. Across the album, she balances emotional honesty with compelling pop sensibilities, delivering some of her most open and joyful work to date.

To celebrate the album’s release, Meg Mac will take It’s My Party on the road with a national theatre tour, following three sold-out shows at Belvoir Street Theatre late last year. The tour follows a series of unannounced pop-up performances at bars around Australia, often announced less than 12 hours in advance. These intimate shows underscored the enduring demand for her live performances and offered fans rare access to her stripped-back sound.

The forthcoming theatre tour has been developed with award-winning director and lighting designer Alexander Berlage, presenting a live experience that blends music, storytelling and theatricality. Audiences will hear songs from the new album alongside highlights from Meg Mac’s acclaimed back catalogue, in venues designed to bring every seat close to the stage.

Meg Mac ‘It’s My Party’ National Theatre Tour Dates

February 27, Sydney, York Theatre

March 14, Melbourne, Merlyn Theatre

March 20, Brisbane, Powerhouse Theatre

March 28, Perth, Octagon Theatre

April 1, Adelaide, Dunston Playhouse

Tickets go on general sale Friday, January 23, 2026.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)