Jason Aldean Announces New Album Songs About Us With Surprise Tracks - Noise11.com

Country music superstar Jason Aldean has announced his highly anticipated new studio album, Songs About Us, set for release on April 24, 2026. The announcement was accompanied by the release of three surprise tracks, “Help You Remember,” “Hard To Love You” and “Lovin’ Me Too Long,” giving fans an early taste of the album’s signature storytelling and unmistakable sound.

The new album arrives in the same week Aldean is set to co-headline a historic concert at the University of Georgia’s Sanford Stadium alongside fellow Georgia native Luke Bryan. Central to the record is Aldean’s current single, “How Far Does A Goodbye Go,” written by longtime collaborators Kurt Allison, John Edwards, Tully Kennedy and John Morgan. The single continues its climb into the Top 20, building momentum ahead of the 2026 Full Throttle World Tour.

“Songs About Us is about all of that-the highs, the lows, and everything in between,” Aldean explains. “Every track started with a real story or feeling, and together we turned those experiences into music. In the end, I realised this album is about all of us. These are songs about us.”

Aldean’s career has been marked by landmark achievements, including 30 number-one hits on country radio and multiple multi-platinum albums. His 30 Number One Hits collection debuted at #4 on the Billboard Top Country Album chart, marking his 13th top 10 country album in 20 years. With nearly 20 billion streams, over 20 million albums sold, and Grammy nominations to his name, Aldean has become one of the most enduring figures in 21st-century country music.

The new tracks showcase Aldean’s continued commitment to authentic storytelling. “Help You Remember” draws from his personal experience with family members affected by dementia and shines a spotlight on the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America. Meanwhile, “Hard To Love You” and “Lovin’ Me Too Long” offer further glimpses into the emotional range of Songs About Us, which explores life’s defining moments through love, loss and everyday triumphs.

The album features 20 tracks, including collaborations with Luke Bryan, David Lee Murphy, and Aldean’s wife Brittany Aldean. Highlights include “Songs About Us” featuring Bryan, “Dust On The Bottle” with Murphy, and “Easier Gone” with Brittany Aldean. Fans can pre-order, pre-add and pre-save the album ahead of its release.

Jason Aldean’s journey from a small-town Georgia musician to country music icon is well documented. Born Jason Aldine Williams in Macon, Georgia, Aldean taught himself guitar with guidance from his father and began performing publicly as a teenager. His breakthrough came in 2005 with his self-titled debut album, which included hits like “Why” and “Amarillo Sky.” Over the following two decades, Aldean released a string of chart-topping albums including My Kinda Party, Night Train, Old Boots, New Dirt and Highway Desperado, each cementing his status as a major force in country music.

Known for blending small-town storytelling with stadium-ready production, Aldean has achieved remarkable consistency, with 30 of his 41 singles reaching number one on country charts. His 2023 single “Try That In A Small Town” became his first number-one hit on the Billboard Hot 100, illustrating his crossover appeal. His live performances, including the 2025 Full Throttle Tour, have become renowned for their high energy and connection with fans.

In 2026, Aldean will extend his Full Throttle World Tour internationally, including his first headlining run in New Zealand and his first return to Australia in over a decade. Audiences can expect a mix of his greatest hits alongside selections from Songs About Us, making for an immersive, career-spanning experience.

Full Throttle World Tour 2026 Dates

January 15 – North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

January 16 – Tupelo, MS – Cadence Bank Arena

January 17 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum

January 22 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center Arena

January 23 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

January 24 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum

January 29 – University Park, PA – Bryce Jordan Center

January 30 – Allentown, PA – PPL Center

February 19 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena

February 21 – Toowoomba, QLD – Sunburnt Country Music Festival

February 22 – Brisbane, QLD – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

February 25 – Melbourne, VIC – Rod Laver Arena

February 26 – Sydney, NSW – Qudos Bank Arena

February 28 – Hunter Valley, NSW – Sunburnt Country Music Festival

March 1 – Canberra, ACT – Sunburnt Country Music Festival

For a full list of domestic and international tour dates, ticketing and album pre-orders, visit www.JasonAldean.com.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)