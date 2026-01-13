Jack White Releases Landmark Anthology With Collected Lyrics And Writings - Noise11.com

Jack White has officially unveiled Jack White Collected Lyrics and Selected Writing Volume 1, a comprehensive anthology that spans the full breadth of his career, from his seminal work with The White Stripes to The Raconteurs, The Dead Weather, and his solo recordings. Available now at Third Man Records storefronts, thirdmanbooks.com, and book retailers across the United States, the UK edition is set for release on February 2.

Edited by Third Man Records co-founder Ben Blackwell, the volume includes never-before-published poems, rare photographs, and essays written exclusively for the book. Contributors include Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award-nominated poet Adrian Matejka, Detroit-based filmmaker and writer dream hampton, and Blackwell himself, who provides personal insight into White’s creative process.

The anthology follows White’s milestone 2025, which saw The White Stripes inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. White’s acceptance featured a moving original poem written for Meg White, streamed on Disney+ and featured in a three-hour ABC primetime special airing on New Year’s Day. November of the same year saw White headline the Detroit Lions’ NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show at Ford Field, joined by Eminem for a mashup of “Hello Operator” and “‘Till I Collapse,” before closing with his iconic “Seven Nation Army.” The performance has been captured in the EP Live at Ford Field, available across all DSPs and streaming platforms.

Serving as a companion to Third Man Books’ 2023 release The White Stripes Complete Lyrics, this new volume gathers White’s extensive lyricism alongside poetry and writing exploring music, art, politics, and more. Adrian Matejka’s essay delves into White’s distinct use of language, while dream hampton’s contribution, It Sure Must Be Rough on Rats: Jack White’s Sermon from the Forgotten Pews of Southwest Detroit, contextualises White’s work through a Detroit lens, observing, “Detroit has long known how to sing its sorrow into something sacred. Jack just keeps showing up with the amplifier.” Blackwell offers a behind-the-scenes look at White’s enduring creative energy.

White’s latest album, No Name (2024), recorded at Third Man Studio and released through Third Man Records, earned a 2025 GRAMMY® Award nomination for Best Rock Album. The album, which saw surprise unmarked vinyl releases at Third Man stores, marked White’s 34th solo career nomination and 46th overall, complementing 16 total GRAMMY® wins. The release coincided with the No Name Tour, which included global pop-up shows and the release of the Live No Name EP.

Looking ahead, White will return to the festival circuit in 2026, performing across Europe and Central Asia. Confirmed festival dates include Northside Festival in Aarhus, Denmark; Best Kept Secret Festival in Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands; La Prima Estate in Camaiore, Italy; INMusic Festival in Zagreb, Croatia; and Park Live Almaty in Kazakhstan. Full ticketing and tour information is available at jackwhiteiii.com/tour-dates.

Jack White 2026 Tour Dates

June 4-6, Aarhus, Denmark, Northside Festival

June 12-14, Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands, Best Kept Secret Festival

June 19, Camaiore, Italy, La Prima Estate

June 22-24, Zagreb, Croatia, INMusic Festival

August 21, Almaty, Kazakhstan, Park Live Almaty

