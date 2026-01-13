 Jack White Releases Landmark Anthology With Collected Lyrics And Writings - Noise11.com
Jack White Collected Lyrics

Jack White Collected Lyrics

Jack White Releases Landmark Anthology With Collected Lyrics And Writings

by Paul Cashmere on January 13, 2026

in News

Jack White has officially unveiled Jack White Collected Lyrics and Selected Writing Volume 1, a comprehensive anthology that spans the full breadth of his career, from his seminal work with The White Stripes to The Raconteurs, The Dead Weather, and his solo recordings. Available now at Third Man Records storefronts, thirdmanbooks.com, and book retailers across the United States, the UK edition is set for release on February 2.

Edited by Third Man Records co-founder Ben Blackwell, the volume includes never-before-published poems, rare photographs, and essays written exclusively for the book. Contributors include Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award-nominated poet Adrian Matejka, Detroit-based filmmaker and writer dream hampton, and Blackwell himself, who provides personal insight into White’s creative process.

The anthology follows White’s milestone 2025, which saw The White Stripes inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. White’s acceptance featured a moving original poem written for Meg White, streamed on Disney+ and featured in a three-hour ABC primetime special airing on New Year’s Day. November of the same year saw White headline the Detroit Lions’ NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show at Ford Field, joined by Eminem for a mashup of “Hello Operator” and “‘Till I Collapse,” before closing with his iconic “Seven Nation Army.” The performance has been captured in the EP Live at Ford Field, available across all DSPs and streaming platforms.

Serving as a companion to Third Man Books’ 2023 release The White Stripes Complete Lyrics, this new volume gathers White’s extensive lyricism alongside poetry and writing exploring music, art, politics, and more. Adrian Matejka’s essay delves into White’s distinct use of language, while dream hampton’s contribution, It Sure Must Be Rough on Rats: Jack White’s Sermon from the Forgotten Pews of Southwest Detroit, contextualises White’s work through a Detroit lens, observing, “Detroit has long known how to sing its sorrow into something sacred. Jack just keeps showing up with the amplifier.” Blackwell offers a behind-the-scenes look at White’s enduring creative energy.

White’s latest album, No Name (2024), recorded at Third Man Studio and released through Third Man Records, earned a 2025 GRAMMY® Award nomination for Best Rock Album. The album, which saw surprise unmarked vinyl releases at Third Man stores, marked White’s 34th solo career nomination and 46th overall, complementing 16 total GRAMMY® wins. The release coincided with the No Name Tour, which included global pop-up shows and the release of the Live No Name EP.

Looking ahead, White will return to the festival circuit in 2026, performing across Europe and Central Asia. Confirmed festival dates include Northside Festival in Aarhus, Denmark; Best Kept Secret Festival in Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands; La Prima Estate in Camaiore, Italy; INMusic Festival in Zagreb, Croatia; and Park Live Almaty in Kazakhstan. Full ticketing and tour information is available at jackwhiteiii.com/tour-dates.

Jack White 2026 Tour Dates
June 4-6, Aarhus, Denmark, Northside Festival
June 12-14, Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands, Best Kept Secret Festival
June 19, Camaiore, Italy, La Prima Estate
June 22-24, Zagreb, Croatia, INMusic Festival
August 21, Almaty, Kazakhstan, Park Live Almaty

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Jason Aldean photo by Brian Higbee
Jason Aldean Announces New Album Songs About Us With Surprise Tracks

Country music superstar Jason Aldean has announced his highly anticipated new studio album, Songs About Us, set for release on April 24, 2026. The announcement was accompanied by the release of three surprise tracks, “Help You Remember,” “Hard To Love You” and “Lovin' Me Too Long,” giving fans an early taste of the album's signature storytelling and unmistakable sound.

1 day ago
The Kid Laroi Before I Forget
The Kid LAROI Returns With Full-Length Album Before I Forget

Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum global superstar The Kid LAROI has unveiled his first full-length album in two years, Before I Forget, marking a defining moment in the 22-year-old's career. Known for his genre-blending approach and emotive songwriting, LAROI's latest work presents an intimate portrait of vulnerability, introspection, and creative confidence.

4 days ago
Morrissey, Festival Hall, Melbourne, Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Morrissey Reveals Tracklisting For New Album ‘You’re Right, It’s Time’ Following Sire Records Signing

Morrissey has shared the tracklisting for a new album on his official website, alongside the Sire Records logo, signalling a fresh chapter for the former Smiths frontman after years of record label limbo.

December 27, 2025
Langhorne Slim portrait by Kate LaMendola, promotional artwork for The Dreamin’ Kind album
Langhorne Slim Recasts “Rock N Roll” With Lockeland Strings As The Dreamin’ Kind Nears Release

Langhorne Slim has released a reimagined version of his recent single “Rock N Roll”, recorded with Nashville based collective Lockeland Strings. The new arrangement reframes the song through strings, expanding its emotional range without diluting its core intent. Lockeland Strings works as a community arts organisation, partnering with artists to reinterpret existing songs alongside orchestral players. For Slim, the collaboration adds depth and contrast to a track already central to his current creative chapter.

December 18, 2025
Boy & Bear performing live on stage at sunset
Boy & Bear Unveil Sixth Album Tripping Over Time, Announce Major 2026 Tour

Boy & Bear have released their sixth studio album, Tripping Over Time, a record that navigates memory, maturity and melodic craft. The independent album spans 11 tracks, and it foregrounds the band's knack for sunlit indie pop and intimate storytelling. The focus track, Ancestors, is a hushed centrepiece, pairing pastoral reflection with emotional clarity.

December 12, 2025
21 Savage What Happened To The Streets album artwork by Slawn
21 Savage Confirms New Album What Happened To The Streets? Is About To Drop

21 Savage will release his new album, What Happened To The Streets?, this Friday, December 12, drawing together a major visual collaboration with British Nigerian artist Slawn and a high-profile reveal during Miami Art Basel. The project marks the latest chapter in a career that has shifted from regional mixtape acclaim to Grammy-winning global status.

December 10, 2025
54-40 announce Porto album and release new single Virgil
54-40 Announce New Album Porto As New Single Virgil Arrives Ahead Of 2026 Release

Canadian rock veterans 54-40 will open 2026 with the release of their new studio album Porto, scheduled for 23 January 2026. The announcement follows the rollout of four new singles, Running For The Fence, Die To Heaven, Time Will Tell, and the newest track Virgil, which signals a renewed creative surge for the long-running band.

December 3, 2025