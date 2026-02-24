Jon English Returns With Three Definitive Releases - Noise11.com

A landmark moment in the legacy of Jon English sees the Australian singer, actor and stage icon celebrated with three major album releases, revisiting and reimagining his extraordinary career

by Paul Cashmere

Australia’s music and theatre landscape remembers Jon English not just as a singer, but as a force of nature. Over a career spanning more than four decades, English’s presence was felt across the stage, screen and recording studio, earning him a place as one of the country’s most enduring entertainers. In 2026, a decade after his passing, his catalogue is being honoured with three pivotal releases that underline the scope of his artistry and influence.

At the forefront is Rarities, a newly remastered collection drawn from the vaults, featuring demos, B-sides, live recordings, soundtrack contributions and long-lost singles. This release offers an intimate glimpse into English’s creative process, presenting the raw and unfiltered energy of a performer who approached every project with ambition and heart.

Joining it is Jokers and Queens, English’s celebrated duet album with Marcia Hines. Originally recorded in the early 1980s, this album captures the seamless chemistry between two powerhouse performers. Now released digitally for the first time on streaming platforms, iTunes and Compact Disc, the album showcases the playful, soulful and dynamic collaboration that made their live performances a highlight of the era.

Completing the trio is a re-packaged edition of Six Ribbons – The Ultimate Collection, a 2CD anthology of 35 tracks spanning English’s most iconic recordings. From stirring ballads to fist-pumping rock numbers, the album consolidates the songs that defined his career and highlights a voice capable of both tender reflection and explosive passion.

Jon English’s story begins in Hampstead, London, in 1949. At age 12, he emigrated with his family to Australia, settling in Cabramatta. Inspired early by his father’s self-taught musicianship and the Beatles’ Australian tour, he began performing in local bands, including Zenith and Gene Chandler & the Interns. By 1967 he joined the reformed Sebastian Hardie, performing R&B, soul and pop in Sydney’s pub scene, and eventually touring as Johnny O’Keefe’s backing band.

His breakthrough arrived in 1972 when English won the role of Judas in the Australian production of Jesus Christ Superstar. At just 22, he became a household name, touring Australia and New Zealand and appearing on the original cast recording. His debut solo album Wine Dark Sea followed in 1973, featuring the hit single “Handbags and Gladrags,” and established him as a singer with both rock sensibility and theatrical flair.

Throughout the 1970s and 1980s, English balanced recording with stage and screen work. His albums It’s All A Game, Hollywood Seven, and Minutes to Midnight delivered chart hits including “Turn the Page,” “Lovin’ Arms,” and “Hollywood Seven.” He won an ARIA Award for Best Male Vocal Performance for “Turn the Page” and multiple RAM magazine accolades. English also starred in television roles for Crawford Productions and in the miniseries Against the Wind, winning the 1979 TV Week Logie Award for Best New Talent for his portrayal of Jonathan Garrett. His collaboration with Mario Millo on the soundtrack produced the international hit “Six Ribbons,” which topped charts in Norway and reached the top five in Sweden.

English’s 1980s career expanded internationally with albums Calm Before the Storm, In Roads, and live recordings with The Foster Bros. His collaboration with Marcia Hines on Jokers and Queens, released in 1982, cemented his reputation as one of Australia’s leading entertainers, earning him multiple Mo Awards for Entertainer of the Year and Male Vocal Performer. English’s passion for theatre continued with roles in The Pirates of Penzance, Rasputin, and Big River, winning Green Room Awards for his performances as Pirate King.

The 1990s and 2000s saw English’s versatility continue with television, stage musicals, and his rock revue The Rock Show, as well as revivals of his rock opera Paris. He toured extensively both in Australia and internationally, including performances at the Sweden Rock Festival, and remained active in mentoring and music education until his passing in 2016.

Robert Rigby, Managing Director of Ambition Music, said of English, “Jon English sold over three million albums in his illustrious career in the Australian music business. He was an incredible talent that rose to the ultimate heights of the music landscape in Australia and is deserving of the ARIA Hall of Fame.”

This collection of three albums, released Friday March 27, 2026, offers both longtime fans and new listeners the chance to rediscover and celebrate the full spectrum of Jon English’s achievements, cementing his legacy as one of Australia’s greatest musical and theatrical talents.

Order here

Jon English Rarities, Jokes and Queens and Six Ribbons

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)