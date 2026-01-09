 The Kid LAROI Returns With Full-Length Album Before I Forget - Noise11.com
The Kid Laroi Before I Forget

The Kid Laroi Before I Forget

The Kid LAROI Returns With Full-Length Album Before I Forget

by Paul Cashmere on January 9, 2026

in News

Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum global superstar The Kid LAROI has unveiled his first full-length album in two years, Before I Forget, marking a defining moment in the 22-year-old’s career. Known for his genre-blending approach and emotive songwriting, LAROI’s latest work presents an intimate portrait of vulnerability, introspection, and creative confidence.

Before I Forget arrives following three singles, A Cold Play, A Perfect World and Back When You Were Mine, which set the tone for an album that emphasises emotional honesty. “Before I Forget is about the music. Nothing else. That’s what I want people to hear,” LAROI said of the project, underlining his focus on artistic expression over external pressures.

The album follows LAROI’s 2023 debut studio album, The First Time, which was later expanded with a deluxe edition featuring five additional tracks, including Nights Like This Part 2 and fan favourite Girls. With each new release, LAROI has continued to push creative boundaries, cementing his position as one of the most compelling voices in contemporary music.

LAROI will return to Australian stages later this month, performing at AO Live in Sydney on Wednesday, January 28, with support from Australian singer-songwriter MAY-A.

Born Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard on 17 August 2003 in Waterloo, New South Wales, LAROI’s rise from Sydney’s inner suburbs to global superstardom has been remarkable. His Aboriginal heritage is central to his artistic identity, with the name “LAROI” honouring his Gamilaraay ancestry. Early challenges, including parental separation, frequent moves, and financial hardship, shaped his ambition to succeed on the world stage.

LAROI first gained attention in 2016 at age 13 through Triple J Unearthed and quickly began developing a reputation for raw talent and dedication. Mentored by Adelaide producer DJ Marcus Jr. and later American rapper Juice WRLD, he honed his craft through relentless work ethic, often waiting outside hotel rooms to meet established artists and find performance opportunities. His early releases, including the 2018 EP 14 with a Dream, set the foundation for an international career.

In 2020, LAROI released his debut mixtape, Fck Love*, which achieved number one on the ARIA Albums Chart, making him the youngest Australian solo artist to do so. The mixtape and its subsequent deluxe editions, including collaborations with Juice WRLD, Lil Mosey, and Miley Cyrus, cemented his global reputation. His 2021 collaboration with Justin Bieber, Stay, topped the Billboard Hot 100, broadening his international reach and earning LAROI a GRAMMY nomination for Best New Artist.

LAROI’s debut studio album, The First Time, arrived in 2023, featuring collaborations with YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Future, and D4vd, debuting at number three on the ARIA Albums Chart and 23 on the Billboard 200. The album was supported by international tours and singles like Love Again and Too Much, a collaboration with Jungkook and Central Cee, reinforcing his global presence.

With Before I Forget, LAROI channels the experiences of recent years, including personal heartbreak, public scrutiny, and professional milestones, into a cohesive body of work. The album, inspired in part by a July 2025 breakup with Canadian singer Tate McRae, reflects a more self-assured and expressive LAROI, unafraid to explore vulnerability within a polished, genre-spanning framework.

Beyond music, LAROI continues to cultivate his personal brand. He has engaged with fans through innovative projects such as his Fortnite virtual concert in 2023 and philanthropic efforts including The LAROI Foundation, launched in 2024 to support children globally. He also maintains a strong connection to his roots, representing Indigenous Australians on the world stage and supporting community initiatives in his hometown of Waterloo.

As LAROI returns to Australia to showcase Before I Forget, the album confirms his place among the most influential young artists in modern music, combining global appeal with distinctly personal storytelling.

Australian Tour Dates

AO Live, Sydney – Wednesday, January 28, 2026 (supported by MAY-A)
Electric State Join XMusic, Unveil Explosive New Video “What Do You Want”

Before I Forget Tracklist:

Me + You
July
Private
Come Down
Rather Be (Feat. Lithe)
A Perfect World
5:21am (Feat. Andrew Aged)
A Cold Play
The Moment (Feat. Clara La San)
Never Came Back
Thank God
I’m So In Love With You
Maybe I’m Wrong
Her Interlude
Back When You Were Mine

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Lions At The Gate
Lions At The Gate Release Explosive New Single ‘Burn The Candle’ Ahead Of 2026 Push

Los Angeles metal heavyweights Lions At The Gate have returned with their latest single, Burn The Candle, marking the band's first official release since signing with Reigning Phoenix Music. The track arrives with a visually striking video directed by Vicente Cordero, setting the tone for what fans can expect as the band gears up for a major creative surge in 2026.

December 15, 2025
The Phantom Of The Opera Stage Over Sydney Harbour, with the Sydney Opera House in the background.
Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour Returns With The Phantom of the Opera for 2026

Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour will present The Phantom of the Opera in a limited outdoor season from 27 March to 3 May 2026. The production marks the musical's 40th anniversary and is expected to draw international audiences to Sydney.

December 2, 2025
Self Deception announce their first Australian headline tour for April 2026
Self Deception To Launch First Australian Headline Tour In 2026

Swedish modern rock force Self Deception will make their long-awaited Australian headline debut in April 2026, following a sold-out European arena run that cemented their place among Scandinavia's most exciting rock exports.

November 4, 2025
The Damned at Northcote Theatre, Melbourne 22 March 2024 photo by Mary Boukouvalis
The Damned To Honour Founding Guitarist Brian James With New Covers Album ‘Not Like Everybody Else’

The Damned will pay tribute to their late founding guitarist Brian James with a powerful new covers album, Not Like Everybody Else, due for release on 23 January 2026 through earMUSIC. The record arrives as the punk icons mark their 50th anniversary, with founding drummer Rat Scabies reuniting with Dave Vanian, Captain Sensible, and Paul Gray for their first studio recording together in four decades.

October 31, 2025
KT Tunstall photo by Ros O'Gorman
KT Tunstall To Celebrate 20 Years Of ‘Eye To The Telescope’ With Full Band Australian Tour Featuring The Germein Sisters

Scottish singer-songwriter KT Tunstall will return to Australia and New Zealand in May 2026 for the 20th anniversary of her landmark debut album Eye To The Telescope. The multi-platinum artist will perform the record in full, joined by her powerhouse live band and special guests Germein Sisters on all Australian dates.

October 29, 2025
Diesel Announces 2026 By Request Tour Extension
Diesel Extends His Hit ‘By Request’ Tour Into 2026 With 21 New Shows Across Australia

Following the huge success of his 15-date regional By Request tour, Diesel is keeping the momentum rolling into 2026, adding another 21 shows across Australia. The expanded By Request ‘26 Tour will see the much-loved singer-songwriter and guitarist return to stages from Tasmania to Queensland, finishing with a fitting hometown finale at the Sydney Opera House on 26 April 2026.

October 22, 2025