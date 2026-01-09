The Kid LAROI Returns With Full-Length Album Before I Forget - Noise11.com

Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum global superstar The Kid LAROI has unveiled his first full-length album in two years, Before I Forget, marking a defining moment in the 22-year-old’s career. Known for his genre-blending approach and emotive songwriting, LAROI’s latest work presents an intimate portrait of vulnerability, introspection, and creative confidence.

Before I Forget arrives following three singles, A Cold Play, A Perfect World and Back When You Were Mine, which set the tone for an album that emphasises emotional honesty. “Before I Forget is about the music. Nothing else. That’s what I want people to hear,” LAROI said of the project, underlining his focus on artistic expression over external pressures.

The album follows LAROI’s 2023 debut studio album, The First Time, which was later expanded with a deluxe edition featuring five additional tracks, including Nights Like This Part 2 and fan favourite Girls. With each new release, LAROI has continued to push creative boundaries, cementing his position as one of the most compelling voices in contemporary music.

LAROI will return to Australian stages later this month, performing at AO Live in Sydney on Wednesday, January 28, with support from Australian singer-songwriter MAY-A.

Born Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard on 17 August 2003 in Waterloo, New South Wales, LAROI’s rise from Sydney’s inner suburbs to global superstardom has been remarkable. His Aboriginal heritage is central to his artistic identity, with the name “LAROI” honouring his Gamilaraay ancestry. Early challenges, including parental separation, frequent moves, and financial hardship, shaped his ambition to succeed on the world stage.

LAROI first gained attention in 2016 at age 13 through Triple J Unearthed and quickly began developing a reputation for raw talent and dedication. Mentored by Adelaide producer DJ Marcus Jr. and later American rapper Juice WRLD, he honed his craft through relentless work ethic, often waiting outside hotel rooms to meet established artists and find performance opportunities. His early releases, including the 2018 EP 14 with a Dream, set the foundation for an international career.

In 2020, LAROI released his debut mixtape, Fck Love*, which achieved number one on the ARIA Albums Chart, making him the youngest Australian solo artist to do so. The mixtape and its subsequent deluxe editions, including collaborations with Juice WRLD, Lil Mosey, and Miley Cyrus, cemented his global reputation. His 2021 collaboration with Justin Bieber, Stay, topped the Billboard Hot 100, broadening his international reach and earning LAROI a GRAMMY nomination for Best New Artist.

LAROI’s debut studio album, The First Time, arrived in 2023, featuring collaborations with YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Future, and D4vd, debuting at number three on the ARIA Albums Chart and 23 on the Billboard 200. The album was supported by international tours and singles like Love Again and Too Much, a collaboration with Jungkook and Central Cee, reinforcing his global presence.

With Before I Forget, LAROI channels the experiences of recent years, including personal heartbreak, public scrutiny, and professional milestones, into a cohesive body of work. The album, inspired in part by a July 2025 breakup with Canadian singer Tate McRae, reflects a more self-assured and expressive LAROI, unafraid to explore vulnerability within a polished, genre-spanning framework.

Beyond music, LAROI continues to cultivate his personal brand. He has engaged with fans through innovative projects such as his Fortnite virtual concert in 2023 and philanthropic efforts including The LAROI Foundation, launched in 2024 to support children globally. He also maintains a strong connection to his roots, representing Indigenous Australians on the world stage and supporting community initiatives in his hometown of Waterloo.

As LAROI returns to Australia to showcase Before I Forget, the album confirms his place among the most influential young artists in modern music, combining global appeal with distinctly personal storytelling.

Australian Tour Dates

AO Live, Sydney – Wednesday, January 28, 2026 (supported by MAY-A)

Before I Forget Tracklist:

Me + You

July

Private

Come Down

Rather Be (Feat. Lithe)

A Perfect World

5:21am (Feat. Andrew Aged)

A Cold Play

The Moment (Feat. Clara La San)

Never Came Back

Thank God

I’m So In Love With You

Maybe I’m Wrong

Her Interlude

Back When You Were Mine

