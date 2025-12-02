 Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour Returns With The Phantom of the Opera for 2026 - Noise11.com
The Phantom Of The Opera Stage Over Sydney Harbour, with the Sydney Opera House in the background.

Phantom of the Opera on Sydney Harbour

Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour Returns With The Phantom of the Opera for 2026

by Paul Cashmere on December 2, 2025

in News

Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour will present The Phantom of the Opera in a limited outdoor season from 27 March to 3 May 2026. The production marks the musical’s 40th anniversary and is expected to draw international audiences to Sydney.

The show will be performed on a purpose built stage set over the water, with the Sydney Opera House as its backdrop. A full live orchestra will play every night, and the event will include fireworks along with pop up restaurants and bars. Gabriela Tylesova’s sets and costumes will bring the musical’s most iconic moments to life on a grand scale. The production will be directed by Simon Phillips, with choreography by Simone Sault.

This outdoor version first premiered in 2022 and became the highest grossing Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour production to date. Strong advance demand for 2026 has already led to an extra week being added. The staging will recreate signature moments including the mirror scene, the descent to the Phantom’s lair, and the chandelier, all designed for an epic open air setting. The aim is to give both long time fans and newcomers an immersive theatrical experience.

Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour is supported by the NSW Government through Destination NSW, the International Foundation for Arts and Culture, and HSBC as Principal Partner. The event will again position Sydney Harbour as a major destination for large scale musical theatre.

Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour: The Phantom of the Opera
Friday 27 March 2026 to Sunday 3 May 2026
Fleet Steps, Mrs Macquaries Point, Sydney

