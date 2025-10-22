Diesel Extends His Hit ‘By Request' Tour Into 2026 With 21 New Shows Across Australia - Noise11.com

Following the huge success of his 15-date regional By Request tour, Diesel is keeping the momentum rolling into 2026, adding another 21 shows across Australia. The expanded By Request ‘26 Tour will see the much-loved singer-songwriter and guitarist return to stages from Tasmania to Queensland, finishing with a fitting hometown finale at the Sydney Opera House on 26 April 2026.

What makes By Request unique is the format, each night’s setlist is built entirely from audience suggestions, creating a personal and unpredictable experience where no two performances are the same. It’s a chance for fans to help shape the evening, pulling from Diesel’s entire four-decade catalogue, from his 1989 debut Johnny Diesel & The Injectors right through to his 2023 album Bootleg Melancholy.

Speaking about the concept, Diesel says the By Request format has transformed his live shows into something deeper and more interactive.

“It’s safe to say, when an artist makes a set list, they are second guessing what people want to hear most of the time,” Diesel explains. “With the By Request Tour, I feel like I’m hitting the sweet spot every night when I compile a set full of songs and anecdotes directly given to me by the people that are going to be there on the night.

As it turns out, we like a lot of the same music (go figure)!”

He adds that the process of revisiting songs by audience demand has been creatively reinvigorating.

“It’s a distinctly different experience when you perform a song knowing that it’s been asked for, a tangible feeling for the performer and the audience. It’s also pushed me into the deep crevices of my back catalogue, with some of my most fervent listeners shining a guiding light through these caves. As I journey into my fourth decade of making music, I can’t think of a better way to look back, take stock and celebrate than to engage with all who have graced me with this longevity.”

Born Mark Lizotte in Fall River, Massachusetts, Diesel moved to Australia as a child and became one of the country’s most respected musicians. His debut self-titled album Johnny Diesel & The Injectors (1989) was an instant hit, earning him ARIA Awards and platinum sales. When he rebranded simply as Diesel in the early 1990s, he solidified his reputation with albums like Hepfidelity and The Lobbyist, both of which topped the ARIA charts.

Diesel’s career has seen him collaborate with some of the greats, including Jimmy Barnes, and record under the guidance of legendary producer Terry Manning, known for his work with Joe Cocker and ZZ Top. Across more than 17 studio albums, Diesel has explored rock, blues, and soul with an emotional honesty that has kept audiences coming back decade after decade.

His most recent release, Bootleg Melancholy (2023), was praised for its warmth and introspective songwriting, continuing his streak as one of Australia’s most consistent and beloved performers.

DIESEL – BY REQUEST 2026 TOUR DATES

TAS

Fri 30 Jan | Little Sisters General Store, Sisters Beach

Sat 31 Jan | Easy Tiger, St Helens

Sun 1 Feb | Spring Bay Mill, Triabunna

NSW

Fri 6 Feb | Dubbo Regional Theatre, Dubbo

Sat 7 Feb | Orange Civic Theatre, Orange

Sat 14 Feb | Blue Mountains Theatre, Springwood

Sun 15 Feb | Avoca Beach Theatre, Avoca Beach

Sat 11 Apr | Bowral Memorial Hall, Bowral

Sun 26 Apr | Sydney Opera House – Studio, Sydney

QLD

Fri 20 Feb | Brothers Leagues Club, Cairns

Sat 21 Feb | Hinchinbrook Shire Hall, Ingham

Sun 22 Feb | The Warehouse, Townsville

Fri 13 Mar | Civic Centre, Ipswich

Sat 14 Mar | Mansfield Arena, Brisbane

Sun 15 Mar | Miami Marketta, Gold Coast

Thu 16 Apr | GECC, Gladstone

Fri 17 Apr | Leichhardt Hotel, Rockhampton

NT

Fri 20 Mar | Araluen Arts Centre, Alice Springs

SA

Sat 21 Mar | Dunstan Playhouse, Adelaide

ACT

Fri 10 Apr | The Street Theatre, Canberra

VIC

Fri 24 Apr | MEMO Music Hall, St Kilda

