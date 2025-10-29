KT Tunstall To Celebrate 20 Years Of ‘Eye To The Telescope' With Full Band Australian Tour Featuring The Germein Sisters - Noise11.com

Scottish singer-songwriter KT Tunstall will return to Australia and New Zealand in May 2026 for the 20th anniversary of her landmark debut album Eye To The Telescope. The multi-platinum artist will perform the record in full, joined by her powerhouse live band and special guests Germein Sisters on all Australian dates.

Released in December 2004, Eye To The Telescope catapulted KT Tunstall into global fame. Featuring the breakout hits Black Horse and the Cherry Tree and Suddenly I See, the album sold over five million copies worldwide and cemented Tunstall as one of the defining voices of British music in the 2000s. Suddenly I See famously opened The Devil Wears Prada and earned her an Ivor Novello Award for Best Song, while Black Horse and the Cherry Tree became an international hit following her unforgettable live-looping performance on Later… with Jools Holland.

Tunstall’s Eye To The Telescope anniversary shows will feature the album performed in its entirety – a first for Australian audiences. “When I made my very first record, Eye To The Telescope, it never crossed my mind where I might be when it turned 20,” Tunstall said. “Over the years, I’ve been told the most amazing stories of what these songs mean to people all over the world – how they’ve kept them company through love and loss. It’s been a beautiful thrill.”

Backing KT on this special tour will be drummer Jackie Barnes (son of Jimmy Barnes and a fellow Scot), guitarist Kathleen Halloran, and US bassist Joel Gottschalk.

Together, they’ll bring a rich, dynamic sound to the stage, mixing live-looping, storytelling and powerful vocals – hallmarks of Tunstall’s electric live performances.

The tour follows Tunstall’s acclaimed Australian appearances earlier this year, when she supported Train in a stripped-back duo set that left audiences “captivated” and critics calling her energy “simply infectious.”

Adding to the excitement, Germein Sisters have been confirmed as special guests across all Australian dates.

Formed in Adelaide, the sibling trio – Georgia, Ella, and Clara Germein – grew up jamming on their family farm and have since become one of Australia’s most promising pop exports. Their harmonically rich, indie-pop sound has earned them international acclaim, with tours alongside Sting, Tom Jones, The Corrs, Phil Collins, Ronan Keating, Olly Murs and a standout appearance at BST Hyde Park supporting Shania Twain.

Drawing inspiration from Fleetwood Mac and Queen, Germein have carved out their own space with songs that balance heart, humour and honesty. Their single Good For A Girl – which took third place in the International Songwriting Competition for Best Unsigned Artist – shines a light on their experience as women navigating the modern music industry. Their new album is due in 2026, coinciding with their tour alongside KT Tunstall.

KT TUNSTALL ‘EYE TO THE TELESCOPE’ 20TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR 2026

AUSTRALIA

Tue, May 19 – Astor Theatre, Perth

Fri, May 22 – Princess Theatre, Brisbane

Sat, May 23 – Metro Theatre, Sydney

Sun, May 24 – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne

Wed, May 27 – The Gov, Adelaide

NEW ZEALAND

Fri, May 29 – Powerstation, Auckland *

Sat, May 30 – Meow Nui, Wellington *

(*Germein Sisters not performing – NZ supports TBC)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)