 Self Deception To Launch First Australian Headline Tour In 2026 - Noise11.com
Self Deception announce their first Australian headline tour for April 2026

Self Deception announce their first Australian headline tour for April 2026

Self Deception To Launch First Australian Headline Tour In 2026

by Paul Cashmere on November 4, 2025

in News

Swedish modern rock force Self Deception will make their long-awaited Australian headline debut in April 2026, following a sold-out European arena run that cemented their place among Scandinavia’s most exciting rock exports.

With over 75 million Spotify streams and a reputation for high-energy, anthemic shows, the Stockholm-based quartet are bringing their unique mix of metal, punk and pop melody to Australian stages for the very first time. Fans down under will remember their blistering performances as part of Electric Callboy’s 2023 tour, which earned the band a devoted local following.

Formed in 2005, Self Deception’s story began with a wrong-number text that changed Swedish rock forever. Frontman Andreas Clark and drummer Erik Eklund accidentally connected over a misdirected message and quickly discovered a shared vision – to create music that was honest, heavy and melodic. What started as a small Stockholm project evolved into one of the country’s most-streamed and internationally celebrated rock acts.

Over two decades, Self Deception have built a discography that reflects their restless creativity. Their 2007 debut, Restitution, delivered the single Relationship Redrum, filmed at Stockholm’s eerie Beckomberga mental hospital. 2011’s Over The Threshold saw them collaborate with songwriter Linnea Deb (Måns Zelmerlöw – Heroes), producing Can’t Have It All and The Shift, both staples of their live sets.

Their 2014 EP These Walls marked a turning point. Produced by Dino Medanhodzic (Smash Into Pieces, Hardcore Superstar), the record’s lead single Killed Our Love hit No. 1 on Sweden’s iTunes Rock chart and earned national radio play. The band’s cover of Heroes by Alesso and Tove Lo followed in 2015, expanding their reach through streaming success.

With 2016’s self-titled Self Deception album, the group’s sound evolved further, blending alternative metal and stadium-ready hooks. By the time of 2020’s Shapes, they were experimenting boldly with concept-driven songwriting, while 2021’s Reshaped saw them collaborate with Kee Marcello (Europe) and Gabriel Keyes (Crashdïet), bridging modern rock with 80s flair.

Their latest album, You Are Only As Sick As Your Secrets (2023), has been their most successful to date. Featuring hits like Fight Fire With Gasoline, Hell And Back and Stockholm Hearts, the record topped Swedish charts and landed Self Deception on Spotify’s Global Metal playlists. The album embodies the band’s “no rules” philosophy – an unfiltered blend of power, melody and emotion.

Self Deception’s live shows are described as “chaotic joy,” where heavy riffs meet confetti cannons and audience energy borders on mayhem. As they prepare to bring that spirit to Australia, fans can expect a full-throttle experience showcasing both old favourites and their newest material.

Self Deception April 2026 Australian Tour Dates
Thursday 23 April – Brisbane, The Triffid
Friday 24 April – Sydney, The Manning Bar
Saturday 25 April – Melbourne, Max Watts
Sunday 26 April – Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory
Tuesday 28 April – Perth, Magnet House

https://thephoenix.au

Pre-sale: Friday 7 November, 9:00am local
General On Sale: Monday 10 November, 10:00am local

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Damned at Northcote Theatre, Melbourne 22 March 2024 photo by Mary Boukouvalis
The Damned To Honour Founding Guitarist Brian James With New Covers Album ‘Not Like Everybody Else’

The Damned will pay tribute to their late founding guitarist Brian James with a powerful new covers album, Not Like Everybody Else, due for release on 23 January 2026 through earMUSIC. The record arrives as the punk icons mark their 50th anniversary, with founding drummer Rat Scabies reuniting with Dave Vanian, Captain Sensible, and Paul Gray for their first studio recording together in four decades.

4 days ago
KT Tunstall photo by Ros O'Gorman
KT Tunstall To Celebrate 20 Years Of ‘Eye To The Telescope’ With Full Band Australian Tour Featuring The Germein Sisters

Scottish singer-songwriter KT Tunstall will return to Australia and New Zealand in May 2026 for the 20th anniversary of her landmark debut album Eye To The Telescope. The multi-platinum artist will perform the record in full, joined by her powerhouse live band and special guests Germein Sisters on all Australian dates.

6 days ago
Diesel Announces 2026 By Request Tour Extension
Diesel Extends His Hit ‘By Request’ Tour Into 2026 With 21 New Shows Across Australia

Following the huge success of his 15-date regional By Request tour, Diesel is keeping the momentum rolling into 2026, adding another 21 shows across Australia. The expanded By Request ‘26 Tour will see the much-loved singer-songwriter and guitarist return to stages from Tasmania to Queensland, finishing with a fitting hometown finale at the Sydney Opera House on 26 April 2026.

October 22, 2025