Self Deception To Launch First Australian Headline Tour In 2026 - Noise11.com

Swedish modern rock force Self Deception will make their long-awaited Australian headline debut in April 2026, following a sold-out European arena run that cemented their place among Scandinavia’s most exciting rock exports.

With over 75 million Spotify streams and a reputation for high-energy, anthemic shows, the Stockholm-based quartet are bringing their unique mix of metal, punk and pop melody to Australian stages for the very first time. Fans down under will remember their blistering performances as part of Electric Callboy’s 2023 tour, which earned the band a devoted local following.

Formed in 2005, Self Deception’s story began with a wrong-number text that changed Swedish rock forever. Frontman Andreas Clark and drummer Erik Eklund accidentally connected over a misdirected message and quickly discovered a shared vision – to create music that was honest, heavy and melodic. What started as a small Stockholm project evolved into one of the country’s most-streamed and internationally celebrated rock acts.

Over two decades, Self Deception have built a discography that reflects their restless creativity. Their 2007 debut, Restitution, delivered the single Relationship Redrum, filmed at Stockholm’s eerie Beckomberga mental hospital. 2011’s Over The Threshold saw them collaborate with songwriter Linnea Deb (Måns Zelmerlöw – Heroes), producing Can’t Have It All and The Shift, both staples of their live sets.

Their 2014 EP These Walls marked a turning point. Produced by Dino Medanhodzic (Smash Into Pieces, Hardcore Superstar), the record’s lead single Killed Our Love hit No. 1 on Sweden’s iTunes Rock chart and earned national radio play. The band’s cover of Heroes by Alesso and Tove Lo followed in 2015, expanding their reach through streaming success.

With 2016’s self-titled Self Deception album, the group’s sound evolved further, blending alternative metal and stadium-ready hooks. By the time of 2020’s Shapes, they were experimenting boldly with concept-driven songwriting, while 2021’s Reshaped saw them collaborate with Kee Marcello (Europe) and Gabriel Keyes (Crashdïet), bridging modern rock with 80s flair.

Their latest album, You Are Only As Sick As Your Secrets (2023), has been their most successful to date. Featuring hits like Fight Fire With Gasoline, Hell And Back and Stockholm Hearts, the record topped Swedish charts and landed Self Deception on Spotify’s Global Metal playlists. The album embodies the band’s “no rules” philosophy – an unfiltered blend of power, melody and emotion.

Self Deception’s live shows are described as “chaotic joy,” where heavy riffs meet confetti cannons and audience energy borders on mayhem. As they prepare to bring that spirit to Australia, fans can expect a full-throttle experience showcasing both old favourites and their newest material.

Self Deception April 2026 Australian Tour Dates

Thursday 23 April – Brisbane, The Triffid

Friday 24 April – Sydney, The Manning Bar

Saturday 25 April – Melbourne, Max Watts

Sunday 26 April – Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory

Tuesday 28 April – Perth, Magnet House

https://thephoenix.au

Pre-sale: Friday 7 November, 9:00am local

General On Sale: Monday 10 November, 10:00am local

