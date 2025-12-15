Lions At The Gate Release Explosive New Single ‘Burn The Candle' Ahead Of 2026 Push - Noise11.com

Los Angeles metal heavyweights Lions At The Gate have returned with their latest single, Burn The Candle, marking the band’s first official release since signing with Reigning Phoenix Music. The track arrives with a visually striking video directed by Vicente Cordero, setting the tone for what fans can expect as the band gears up for a major creative surge in 2026.

With searing riffs, thunderous rhythms, and frontman Cristian Machado’s impassioned vocals, Burn The Candle is a rallying cry against societal division. The song’s lyrical focus confronts themes of greed, pride, and lust, and Machado describes it as a reflection on a world where hatred is normalised. “Burn The Candle is a song about the divide being driven into our societies. No one is immune to it, we are being fed constant direction to build fortresses around our hearts because it’s a war out there,” Machado explains. “This song yells out to people, divided we are like sheep waiting to be led to a slaughter.”

The release marks a milestone in the band’s trajectory, as their partnership with Reigning Phoenix Music opens a new era of artistic freedom. Co-founder Gerardo Martinez commented on the signing, stating the band embodies the label’s ethos of fearless sound and uncompromising craftsmanship. For Lions At The Gate, Burn The Candle is just the first spark of a larger body of work, signalling an ambitious release cycle set for 2026.

The band’s live energy continues to thrive, with Lions At The Gate currently touring alongside metal legends Death Angel, bringing their revitalised sound to stages nationwide and giving fans a taste of their next chapter.

Lions At The Gate’s formation in 2021 brought together seasoned musicians from the Los Angeles metal scene. Frontman Cristian Machado, formerly of ILL NIÑO, leads the group alongside guitarists Diego Verduzco and Ahrue Luster, both of whom have histories with ILL NIÑO and MACHINE HEAD. Drummer Josh Cuadra completes the lineup, bringing precision and power to the rhythm section.

The band quickly made its mark with the debut single Not Even Human, which climbed to #3 on the Apple Metal charts. Follow-up single Bed Of Nails received acclaim on Billboard, leading to the release of their debut album The Excuses We Cannot Make in August 2023. The album entered multiple Billboard charts, including Top 100, Top New Artists, and Heatseekers, establishing the group as one of the most formidable new forces in American metal. Lions At The Gate have also shared stages with icons such as Lacuna Coil and Nita Strauss, further solidifying their reputation as a live powerhouse.

With the band members leaving past projects behind, Lions At The Gate embrace complete creative freedom. Machado’s vocals combine intensity and nuance, while Verduzco, Luster, and Cuadra provide textured instrumentation that amplifies the emotional resonance of each track. Their signature sound is built on heavy dynamics, anthemic choruses, and uncompromising rhythmic drive, ensuring each song lands with maximum impact.

As Lions At The Gate look toward 2026, Burn The Candle sets the stage for a new era defined by bold artistry, fierce performances, and a commitment to unflinching metal expression.

Lions At The Gate Band Lineup

Cristian Machado – Vocals

Diego Verduzco – Rhythm Guitar

Ahrue Luster – Lead Guitar

Josh Cuadra – Drums / Percussion

